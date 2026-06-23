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‘He didn't give a monkey's about what anyone else thought - it was done totally on his time and his terms’
Lewis Porteous talks to Sir Michael Stoute as well as the champion jockey and top trainers who learned from him
From the bloodlines at the forefront of the thoroughbred breed to high-achieving talent within the training and riding ranks, Sir Michael Stoute's fingerprints can be seen right across racing's landscape.
Stoute, who grew up in Barbados and was the son of the island's chief of police, initially travelled to Britain with the ultimate aim of joining the BBC as racing correspondent, but in 1971, and at the age of just 25, he set out on a training career that took him to the sport’s summit where he remained for six decades.
He turned out Group 1 winners on the Flat with unrivalled consistency until his retirement in 2024 and his legacy is timeless.
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Published on inRacing Influencers
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