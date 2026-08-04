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14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
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Kaiser Chiefs and Craig David at Newmarket, an Irish track celebrates its 300th year with a free raceday and the Ebor festival hits York
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Beer fests, orchestras and free entry: it's not all about the plethora of Group 1s and festivals in a sizzling July offering
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Go Racing this June: Royal Ascot, the Derby and Irish Derby star in a feast of top action
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Go Racing this May: it's Guineas galore at Newmarket and the Curragh plus Epsom clues at big midweek meetings as the Flat takes off
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Go Racing this April: Nationals galore, the Flat moves up a gear and a great offer for Ireland's first Good Friday raceday
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Go Racing this March: it's not all about Cheltenham - don't miss a historic first at Wolverhampton and K-Pop on Lincoln weekend
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Go Racing this February: calm before the storm? Not a bit of it with big meetings galore and Constitution Hill's fascinating Flat debut
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Go Racing this January: A quiet month? Think again with big meetings at Cheltenham, Ascot, Kempton, Leopardstown, Windsor and much more to enjoy
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Go Racing this December: there's a festive feast in store for racing fans and here are this month's best deals
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Go Racing this October: the jumps are back at Cheltenham before a Halloween-inspired raceday at Aintree
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Go Racing this September: western-themed raceday at Kempton and Oktoberfest comes to Chester - plus the best St Leger festival deals
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Bag discounted tickets for York, see some dance legends at Newmarket and make the most of summer at this idyllic track
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Go Racing this July: a sizzling summer awaits with big events across Britain and Ireland before a Glorious finale
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Go Racing this June: find out the star-studded month's best deals - and why not consider a trip to Sweden?
Go Racing
Go Racing this May: summer rolls in at Chester, York and Curragh - plus this month's best deals
Go Racing
Go Racing this April: the best of the jumps and the Flat collide in blockbuster month
Go Racing
Go Racing this March: it's not all about the Cheltenham Festival
Go Racing
Go racing this February: the best places to visit including a huge weekend at Newbury, dog-friendly days and £5 entry at Warwick
Go Racing
Go racing this January: the best racedays to visit - including Festival Trials day at Cheltenham and ladies' day at Uttoxeter
Go Racing
Go racing this December: the best racedays to visit, from beer festivals to Britain's friendliest track
Go Racing
Home
News
Features
Series
Kaiser Chiefs and Craig David at Newmarket, an Irish track celebrates its 300th year with a free raceday and the Ebor festival hits York
Go Racing
Beer fests, orchestras and free entry: it's not all about the plethora of Group 1s and festivals in a sizzling July offering
Go Racing
Go Racing this June: Royal Ascot, the Derby and Irish Derby star in a feast of top action
Go Racing
Go Racing this May: it's Guineas galore at Newmarket and the Curragh plus Epsom clues at big midweek meetings as the Flat takes off
Go Racing
Go Racing this June: Royal Ascot, the Derby and Irish Derby star in a feast of top action
Go Racing
Go Racing this May: it's Guineas galore at Newmarket and the Curragh plus Epsom clues at big midweek meetings as the Flat takes off
Go Racing
Go Racing this April: Nationals galore, the Flat moves up a gear and a great offer for Ireland's first Good Friday raceday
Go Racing
Go Racing this March: it's not all about Cheltenham - don't miss a historic first at Wolverhampton and K-Pop on Lincoln weekend
Go Racing
Go Racing this February: calm before the storm? Not a bit of it with big meetings galore and Constitution Hill's fascinating Flat debut
Go Racing
Go Racing this January: A quiet month? Think again with big meetings at Cheltenham, Ascot, Kempton, Leopardstown, Windsor and much more to enjoy
Go Racing
Go Racing this December: there's a festive feast in store for racing fans and here are this month's best deals
Go Racing
Jumps season bursts into life with blockbuster races and returning stars - here's how you can enjoy it in person
Go Racing
Go Racing this October: the jumps are back at Cheltenham before a Halloween-inspired raceday at Aintree
Go Racing
Go Racing this September: western-themed raceday at Kempton and Oktoberfest comes to Chester - plus the best St Leger festival deals
Go Racing
Bag discounted tickets for York, see some dance legends at Newmarket and make the most of summer at this idyllic track
Go Racing
Go Racing this July: a sizzling summer awaits with big events across Britain and Ireland before a Glorious finale
Go Racing
Go Racing this June: find out the star-studded month's best deals - and why not consider a trip to Sweden?
Go Racing
Go Racing this May: summer rolls in at Chester, York and Curragh - plus this month's best deals
Go Racing
Go Racing this April: the best of the jumps and the Flat collide in blockbuster month
Go Racing
Go Racing this March: it's not all about the Cheltenham Festival
Go Racing
Go racing this February: the best places to visit including a huge weekend at Newbury, dog-friendly days and £5 entry at Warwick
Go Racing
Go racing this January: the best racedays to visit - including Festival Trials day at Cheltenham and ladies' day at Uttoxeter
Go Racing
Go racing this December: the best racedays to visit, from beer festivals to Britain's friendliest track
Go Racing