Ranked: Billy Loughnane's rides at Newmarket on Saturday after five winners this week

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Billy Loughnane is riding at a near 30 per cent strike-rate in recent weeks and has enjoyed a fine Glorious Goodwood.

The 20-year-old switches to Newmarket on Saturday for seven rides on a card that he has recorded a double on in each of the last two seasons.

Race: 4.33 Newmarket

Trainer: Jane Chapple-Hyam

Best odds: 9-2

Just three rivals to beat and the idea that this could be Loughnane’s toughest ask of the day says plenty, but the Lope De Vega filly was pretty disappointing in a maiden last time, and Food For Thought, the King and Queen's horse who may end up getting the run of the race, could be tough to pass.

Race: 3.23 Newmarket

Trainer: George Boughey

Best odds: 4-1

Chased home Romantic Symphony here last season and while she lost her way a little after a narrow defeat in April, she got her act together when dropped back to this trip with first-time cheekpieces (retained) at Yarmouth last month. The handicapper hasn’t taken any chances though, shoving her up 7lb, and all but one of her rivals arrive here in good form.

Race: 2.13 Newmarket

Trainer: George Scott

Best odds: 7-2

This Amo filly bids for a hat-trick after a 1-4 success at Nottingham last time out where she won going away. Despite only having two rivals to beat that day, a 5lb rise is perfectly fair but there are a few unknown quantities in opposition. This could require another jolt of improvement.

Race: 3.58 Newmarket

Trainer: James Owen

Best odds: 6-1

Recorded back-to-back wins over 1m6f before blowing out in his hat-trick bid over two miles at Southwell. Interesting that he’s now coming the other way in distance given that both his pedigree and stride data suggest that’s what he wants and while he’s likely to be the biggest price of his seven mounts, he may represent some value in a race that lacks depth.

Race: 5.10 Newmarket

Trainer: Ed Walker

Best odds: 5-2

He’ll be low if he’s not on the scoresheet by this point but Sound And Vision gives Loughnane solid claims of leaving with at least one winner. The Starman filly looked like a promising sprinter on the all-weather over the winter and travelled well when a close third on her return at Nottingham, fading only late. If she tightens up for that, she can go close from 1lb lower.

Race: 2.48 Newmarket

Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Best odds: 5-4

It’s a debutante for Billy in the fillies’ novice and the two rivals with experience haven’t achieved a level of form to worry a newcomer. Seven furlongs is likely to be the minimum for this daughter of Frankel but the yard is running at a 44 per cent strike-rate with their juveniles this campaign and they have won three of the nine previous renewals of this race. Likely to be short in the betting.

Race: 1.33 Newmarket

Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Best odds: 9-4

Loughnane has won the last two renewals of the Chalice Stakes and this Godolphin filly has a favourite’s chance of landing him another.

She followed up her Rowley Mile debut win with a success on the all-weather before blowing out in the Lingfield Oaks Trial but got herself firmly back on track in Listed company at Longchamp last time out. She was just chased down by a very well-bred Aga Khan filly that day but given that this filly is a sister to Yibir and Wild Illusion, she ought to continue her progression throughout her three-year-old campaign. As the betting suggests, Revoir could be the one to give her most to think about.

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