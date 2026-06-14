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The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night

Tom Segal's 66-1 best bet for Royal Ascot has been smashed up on Sunday - but he still thinks the revised odds are too big

Tom Segal's 66-1 best bet for Royal Ascot has been smashed up on Sunday - but he still thinks the revised odds are too big

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The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
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'He's an Ascot horse all over - and his runs this season have been close to his best'
'He's an Ascot horse all over - and his runs this season have been close to his best'
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The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
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'He's still 14-1 and that's simply too big' - our Ultimate Preview panellists give their Royal Ascot best bets
'He's still 14-1 and that's simply too big' - our Ultimate Preview panellists give their Royal Ascot best bets
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Royal Ascot
'I think this horse is set for a big season - and you can still get 20-1'
'I think this horse is set for a big season - and you can still get 20-1'
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The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
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'Odds of 66-1 severely underestimate his chance - he was progressive last year and the division is wide open'
'Odds of 66-1 severely underestimate his chance - he was progressive last year and the division is wide open'
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The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
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'This horse is a monster - and the closest thing I’ve got to a Royal Ascot banker'
'This horse is a monster - and the closest thing I’ve got to a Royal Ascot banker'
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The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
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'This horse is the real deal - and it's hard to fathom how you can still back him at this price'
'This horse is the real deal - and it's hard to fathom how you can still back him at this price'
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The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
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'My money is already on him at a nice price - and I think he has a real shot'
'My money is already on him at a nice price - and I think he has a real shot'
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The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
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'That's where I'll be having my biggest bets - and this horse is my strongest fancy of the week'
'That's where I'll be having my biggest bets - and this horse is my strongest fancy of the week'
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The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
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'He's the bet of the week and it's not even close' - our Ultimate Preview panellists give their Royal Ascot best bets
'He's the bet of the week and it's not even close' - our Ultimate Preview panellists give their Royal Ascot best bets
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Royal Ascot
'She's pretty smart and could take a good bit of beating'
'She's pretty smart and could take a good bit of beating'
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The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
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'I could see him taking his form to a different level back at this trip'
'I could see him taking his form to a different level back at this trip'
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The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
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'She's done nothing but improve for her whole career - and she's still being underestimated'
'She's done nothing but improve for her whole career - and she's still being underestimated'
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The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
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'He did us a big favour in the ring when he got beaten at Newmarket - but I don't see the same happening here'
'He did us a big favour in the ring when he got beaten at Newmarket - but I don't see the same happening here'
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The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
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'I don't care who turns up against him, he's winning the Wolferton and is the best bet of the meeting by a long way'
'I don't care who turns up against him, he's winning the Wolferton and is the best bet of the meeting by a long way'
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The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
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'He's a proper bet taking on inferior sprinters - and has all the tools needed to dominate this division'
'He's a proper bet taking on inferior sprinters - and has all the tools needed to dominate this division'
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The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
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'She won easily at Royal Ascot last year - and 25-1 that she does it again is a fair shout'
'She won easily at Royal Ascot last year - and 25-1 that she does it again is a fair shout'
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The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
padlock
'I'll most certainly be with him in whatever race he turns up - he's a proper horse'
'I'll most certainly be with him in whatever race he turns up - he's a proper horse'
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The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
padlock
Tom Segal's 66-1 best bet for Royal Ascot has been smashed up on Sunday - but he still thinks the revised odds are too big

Tom Segal's 66-1 best bet for Royal Ascot has been smashed up on Sunday - but he still thinks the revised odds are too big

icon
The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
padlock
'He's an Ascot horse all over - and his runs this season have been close to his best'
'He's an Ascot horse all over - and his runs this season have been close to his best'
icon
The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
padlock
'He's still 14-1 and that's simply too big' - our Ultimate Preview panellists give their Royal Ascot best bets
icon
Royal Ascot
'I think this horse is set for a big season - and you can still get 20-1'
icon
The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
padlock
'He's still 14-1 and that's simply too big' - our Ultimate Preview panellists give their Royal Ascot best bets
icon
Royal Ascot
'I think this horse is set for a big season - and you can still get 20-1'
icon
The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
padlock
'Odds of 66-1 severely underestimate his chance - he was progressive last year and the division is wide open'
'Odds of 66-1 severely underestimate his chance - he was progressive last year and the division is wide open'
icon
The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
padlock
'This horse is a monster - and the closest thing I’ve got to a Royal Ascot banker'
'This horse is a monster - and the closest thing I’ve got to a Royal Ascot banker'
icon
The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
padlock
'This horse is the real deal - and it's hard to fathom how you can still back him at this price'
'This horse is the real deal - and it's hard to fathom how you can still back him at this price'
icon
The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
padlock
'My money is already on him at a nice price - and I think he has a real shot'
'My money is already on him at a nice price - and I think he has a real shot'
icon
The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
padlock
'That's where I'll be having my biggest bets - and this horse is my strongest fancy of the week'
'That's where I'll be having my biggest bets - and this horse is my strongest fancy of the week'
icon
The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
padlock
'He's the bet of the week and it's not even close' - our Ultimate Preview panellists give their Royal Ascot best bets
'He's the bet of the week and it's not even close' - our Ultimate Preview panellists give their Royal Ascot best bets
icon
Royal Ascot
'She's pretty smart and could take a good bit of beating'
'She's pretty smart and could take a good bit of beating'
icon
The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
padlock
'I could see him taking his form to a different level back at this trip'
'I could see him taking his form to a different level back at this trip'
icon
The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
padlock
'She's done nothing but improve for her whole career - and she's still being underestimated'
'She's done nothing but improve for her whole career - and she's still being underestimated'
icon
The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
padlock
'He did us a big favour in the ring when he got beaten at Newmarket - but I don't see the same happening here'
'He did us a big favour in the ring when he got beaten at Newmarket - but I don't see the same happening here'
icon
The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
padlock
'I don't care who turns up against him, he's winning the Wolferton and is the best bet of the meeting by a long way'
'I don't care who turns up against him, he's winning the Wolferton and is the best bet of the meeting by a long way'
icon
The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
padlock
'He's a proper bet taking on inferior sprinters - and has all the tools needed to dominate this division'
'He's a proper bet taking on inferior sprinters - and has all the tools needed to dominate this division'
icon
The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
padlock
'She won easily at Royal Ascot last year - and 25-1 that she does it again is a fair shout'
'She won easily at Royal Ascot last year - and 25-1 that she does it again is a fair shout'
icon
The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
padlock
'I'll most certainly be with him in whatever race he turns up - he's a proper horse'
'I'll most certainly be with him in whatever race he turns up - he's a proper horse'
icon
The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
padlock