'I think this horse is set for a big season - and you can still get 20-1'

What’s your best bet of the meeting?

At this stage, Galiyan in the Queen's Vase for Andrew Balding. I saw this colt make his debut at Newmarket's Craven meeting and he was as green as grass, but as the penny dropped on the rising ground he galloped out well under a tender ride. He went on to Chester and improved significantly upped in trip to beat a couple of very useful rivals in Joulany and Glory Of The Seas (four-length winner since), again shaping like a stout stayer. He's quickly reached a high form standard and I think he will relish the longer trip and more galloping track.

Where’s your money going in the Queen Anne ?

It's fascinating, but equally not a race I'm strong on for a bet. On fast ground and with a fast pace to aim at, I think Notable Speech is the best miler in this field, and perhaps First Conquest is in there to ensure an end-to-end pace. It will be interesting to see that side of things because there's the potential for it to be a muddling race tactically if there's no pacemaker. I would expect a good run from Zeus Olympios as he's been ultra-consistent and sufficiently lightly raced to think there could yet be more to come, so you could do worse than back him each-way at around 8-1.

Bow Echo, Gstaad or an upset in the St James’s Palace ?

Bow Echo sets a very high standard among the three-year-old milers. I wrote afterwards that I wasn't certain he would better the 2,000 Guineas performance in ratings terms, because of how perfectly the race played out for him, but it was a complete performance with how he travelled and quickened, and he can probably afford to be a few pounds below his best and still win. I'm not in a hurry to be taking him on next week.