'He punted too much, drank too much and the answer to every problem was to have a fag - but he was a cut above everybody'

40 Years of Expertise brings unique insight from some of the great names who have written for the Racing Post through its 40 years of existence. None was better than the late, great Alastair Down, and in this article Lee Mottershead remembers the five-time racing writer of the year with those who worked most closely with him.

Across the Racing Post's 40 years, none of its writers has been so celebrated and decorated as Alastair Down. He was a Racing Post legend but also a legend of The Sporting Life, the racing press room and Channel 4 Racing. He could do things no-one else could do – albeit he often did them at a leisurely pace.

Those who read his words on the page or heard him deliver them through a screen rightly marvelled at his remarkable talent to somehow further elevate even the most extraordinary moments.