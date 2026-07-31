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The Edge
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A big-name trainer out of form and a Royal Ascot eyecatcher at a tasty price - The Edge with Keith Melrose
Market analysis, in-form trainers, our eye-catching runners and up-to-date going assessments in your essential daily form guide
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Good morning, everyone, and welcome to The Edge on Friday, July 31 with Keith Melrose.
They might not be able to get Bow Echo beaten, but 'the lads' have plenty of other arrows to fire and they showed as much yesterday. Diamond Necklace won the feature Nassau Stakes, but I was just as taken with Man's Best Friend in the Richmond.
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more inBetting offers
- Betway Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £40 in free bets for day three
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more inThe Edge
- Two eyecatchers in the same Goodwood maiden and a well-supported Wathnan runner to note - The Edge with Robbie Wilders
- A progressive tracker horse at Goodwood and an in-form trainer with one runner at Sandown - The Edge with Harry March
- Two eyecatchers at Goodwood and an in-form trainer with two runners in one race - The Edge with Harry March
- A cold trainer has a market steamer and a 'promising' juvenile second time up - The Edge with Henry Thorner
- A juvenile hurdler who's all the rage and a trainer bidding to make it five from nine - The Edge with Harry Wilson
more inBetting offers
- Betway Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £40 in free bets for day three
- Claim £40 in Kwiff free bets for the Nassau Stakes at Glorious Goodwood
- Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £20 in free bets with Tote for Thursday
- Glorious Goodwood free bets: get £500+ in bookmaker betting offers for day three
- Back the Nassau Stakes with William Hill's £30 free bet offer