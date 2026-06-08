'This horse is a monster - and the closest thing I’ve got to a Royal Ascot banker'

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What’s your best bet of the meeting?

Of the races priced up right now, I’d say More Thunder in the Queen Anne. His seven-furlong form from last year keeps getting boosted; he’s got course form in the book; he stays further; he ran a cracker in the Lockinge, which is the best springboard for the race; William Haggas is on fire; and the favourite Notable Speech might not replicate his form from Newbury on this track.

Will More Thunder reverse the Lockinge form at Ascot? Credit: Edward Whitaker

Where’s your money going in the Queen Anne?

See above. I may also have a saver on The Lion In Winter , another with course form and who did too much at Newbury.

Bow Echo, Gstaad or an upset in the St James’s Palace ?

Bow Echo was wildly impressive at Newmarket and I hope he wins again, simply because it’s rare for an unbeaten miler to keep that record going, but I’m also hoping that Talk Of New York can give him a fright or two. He’s lightning in a bottle and the way he quickened away at Sandown was spectacular. He’ll have to improve a chunk but a ding-dong battle would be my dream for the race.