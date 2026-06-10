'This horse is the real deal - and it's hard to fathom how you can still back him at this price'

What’s your best bet of the meeting?

I've been banging on about Wise Approach in the Commonwealth Cup for ages, so there's no point stopping now. He's still 16-1 with bet365 and that's simply too big. He's been cursed by bad draws and a Group 1 penalty in both his outings this season, but I actually thought he ran quite well on both occasions.

This has surely been the ultimate aim all season, and both his blowouts this term smacked of being purely prep runs. As regards a banker, that would be Limestone in the Queen's Vase.

Where’s your money going in the Queen Anne ?

Criticising any race at Royal Ascot is sacrilege, but this looks a poor Queen Anne. Deep down, each and every one of us knows that the real Notable Speech would slaughter this lot. But can you trust him? I suppose you're getting 7-4 and, given the opposition, that's not the worst price in the world.