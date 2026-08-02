An in-form trainer with one runner and a couple of eyecatchers at Chester - The Edge with Harry Wilson

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Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Sunday, August 2 with Harry Wilson.

We know that Glorious Goodwood is one of the meetings that Wathnan Racing really target and didn't they deliver, with the owners' seven winners capped with victory for Evening Saigon in the Stewards' Cup.