Free Bets
next race
13:45 Ayr
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Log in
My Bookmakers
Free Bets
Subscribe
Home
Racecards
Results
News
Racing Tips
Royal Ascot
Bloodstock
Sport Tips
Greyhounds
Shop
Statistics
Pools
Casino
Ten To Follow
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
Raceday Live
Cheltenham Festival
Grand National
Guide to Racing
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Log in
Free Bets
next race off
Racecards
Results
News
Racing Tips
Racecards
Results
News
Racing Tips
Bloodstock
Sport Tips
Greyhounds
Statistics
RP Recommends
Casino
Shop
next race
13:45 Ayr
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Log in
My Bookmakers
Free Bets
Subscribe
Home
Racecards
Results
News
Racing Tips
Royal Ascot
Bloodstock
Sport Tips
Greyhounds
Shop
Statistics
Pools
Casino
Ten To Follow
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
Raceday Live
Cheltenham Festival
Grand National
Guide to Racing
More
Raceday Intel
Reports
Features
Opinion
Britain
Ireland
Betting Insight
International
Video
Betting offers
Racing Post at 40
Stable Tours
Raceday Intel
Reports
Features
Opinion
Britain
Ireland
Betting Insight
International
Video
Betting offers
Racing Post at 40
Stable Tours
The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
Home
News
Features
Series
Tom Segal's 66-1 best bet for Royal Ascot has been smashed up on Sunday - but he still thinks the revised odds are too big
The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
'He's an Ascot horse all over - and his runs this season have been close to his best'
The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
'He's still 14-1 and that's simply too big' - our Ultimate Preview panellists give their Royal Ascot best bets
Royal Ascot
'I think this horse is set for a big season - and you can still get 20-1'
The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
'Odds of 66-1 severely underestimate his chance - he was progressive last year and the division is wide open'
The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
'This horse is a monster - and the closest thing I’ve got to a Royal Ascot banker'
The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
'This horse is the real deal - and it's hard to fathom how you can still back him at this price'
The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
'My money is already on him at a nice price - and I think he has a real shot'
The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
'That's where I'll be having my biggest bets - and this horse is my strongest fancy of the week'
The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
'He's the bet of the week and it's not even close' - our Ultimate Preview panellists give their Royal Ascot best bets
Royal Ascot
'She's pretty smart and could take a good bit of beating'
The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
'I could see him taking his form to a different level back at this trip'
The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
'She's done nothing but improve for her whole career - and she's still being underestimated'
The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
'He did us a big favour in the ring when he got beaten at Newmarket - but I don't see the same happening here'
The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
'I don't care who turns up against him, he's winning the Wolferton and is the best bet of the meeting by a long way'
The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
'He's a proper bet taking on inferior sprinters - and has all the tools needed to dominate this division'
The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
'She won easily at Royal Ascot last year - and 25-1 that she does it again is a fair shout'
The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
'I'll most certainly be with him in whatever race he turns up - he's a proper horse'
The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
Home
News
Features
Series
Tom Segal's 66-1 best bet for Royal Ascot has been smashed up on Sunday - but he still thinks the revised odds are too big
The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
'He's an Ascot horse all over - and his runs this season have been close to his best'
The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
'He's still 14-1 and that's simply too big' - our Ultimate Preview panellists give their Royal Ascot best bets
Royal Ascot
'I think this horse is set for a big season - and you can still get 20-1'
The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
'He's still 14-1 and that's simply too big' - our Ultimate Preview panellists give their Royal Ascot best bets
Royal Ascot
'I think this horse is set for a big season - and you can still get 20-1'
The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
'Odds of 66-1 severely underestimate his chance - he was progressive last year and the division is wide open'
The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
'This horse is a monster - and the closest thing I’ve got to a Royal Ascot banker'
The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
'This horse is the real deal - and it's hard to fathom how you can still back him at this price'
The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
'My money is already on him at a nice price - and I think he has a real shot'
The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
'That's where I'll be having my biggest bets - and this horse is my strongest fancy of the week'
The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
'He's the bet of the week and it's not even close' - our Ultimate Preview panellists give their Royal Ascot best bets
Royal Ascot
'She's pretty smart and could take a good bit of beating'
The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
'I could see him taking his form to a different level back at this trip'
The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
'She's done nothing but improve for her whole career - and she's still being underestimated'
The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
'He did us a big favour in the ring when he got beaten at Newmarket - but I don't see the same happening here'
The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
'I don't care who turns up against him, he's winning the Wolferton and is the best bet of the meeting by a long way'
The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
'He's a proper bet taking on inferior sprinters - and has all the tools needed to dominate this division'
The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
'She won easily at Royal Ascot last year - and 25-1 that she does it again is a fair shout'
The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
'I'll most certainly be with him in whatever race he turns up - he's a proper horse'
The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night