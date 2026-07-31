A big-name trainer out of form and a Royal Ascot eyecatcher at a tasty price - The Edge with Keith Melrose

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Good morning, everyone, and welcome to The Edge on Friday, July 31 with Keith Melrose.

They might not be able to get Bow Echo beaten, but 'the lads' have plenty of other arrows to fire and they showed as much yesterday. Diamond Necklace won the feature Nassau Stakes, but I was just as taken with Man's Best Friend in the Richmond.