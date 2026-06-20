The world's most unlikely jockey - how a 'jumbo' journalist found moderation, lost 5st and achieved his life's dream

For most of us, the onset of middle age and its associated 'spread' means it's time to introduce moderation into the daily regime. For Dominic Prince, however, moderation was never an option.

Prince, who died on February 20, aged 65, had got up to 16½st at the age of 47 by being anything but moderate. As an old-school Fleet Street hack he'd settled into a routine of long and well-lubricated business lunches in search of the latest scoop and by this time his waistbands were inexplicably shrinking and collars were following suit.

His wife Rose, an excellent cook and facilitator of his love of fine food, started to worry a little about him, although her reasoning was less about his imminent demise and more that, "I'm worried that you might have a stroke and I'll end up looking after you for the rest of my life. If you won't lose weight for me, what would you do it for?"