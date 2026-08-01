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In The Know

'It just shows how much the betting is affected by the draw' - Paul Kealy and Robbie Wilders give their selections for Saturday's 'blinding' Stewards' Cup

'It just shows how much the betting is affected by the draw' - Paul Kealy and Robbie Wilders give their selections for Saturday's 'blinding' Stewards' Cup

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Glorious Goodwood
WATCH: Paul Kealy and Robbie Wilders provide their best bets for the fifth and final day of Glorious Goodwood
WATCH: Paul Kealy and Robbie Wilders provide their best bets for the fifth and final day of Glorious Goodwood
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In The Know
'He's tailor-made for this and is a massive player' - Paul Kealy and Tom Segal are taking on the favourite in Friday's feature race
'He's tailor-made for this and is a massive player' - Paul Kealy and Tom Segal are taking on the favourite in Friday's feature race
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Glorious Goodwood
WATCH: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy provide their best bets for day four of Glorious Goodwood
WATCH: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy provide their best bets for day four of Glorious Goodwood
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In The Know
'She's a spectacularly bad price' - Paul Kealy on why Diamond Necklace is way too short and a 'proper' filly that could upset her
'She's a spectacularly bad price' - Paul Kealy on why Diamond Necklace is way too short and a 'proper' filly that could upset her
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Glorious Goodwood
WATCH: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy provide their best bets for day three of Glorious Goodwood
WATCH: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy provide their best bets for day three of Glorious Goodwood
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In The Know
'I fancy him strongly to turn them over' - Bow Echo or Gstaad in Sussex rematch? Our top tipster is taking both horses on
'I fancy him strongly to turn them over' - Bow Echo or Gstaad in Sussex rematch? Our top tipster is taking both horses on
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Raceday Intel
WATCH: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy provide their best bets for day two of Glorious Goodwood
WATCH: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy provide their best bets for day two of Glorious Goodwood
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In The Know
'There's a chance of an upset and this horse has an enormous amount of ability' - Tom Segal is taking on Scandinavia and Trawlerman
'There's a chance of an upset and this horse has an enormous amount of ability' - Tom Segal is taking on Scandinavia and Trawlerman
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Raceday Intel
WATCH: Tom Segal and Robbie Wilders provide their best bets for day one of Glorious Goodwood
WATCH: Tom Segal and Robbie Wilders provide their best bets for day one of Glorious Goodwood
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In The Know
WATCH: Tom Segal and Robbie Wilders provide their best bets for King George day at Ascot
WATCH: Tom Segal and Robbie Wilders provide their best bets for King George day at Ascot
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In The Know
WATCH: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy provide their best bets for Super Saturday at Newmarket, York and Ascot
WATCH: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy provide their best bets for Super Saturday at Newmarket, York and Ascot
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In The Know
WATCH: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy provide their best bets for Coral-Eclipse day at Sandown
WATCH: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy provide their best bets for Coral-Eclipse day at Sandown
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In The Know
Watch: Paul Kealy and Robbie Wilders provide their best bets for the fifth and final day of Royal Ascot
Watch: Paul Kealy and Robbie Wilders provide their best bets for the fifth and final day of Royal Ascot
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In The Know
'I'm very keen to take her on' - In The Know tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy are against a big-race favourite on Friday
'I'm very keen to take her on' - In The Know tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy are against a big-race favourite on Friday
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In The Know
Watch: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy provide their best bets for day four of Royal Ascot
Watch: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy provide their best bets for day four of Royal Ascot
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In The Know
'In terms of pure ability, he's too big a price' - Keith Melrose and Paul Kealy are taking on the Gold Cup favourites
'In terms of pure ability, he's too big a price' - Keith Melrose and Paul Kealy are taking on the Gold Cup favourites
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In The Know
Watch: Keith Melrose and Paul Kealy provide their best bets for day three of Royal Ascot
Watch: Keith Melrose and Paul Kealy provide their best bets for day three of Royal Ascot
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In The Know
Watch: Paul Kealy and Robbie Wilders provide their best bets for day two of Royal Ascot
Watch: Paul Kealy and Robbie Wilders provide their best bets for day two of Royal Ascot
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In The Know
Watch: Paul Kealy and Robbie Wilders provide their best bets for the opening day of Royal Ascot
Watch: Paul Kealy and Robbie Wilders provide their best bets for the opening day of Royal Ascot
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In The Know
WATCH: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy mark your card for Derby day at Epsom
WATCH: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy mark your card for Derby day at Epsom
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In The Know
Watch: Tom Segal and Robbie Wilders look ahead to Oaks day at Epsom
Watch: Tom Segal and Robbie Wilders look ahead to Oaks day at Epsom
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In The Know
Watch: Tom Segal and Graeme Rodway preview the Guineas meeting at Newmarket this weekend
Watch: Tom Segal and Graeme Rodway preview the Guineas meeting at Newmarket this weekend
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In The Know
'If he doesn't stay I'll give up' - Tom Segal nominates his Grand National dark horse
'If he doesn't stay I'll give up' - Tom Segal nominates his Grand National dark horse
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In The Know
'It just shows how much the betting is affected by the draw' - Paul Kealy and Robbie Wilders give their selections for Saturday's 'blinding' Stewards' Cup

'It just shows how much the betting is affected by the draw' - Paul Kealy and Robbie Wilders give their selections for Saturday's 'blinding' Stewards' Cup

icon
Glorious Goodwood
WATCH: Paul Kealy and Robbie Wilders provide their best bets for the fifth and final day of Glorious Goodwood
WATCH: Paul Kealy and Robbie Wilders provide their best bets for the fifth and final day of Glorious Goodwood
icon
In The Know
'He's tailor-made for this and is a massive player' - Paul Kealy and Tom Segal are taking on the favourite in Friday's feature race
icon
Glorious Goodwood
WATCH: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy provide their best bets for day four of Glorious Goodwood
icon
In The Know
'He's tailor-made for this and is a massive player' - Paul Kealy and Tom Segal are taking on the favourite in Friday's feature race
icon
Glorious Goodwood
WATCH: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy provide their best bets for day four of Glorious Goodwood
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In The Know
'She's a spectacularly bad price' - Paul Kealy on why Diamond Necklace is way too short and a 'proper' filly that could upset her
'She's a spectacularly bad price' - Paul Kealy on why Diamond Necklace is way too short and a 'proper' filly that could upset her
icon
Glorious Goodwood
WATCH: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy provide their best bets for day three of Glorious Goodwood
WATCH: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy provide their best bets for day three of Glorious Goodwood
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In The Know
'I fancy him strongly to turn them over' - Bow Echo or Gstaad in Sussex rematch? Our top tipster is taking both horses on
'I fancy him strongly to turn them over' - Bow Echo or Gstaad in Sussex rematch? Our top tipster is taking both horses on
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Raceday Intel
WATCH: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy provide their best bets for day two of Glorious Goodwood
WATCH: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy provide their best bets for day two of Glorious Goodwood
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In The Know
'There's a chance of an upset and this horse has an enormous amount of ability' - Tom Segal is taking on Scandinavia and Trawlerman
'There's a chance of an upset and this horse has an enormous amount of ability' - Tom Segal is taking on Scandinavia and Trawlerman
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Raceday Intel
WATCH: Tom Segal and Robbie Wilders provide their best bets for day one of Glorious Goodwood
WATCH: Tom Segal and Robbie Wilders provide their best bets for day one of Glorious Goodwood
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In The Know
WATCH: Tom Segal and Robbie Wilders provide their best bets for King George day at Ascot
WATCH: Tom Segal and Robbie Wilders provide their best bets for King George day at Ascot
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In The Know
WATCH: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy provide their best bets for Super Saturday at Newmarket, York and Ascot
WATCH: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy provide their best bets for Super Saturday at Newmarket, York and Ascot
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In The Know
WATCH: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy provide their best bets for Coral-Eclipse day at Sandown
WATCH: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy provide their best bets for Coral-Eclipse day at Sandown
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In The Know
Watch: Paul Kealy and Robbie Wilders provide their best bets for the fifth and final day of Royal Ascot
Watch: Paul Kealy and Robbie Wilders provide their best bets for the fifth and final day of Royal Ascot
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In The Know
'I'm very keen to take her on' - In The Know tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy are against a big-race favourite on Friday
'I'm very keen to take her on' - In The Know tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy are against a big-race favourite on Friday
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In The Know
Watch: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy provide their best bets for day four of Royal Ascot
Watch: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy provide their best bets for day four of Royal Ascot
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In The Know
'In terms of pure ability, he's too big a price' - Keith Melrose and Paul Kealy are taking on the Gold Cup favourites
'In terms of pure ability, he's too big a price' - Keith Melrose and Paul Kealy are taking on the Gold Cup favourites
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In The Know
Watch: Keith Melrose and Paul Kealy provide their best bets for day three of Royal Ascot
Watch: Keith Melrose and Paul Kealy provide their best bets for day three of Royal Ascot
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In The Know
Watch: Paul Kealy and Robbie Wilders provide their best bets for day two of Royal Ascot
Watch: Paul Kealy and Robbie Wilders provide their best bets for day two of Royal Ascot
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In The Know
Watch: Paul Kealy and Robbie Wilders provide their best bets for the opening day of Royal Ascot
Watch: Paul Kealy and Robbie Wilders provide their best bets for the opening day of Royal Ascot
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In The Know
WATCH: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy mark your card for Derby day at Epsom
WATCH: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy mark your card for Derby day at Epsom
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In The Know
Watch: Tom Segal and Robbie Wilders look ahead to Oaks day at Epsom
Watch: Tom Segal and Robbie Wilders look ahead to Oaks day at Epsom
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In The Know
Watch: Tom Segal and Graeme Rodway preview the Guineas meeting at Newmarket this weekend
Watch: Tom Segal and Graeme Rodway preview the Guineas meeting at Newmarket this weekend
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In The Know
'If he doesn't stay I'll give up' - Tom Segal nominates his Grand National dark horse
'If he doesn't stay I'll give up' - Tom Segal nominates his Grand National dark horse
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In The Know
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