'I never gamble to irresponsible levels, because my wife and kids are everything to me – but I'm death or glory, always have been'

40 Years of Expertise brings unique insight from some of the great names who have written for the Racing Post through its 40 years of existence. In this article, golf's greatest tipster Steve Palmer reveals his secrets to Peter Thomas.

For a man whose reputation as a tipster has been made on the lush green fairways of the world's greatest golf courses, Steve Palmer's back garden in Weymouth is a bit of a letdown. The grass is less Augusta National-style Bermuda and more Homebase synthetic. Where one might expect to find a palatial replica clubhouse, there sits a workaday shed from the B&Q economy range, whose modest dimensions would make the handover of a green jacket a physical impossibility.

"Welcome to the prison," Steve chirps as I lift the latch and squeeze into the nerve centre of the greatest golf betting operation not just in south Dorset but probably on the entire planet.