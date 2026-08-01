It's been a great week for favourite backers at Glorious Goodwood - so who are the best and worst market leaders on the final day?

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It's been a great week at Glorious Goodwood this week for favourite backers, with as many as six going in on Wednesday, five on Thursday and four on Friday.

So, who are the favourites to back and avoid on day three? Let’s rank the top six chances, going from worst to best.

Race: 4.45 (7f maiden)

Odds: 11-4

The son of Wootton Bassett tops the betting after finishing fourth on his debut to Porto Vecchio at the Curragh two weeks ago. He holds entries in the Group 2 Gimcrack Stakes at York as well as the Group 1 Golden Fleece Stakes and Goffs Vincent O'Brien National Stakes at the Irish Champions Festival next month.

Race 5.20 (1m1f handicap)

Odds 3-1

The Jack Channon-trained Crest Of Fire's form from his narrow defeat at Ascot last time received a significant boost when the winner Ciarrai Abu followed up at Goodwood on Thursday. He was sent off favourite on that occasion and was denied by just a nose, so there is every reason to expect another bold show.

Blue Courvoisier could prove a danger after landing the Silver Plate in Carlisle and remains a progressive three-year-old, while the Oli Rix-trained Spell Master showed promise when finishing midfield in the John Smith’s Cup.

Race 4.10 (7f handicap)

Odds 9-4

The Hugo Palmer-trained three-year-old looked progressive when powering nine and a half lengths clear under Oisin Murphy at Newmarket in May, but has something to prove after trailing home last of 30 in the Britannia Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Unbeaten in two, Wathnan's Naval Light appears a major danger, while Godolphin’s Wild Desert won by five lengths on his debut before gaining experience in Listed company.

Race 1.50 (1m6f handicap)

Odds 11-4

The four-year-old arrives on the back of two wins, including over this course and distance. The Godolphin-owned gelding won the Betway Trophy by a neck at Newmarket last month under William Buick who is on board again.

Race 3.35 (Coral Stewards' Cup, 6f)

Odds 15-2

The James Owen-trained Far Above Dream leads the betting for the centrepiece race of the day. The sprinter, who has won over this course and distance three times, came fourth in Royal Ascot's Wokingham last time.

Stablemate Soldier’s Tree is his biggest threat, but is carrying 9lb more than Far Above Dream and has come third in his last three starts.

Owen hasn't had a winner at this festival and this looks to be his last chance.

Race 3.00 (Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes, 1m6f)

Odds 5-2

Waardah, who won this Group 2 when beating Danielle by three-quarters of a length last year, bids to follow up and is once again reopposed by Danielle who has won her last two starts.

Waardah came runner-up to Estrange on her last outing, a Carlisle Group 3 over 1m3f, when beaten one and a half lengths.

The step up to a familiar distance should prove to her advantage, especially with her affinity for the track.

Read more:

Stewards' Cup runner-by-runner guide: key quotes and Keith Melrose's star ratings for every contender

Amelia Earhart was favourite for the Oaks - now she has questions to answer in the Group 2 Lillie Langtry

Ranked: Billy Loughnane's rides at Newmarket on Saturday after five winners this week

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