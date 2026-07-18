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He was the 'best judge of all of us' according to Willie Carson - before his career was cruelly cut short in his prime
David Carr remembers Irish Oaks and Dewhurst winner John 'Kipper' Lynch, who has died aged 86
John 'Kipper' Lynch, who rode successfully as a lightweight for a quarter of a century, has been hailed as "the best judge of all of us" by his contemporary Willie Carson.
Lynch, who died in May aged 86, was from an era when a lightweight really was light. His first winner, on his very first ride, was on Torque, who carried just 6st 5lb in an apprentice handicap at Brighton in 1956 – and report has it that he weighed only 4st 10lb at the time, so had to carry 23lb of lead.
Lynch had no racing background and it was his diminutive size that led his father to suggest he might make a jockey. He spent six years apprenticed to Sam Armstrong in Newmarket, at the same time as future champion jockeys Josh Gifford and Wally Swinburn snr, and his distinctive way of walking earned him the nickname which lasted his lifetime.
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Published on inRacing Lives
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