Top Grand National Betting Apps In 2024

While a lot of bookmakers have strong betting apps for the 2024 Grand National Festival, there are five who stand out as the best.

Those are bet365, Sky Bet, William Hill, Paddy Power and Coral. All of these bookmakers scored a rating higher than 4.75 and should provide punters with an enjoyable betting experience with what they have to offer for the Grand National.

Best Grand National betting apps: bookmaker highlights

In our opinion, bet365, Sky Bet, William Hill, Paddy Power, and Coral, are the best betting apps for the Grand National. All of them have competitive offers and initiatives for both new and existing customers which you can take advantage of for the Grand National.

Why should you bet with the bet365 app for the Grand National?

bet365 are right at the forefront of the industry when it comes to best prices, while their super boosts and price promise make them stand out among the competition. As well as competitive odds and ease of use, bet365 offer some cracking incentives for new customers when signing up to the app. Once you enter a minimum deposit of £5 or a maximum of £10, you will qualify for free bets to three times of that value.

Why should you bet with the Paddy Power app for the Grand National?

Paddy Power’s aggressive marketing have made them a very popular bookmaker, while their competitive odds, free-to-play games and unique markets make them a great betting app to use. Paddy Power also offers a good incentive for those new customers wanting to sign up for the Grand National festival. You can get £20 in free bets once you’ve signed up and placed a £5 bet, which you can access with the promo code from the link in the table above.

Why should you bet with the Sky Bet app for the Grand National?

Sky Bet are market leaders when it comes to offering their customers extra places on races through the biggest festivals, and will flex their muscles when it comes to the Grand National each way places too. Sky Bet also have one of the best incentives for new customers using their app, with £30 in free bets when you place any bet. This is from a minimum deposit of £5 and a minimum first bet stake of 5p.

Why should you bet with the William Hill app for the Grand National?

William Hill are usually the first to price up races, which gives all their customers the earliest chance to get to best value on the market, while they offer lots of extra place races for all customers. William Hill give new customers a strong incentive to join via their app with £40 in free bets and a £20 bonus to use on Vegas when you bet £10. Use the promo code included in the link above and just like Sky Bet’s offer, it runs throughout the duration of the Grand National festival.

Why should you bet with the Coral app for the Grand National?

Coral are the home of horse racing value and are usually very competitive with their prices, while they offer plenty of extra places, free-to-play games and rewards for longstanding customers too. Coral’s betting offer for the Grand National festival is also healthy. On the app, if you register and sign up, you can get a £20 free bet following a £5 bet specifically on horse racing.

Why should you bet with the Ladbrokes app for the Grand National?

One of the best-known bookies in the world, Ladbrokes has covered the Grand National festival for generations. In that time, the UK bookmaker with a global presence has learned a thing or two about what keeps customers happy. From the welcome bonus to the odds, Ladbrokes is one of our favourite Grand National betting sites.

Why should you bet with the Betfair app for the Grand National?

Betfair have a global following and are unique as they offer customers access to sportsbook and exchange betting. You’ll often find the odds available at Betfair exchange superior to most other Grand National betting apps and it has dozens of ways to bet on each race.

Why should you bet with the Tote app for the Grand National?

Another instantly recognisable name from the world of sports betting, Tote have a history and reputation that makes it the envy of the best betting apps for the Grand National. This experienced bookie has changed, modernising its service and attracting new players. A secure and reliable bookie that protects your online privacy.

Best Grand National betting mobile app reviewed

You can find the best betting apps for the Grand National below. They’re our picks because not only are they better to navigate but give you some of the best, most enticing offers to use when betting on the Grand National. All of that makes it a far more enjoyable experience.

Grand National betting app App Store rating Google Play rating Racing Post Rating bet365 app 4.7/5 4.5/5 4.8/5 Paddy Power app 4.7/5 4.4/5 4.75/5 Sky Bet app 4.6/5 4.6/5 4.8/5 William Hill app 4.7/5 4.3/5 4.8/5 Coral app 3/5 4.3/5 4.75/5

How to find the best Grand National betting app for you?

Finding the best betting app for the Grand National can be difficult, with so many of the leading bookmakers now offering that service, so you must consider what is the most important thing for you.

It is important that punters use the app that is not only best suited to them, but will offer an enjoyable, competitive and hassle-free app to make betting as seamless as possible for the Grand National festival.

You must think about what you value the most as a punter. Perhaps it’s navigation, a wide range or market options or competitive odds.

Also crucially, can you watch your selection run at the Grand National Festival and is it a good quality so you do not miss the action.

Ease of use

Consider how simple is it to find what type of bet you want to place, enter the stake amount and find a live stream.

Live streaming options

You must know where you can effortlessly go to watch your selection run at the Grand National Festival free of charge. If not, then make sure that it says how you can do so on your betting slip after placing your bet.

A wide range of betting options

Make sure that your chosen bookmaker’s Grand National festival odds are competitive, but also give you a healthy variety of markets that you can use for bets.

Which Grand National betting app has the best withdrawal speed?

There are 21 races across the three days at Aintree for punters to get stuck into, including the big one, the Grand National, on Saturday, and punters must be paid out efficiently so they can begin using the money either to bet again or take their winnings.

If, hopefully, you’ve picked a winner on the Grand National and want to withdraw your winnings as quickly as possible, then the Paddy Power app is the one for you. Its withdrawal time using a debit card takes just 1-4 hours.

Best betting app for withdrawals Average withdrawal speeds Paddy Power app 1-4 hours bet365 app 1-3 days Sky Bet app 1-2 days Coral app 1-3 days William Hill app 3-5 days

How to download the Grand National free bets betting app

Click on one of the links at the top of this article or head to the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android). Search for the bookmaker you have decided to use. Hit the ‘Get’ button to start downloading the app. Once downloaded, click on the betting app icon to launch the homepage. For new customers, claim the promotional offer from your bookmaker. Existing customers can log in to their bookmaker account. You are now all set up to start betting on the Grand National.

How to bet using a Grand National free bets app?

Once you have decided and downloaded the Grand National betting app you want to use at Aintree, then it’s time to get betting on all your favourite horses. Follow the guide below on how to get started:

To begin betting using a Grand National free bets app, follow the links at the top of the page under top Grand National betting apps 2024. From there it click on the link for the free bets and if it asks you to register/sign up for an account, then do so. Usually, it will ask for you for an email, a username and a password. Once signed up, head to the horse racing tab. Click on the race you want to bet, then add your selection to the bet slip. Enter the stake you would like to place and click ‘place bet’. Sit back and cheer on your selection.

Best mobile betting app features to consider for the Grand National

A betting app for the Grand National Festival does not need to be flashy, but it must be safe, reliable and easy to navigate so it is not a hassle for punters.

The main features you would want are a clear place to deposit money into your account, easy access to the betting markets and your slips, so then you can find the live stream for the Grand National festival races.

Which mobile betting app is the best for live-streaming the Grand National?

Out of the top five Grand National betting apps above, William Hill ranks as number one in live streaming on our Racing Post ratings. You can watch free-to-air racing on your phone or tablet as soon as you’ve placed your bet, which you will be able to do for every race from the Grand National festival.

Which mobile betting app offers the best Grand National festival odds and price boosts?

On our ratings, bet365 comes out at the top as the best horse racing betting site and typically offers generous prices and Super Boosts on some of the most popular horses, and will likely do so on races at the Grand National Festival.

Which mobile betting app is best for Grand National accumulators?

William Hill ranks as the best from our Racing Post Ratings as they typically offer competitive odds but also have a generous offering of acca boosts for existing players, so you can boost your potential winnings even further ahead of the competition.

Which mobile betting app is best for Grand National in-play betting?

bet365 ranks as the best betting app and the best for in-play too, so you can be assured that you can still get your bets on even if you miss the start of the race.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.