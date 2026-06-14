'He's still 14-1 and that's simply too big' - our Ultimate Preview panellists give their Royal Ascot best bets

Five days of fantastic Flat action at Royal Ascot begin on Tuesday, and experts from our Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night have come forward with their best bets for the week.

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Gold Cup, 4.15 Wednesday

Royal Ascot is tough for punters, with the races run on the straight track usually the trickiest to solve. My biggest bets will be on the round course and my best one is Scandinavia in the Gold Cup. It looks a poor enough race this year and 6-4 looks more than fair to me in a race lacking depth.

Scandinavia 16:15 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tnr: A P O'Brien

King Charles III Stakes, 3,40 Tuesday

I'm much more a believer in Night Raider as the best of the British for the King Charles III after his Temple Stakes win. It may not have been the plan to be held up last time as he dwelt at the start, but whether by design or not he proved himself tactically versatile, and he'll probably be better being held on to at Ascot than blasting off.

Night Raider 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: K R Burke

Commonwealth Cup, 3.05 Friday

I've been banging on about Wise Approach in the Commonwealth Cup for ages, so there's no point stopping now. He's still 14-1 with Coral and that's simply too big. He's been cursed by bad draws and a Group 1 penalty in both his outings this season, but I actually thought he ran quite well on both occasions.

This has surely been the ultimate aim all season, and both his blowouts this term smacked of being purely prep runs.

Wise Approach 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Charlie Appleby

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Queen Anne Stakes, 2.30 Tuesday

His seven-furlong form from last year keeps getting boosted; he’s got course form in the book; he stays further; he ran a cracker in the Lockinge, which is the best springboard for the race; William Haggas is on fire; and the favourite Notable Speech might not replicate his form from Newbury on this track.

More Thunder 14:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

Gold Cup, 4.15 Thursday

The staying division looks ripe for a new star and I'm convinced it will be Rahiebb, a fine-looking specimen who looks to have all the attributes needed to win the Gold Cup. He seemed a touch immature and was learning on the job for much of last year, but he still managed to push Scandinavia to just a neck in the St Leger, finishing fastest. He looked a much-improved model when winning the Yorkshire Cup last month, impressing with the way he travelled before stamping his authority on the contest when asserting late on, and gives every indication he will stay.

Rahiebb 16:15 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Roger Varian

King Edward VII Stakes, Friday

Most of my bets are going to be at bigger prices, although I tend to think you shouldn't make a 40-1 shot your nap unless you really mean it. Of the shorter-priced ones, I'm really into Water To Wine. I think he could be better than any of those who ran in the Derby.

Water To Wine 17:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Queen's Vase, Wednesday

At this stage, Galiyan in the Queen's Vase for Andrew Balding. I saw this colt make his debut at Newmarket's Craven meeting and he was as green as grass, but as the penny dropped on the rising ground he galloped out well under a tender ride. He went on to Chester and improved significantly upped in trip to beat a couple of very useful rivals in Joulany and Glory Of The Seas (four-length winner since), again shaping like a stout stayer. He's quickly reached a high form standard and I think he will relish the longer trip and more galloping track.

Galiyan 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

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