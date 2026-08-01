Two making a second bid of the week, an expensive Robcour purchase and an unbeaten bumper horse - five to follow on the final day at Galway

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Will the turnaround be too quick for Pierre Royal and Jp's Express?

Pierre Royal and Jp’s Express ran some huge races earlier in the week but the question is whether they can back up those performances with such a quick turnaround.

Pierre Royal comes into the 7f Ahonoora Handicap (4.00 ) 2lb well in following his good second in the feature race on Tuesday and even if he were to run off his new mark, he still looks ahead of the handicapper.

Pierre Royal finished second in the Mile earlier this week Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

“We're turning him around quickly but he’s had a couple of days on the beach and we’re very happy with him,” said Ado McGuinness. “His run on Tuesday was a cracker where the ground was probably a bit softer than ideal. I think the drop in trip will be fine.”

Jp’s Express will have just two days to recover from his winning course-and-distance exertions on Friday, but he looked value for more than the neck winning distance after he got rolling late and trainer Mick Mulvany believes he could defy the mandatory 7lb winners’ penalty in the 1m½f handicap (5.00 ).

“He seems to be okay after the race on Friday,” he said. “We’ve never raced him again this quickly before but we’re going to give it a try. He’s a tough little bugger and I think he has a chance.”

Are punters crazy to keep following Fou De Toi?

Any horse that carries the black-and-yellow silks of Marie and Joe Donnelly tends to attract punters' attention. For good reason too, given the superstars associated with them.

There would have been high expectations Fou De Toi could form part of the next generation of champions after he was purchased following a third-place finish in a quality French maiden on his racecourse debut.

However, he went missing for over a year and a half following that and has been largely disappointing in four runs for Willie Mullins.

So are punters submitting themselves to further punishment if they support him in the 3m½f Kenny Galway Peugeot Handicap Hurdle (2.20 ), or is this the day he comes good?

“He’s been frustrating but I think his mark of 115 looks workable,” assistant trainer Patrick Mullins said. “He seems to be improving with every run and we’d be hoping he’s better than that mark.”

€320,000 Robcour purchase could be a class apart

Le Nez Creux was a three-time winner in France, two of them over fences, and finished fifth at Grade 1 level before being purchased for a hefty sum by her current connections.

The five-year-old is partnered by Mark Walsh on this second start for Gavin Cromwell in the 2m2f Lord Hemphill Memorial Handicap Chase (3.30 ). She looks like the one with the most potential to go on to bigger things.

“She had a nice first start for us in Ayr on very soft ground and I think she is going to appreciate this better ground,” Cromwell said. “She’s in good form as well, so I’m looking forward to running her."

Linford and Patrick Mullins will attempt to make it 3-3 in the concluding bumper Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Linford to keep his unbeaten streak

If the betting is to be believed, Willie Mullins will bookend the 2026 Galway festival the same way he started it, with a winner.

Linford has looked impressive in both his bumper starts to date, but he must carry a 10lb penalty in the 2m Fr. Breen Memorial (Pro/Am) INH Flat Race (5.30 ).

Patrick Mullins believes it will be a good test of where the four-year-old ranks in the Closutton pecking order.

“He doesn’t show much at home but was very impressive at Roscommon and Killarney and if this inside track at Galway isn’t too quick for him then he should have a very good chance,” he said.

“It’s a big ask for a four-year-old to carry a double penalty against older horses, so this will tell us more about him.”

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