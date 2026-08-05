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A pro punter, Pricewise and the Racing Post's sharpest minds reveal the key to backing winners - and exactly how they find them
Chris Cook kicks off a new seven-part series on how punters tackle different aspects of racing
How do you pick 'em? When you're feeling most confident about a horse, what was it that got you on board?
In this complicated sport of ours, there are so many factors to consider. Over the next couple of months, we plan to explore some of the things on which punters commonly rely. We'll be asking our senior tipsters and most talented experts about what guides their thinking – and also what, for them, is a total red herring.
Next week, for example, we'll be focusing on racecourses and how they affect our decisions. Are you attracted to horses with proven form at the track? Perhaps there are courses where you specialise and others where you can't back a winner. I've asked our experts how they cope with 'problem' tracks like Chester and Goodwood – although it was another Flat circuit that was most often cited as challenging for them.
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Published on inThe Fundamentals of Betting
Last updated