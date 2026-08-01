Free Bets
next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Log in
My Bookmakers
Free Bets
Subscribe
Home
Racecards
Results
News
Racing Tips
Royal Ascot
Bloodstock
Sport Tips
Greyhounds
Shop
Statistics
Pools
Casino
Ten To Follow
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
Raceday Live
Cheltenham Festival
Grand National
Guide to Racing
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Log in
Free Bets
next race off
Racecards
Results
News
Racing Tips
Racecards
Results
News
Racing Tips
Bloodstock
Sport Tips
Greyhounds
Statistics
RP Recommends
Casino
Shop
next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Log in
My Bookmakers
Free Bets
Subscribe
Home
Racecards
Results
News
Racing Tips
Royal Ascot
Bloodstock
Sport Tips
Greyhounds
Shop
Statistics
Pools
Casino
Ten To Follow
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
Raceday Live
Cheltenham Festival
Grand National
Guide to Racing
More
In The Know
Home
Video
'It just shows how much the betting is affected by the draw' - Paul Kealy and Robbie Wilders give their selections for Saturday's 'blinding' Stewards' Cup
Glorious Goodwood
WATCH: Paul Kealy and Robbie Wilders provide their best bets for the fifth and final day of Glorious Goodwood
In The Know
'He's tailor-made for this and is a massive player' - Paul Kealy and Tom Segal are taking on the favourite in Friday's feature race
Glorious Goodwood
WATCH: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy provide their best bets for day four of Glorious Goodwood
In The Know
'She's a spectacularly bad price' - Paul Kealy on why Diamond Necklace is way too short and a 'proper' filly that could upset her
Glorious Goodwood
WATCH: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy provide their best bets for day three of Glorious Goodwood
In The Know
'I fancy him strongly to turn them over' - Bow Echo or Gstaad in Sussex rematch? Our top tipster is taking both horses on
Raceday Intel
WATCH: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy provide their best bets for day two of Glorious Goodwood
In The Know
'There's a chance of an upset and this horse has an enormous amount of ability' - Tom Segal is taking on Scandinavia and Trawlerman
Raceday Intel
WATCH: Tom Segal and Robbie Wilders provide their best bets for day one of Glorious Goodwood
In The Know
WATCH: Tom Segal and Robbie Wilders provide their best bets for King George day at Ascot
In The Know
WATCH: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy provide their best bets for Super Saturday at Newmarket, York and Ascot
In The Know
WATCH: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy provide their best bets for Coral-Eclipse day at Sandown
In The Know
Watch: Paul Kealy and Robbie Wilders provide their best bets for the fifth and final day of Royal Ascot
In The Know
'I'm very keen to take her on' - In The Know tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy are against a big-race favourite on Friday
In The Know
Watch: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy provide their best bets for day four of Royal Ascot
In The Know
'In terms of pure ability, he's too big a price' - Keith Melrose and Paul Kealy are taking on the Gold Cup favourites
In The Know
Watch: Keith Melrose and Paul Kealy provide their best bets for day three of Royal Ascot
In The Know
Watch: Paul Kealy and Robbie Wilders provide their best bets for day two of Royal Ascot
In The Know
Watch: Paul Kealy and Robbie Wilders provide their best bets for the opening day of Royal Ascot
In The Know
WATCH: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy mark your card for Derby day at Epsom
In The Know
Watch: Tom Segal and Robbie Wilders look ahead to Oaks day at Epsom
In The Know
Watch: Tom Segal and Graeme Rodway preview the Guineas meeting at Newmarket this weekend
In The Know
'If he doesn't stay I'll give up' - Tom Segal nominates his Grand National dark horse
In The Know
Home
Video
'It just shows how much the betting is affected by the draw' - Paul Kealy and Robbie Wilders give their selections for Saturday's 'blinding' Stewards' Cup
Glorious Goodwood
WATCH: Paul Kealy and Robbie Wilders provide their best bets for the fifth and final day of Glorious Goodwood
In The Know
'He's tailor-made for this and is a massive player' - Paul Kealy and Tom Segal are taking on the favourite in Friday's feature race
Glorious Goodwood
WATCH: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy provide their best bets for day four of Glorious Goodwood
In The Know
'He's tailor-made for this and is a massive player' - Paul Kealy and Tom Segal are taking on the favourite in Friday's feature race
Glorious Goodwood
WATCH: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy provide their best bets for day four of Glorious Goodwood
In The Know
'She's a spectacularly bad price' - Paul Kealy on why Diamond Necklace is way too short and a 'proper' filly that could upset her
Glorious Goodwood
WATCH: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy provide their best bets for day three of Glorious Goodwood
In The Know
'I fancy him strongly to turn them over' - Bow Echo or Gstaad in Sussex rematch? Our top tipster is taking both horses on
Raceday Intel
WATCH: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy provide their best bets for day two of Glorious Goodwood
In The Know
'There's a chance of an upset and this horse has an enormous amount of ability' - Tom Segal is taking on Scandinavia and Trawlerman
Raceday Intel
WATCH: Tom Segal and Robbie Wilders provide their best bets for day one of Glorious Goodwood
In The Know
WATCH: Tom Segal and Robbie Wilders provide their best bets for King George day at Ascot
In The Know
WATCH: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy provide their best bets for Super Saturday at Newmarket, York and Ascot
In The Know
WATCH: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy provide their best bets for Coral-Eclipse day at Sandown
In The Know
Watch: Paul Kealy and Robbie Wilders provide their best bets for the fifth and final day of Royal Ascot
In The Know
'I'm very keen to take her on' - In The Know tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy are against a big-race favourite on Friday
In The Know
Watch: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy provide their best bets for day four of Royal Ascot
In The Know
'In terms of pure ability, he's too big a price' - Keith Melrose and Paul Kealy are taking on the Gold Cup favourites
In The Know
Watch: Keith Melrose and Paul Kealy provide their best bets for day three of Royal Ascot
In The Know
Watch: Paul Kealy and Robbie Wilders provide their best bets for day two of Royal Ascot
In The Know
Watch: Paul Kealy and Robbie Wilders provide their best bets for the opening day of Royal Ascot
In The Know
WATCH: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy mark your card for Derby day at Epsom
In The Know
Watch: Tom Segal and Robbie Wilders look ahead to Oaks day at Epsom
In The Know
Watch: Tom Segal and Graeme Rodway preview the Guineas meeting at Newmarket this weekend
In The Know
'If he doesn't stay I'll give up' - Tom Segal nominates his Grand National dark horse
In The Know
1
2
3
4
...