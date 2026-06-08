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'This horse is a monster - and the closest thing I’ve got to a Royal Ascot banker'
What’s your best bet of the meeting?
Of the races priced up right now, I’d say More Thunder in the Queen Anne. His seven-furlong form from last year keeps getting boosted; he’s got course form in the book; he stays further; he ran a cracker in the Lockinge, which is the best springboard for the race; William Haggas is on fire; and the favourite Notable Speech might not replicate his form from Newbury on this track.
Where’s your money going in the Queen Anne?
See above. I may also have a saver on The Lion In Winter, another with course form and who did too much at Newbury.
Bow Echo, Gstaad or an upset in the St James’s Palace?
Bow Echo was wildly impressive at Newmarket and I hope he wins again, simply because it’s rare for an unbeaten miler to keep that record going, but I’m also hoping that Talk Of New York can give him a fright or two. He’s lightning in a bottle and the way he quickened away at Sandown was spectacular. He’ll have to improve a chunk but a ding-dong battle would be my dream for the race.
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Published on inThe Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night
Last updated
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