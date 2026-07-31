JP McManus aiming to break new ground as pair bid to give leading owner a first Goodwood winner

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

It is not unusual to see JP McManus’s famous green and gold silks in the winner’s enclosure this week – but Saturday could be a little different.

McManus is expected to feature among the winners at the Galway festival each year, having landed the Galway Hurdle and Galway Plate numerous times, and this week has been no different after Comfort Zone struck in Monday's opening-day feature, the Connacht Hotel Handicap.

That winner goes for another significant Galway pot on Saturday in the Listed BoyleSports Handicap Hurdle, but it will be far from the only track getting McManus's attention as he bids to break new ground with a first Goodwood winner.

Best known as an owner over jumps, McManus has had Flat winners at 13 British racecourses, including premier tracks Ascot, Newmarket and York, with the success extending to four all-weather courses, as well as the likes of Windsor and Pontefract too.

A Goodwood winner has eluded him from six previous runners with two seconds, a third and a fourth among the small sample. But that could be about to change on the final day of Glorious Goodwood, with McManus having two cracks at a track first with runners sent over from Ireland.

The Gavin Cromwell-trained In My Teens is up to bat first in the Group 3 Glorious Stakes. The four-year-old filly did not thrive in five starts as a juvenile hurdler last season but has shown plenty of promise on the Flat, shedding her maiden tag last year at the second attempt and progressing sufficiently to take a valuable Premier handicap at the Curragh on Irish Derby day last time.

Now rated 111, Cromwell pitches her into Group company and has called on the services of champion jockey Oisin Murphy as the filly bids to overcome a field including two-time Glorious Stakes winner Al Aasy, a Royal Ascot scorer in Opportunity and Amo Racing’s £2 million purchase Ghostwriter.

Frank Berry, McManus's racing manager, said: "She won a handicap very well at the Curragh last time. It's a big step up in class, but Gavin is happy with her, she goes there in good form and if she settles we're hoping she runs a good race."

Goodie Two Shoes: returns to the Lillie Langtry Stakes Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Goodie Two Shoes went close to conquering one of racing’s highest peaks last year when second in the Melbourne Cup for Joseph O'Brien.

All roads could lead back there this autumn, but she certainly has the stamina to run well again in the Lillie Langtry Stakes after her third in the Group 2 last year.

"She ran a blinder in the race last year," said Berry. "The ground was a bit slow for her, but she still ran very well. It looks a classy race but she goes there in good form and Joseph's horses are in good form. You never know, she might go back down to Australia at some stage."

Goodie Two Shoes will be ridden by Dylan Browne McMonagle, who has been in winning form at Goodwood and Galway this week. O’Brien added: “It looks a strong renewal, but she's prepared well for this and she ran well in the race last year."

On the quest to tick Goodwood off the McManus list, Berry said: "It would be nice to break the duck in one of those races."

Read more Raceday Intel:

The trainer who can't stop winning could now add the Stewards' Cup to his haul - but with which horse?

Stewards' Cup runner-by-runner guide: key quotes and Keith Melrose's star ratings for every contender

'He’s a real bridle horse so he’s quite fun to ride' - inside the world of Al Aasy, the nine-year-old bidding for a Glorious hat-trick sy

Ranked: Billy Loughnane's rides at Newmarket on Saturday after five winners this week

A new JP McManus acquisition and key quotes for two lucrative handicap hurdles on day six

Available exclusively to subscribers to Racing Post+ Ultimate , The Edge is a daily product designed to speed up the form study process without replacing your judgement. It distills Racing Post’s unrivalled data, insight and expertise into a single, focused briefing – so you can get to the decisions that matter, faster. New customers can sign up to Racing Post+ Ultimate here , while existing