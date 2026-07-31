Billy Loughnane v Oisin Murphy: star jockeys go head-to-head at Glorious Goodwood on Friday - who will come out on top?

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It could prove to be a pivotal day in the jockeys' championship race as Billy Loughnane and Oisin Murphy go head-to-head at Glorious Goodwood.

Loughnane currently leads the standings with 81 winners to Murphy's 73, and ahead of today's action we have assessed both riders' chances.

Billy Loughnane's ride: no ride

Oisin Murphy's ride: Berkshire Sundance

Murphy takes the ride on Berkshire Sundance for Andrew Balding, with Loughnane not booked to ride in the 2m4½f staying handicap.

Murphy has been aboard Berkshire Sundance in four of the gelding's seven victories, including his most recent success in the Easter Plate Marathon at Newcastle in April.

The six-year-old finished a respectable sixth in the Chester Cup on his next start but comes into this having been unable to land a blow when a distant eighth in the Queen Alexandra Stakes at Royal Ascot.

He will likely need to produce a career-best effort if Murphy is to make the perfect start.

Berkshire Sundance 13:50 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

Billy Loughnane: Catullus

Oisin Murphy: no ride

Murphy sits out the second race as Loughnane takes the ride on Charlie Appleby’s Catullus.

Loughnane was aboard when the gelding finished fourth in last year’s Group 3 Tattersalls Stakes at Newmarket, and on Catullus' penultimate start he impressed when running out an easy winner of a 7f handicap at this track under Tom Marquand.

Catullus heads to post before his victory at Goodwood in May Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

However the Godolphin-owned three-year-old failed to back that performance up when tenth in the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot last time and his hopes rest on the return to Goodwood bringing about a revival.

Catullus 14:25 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Billy Loughnane: Ozat

Oisin Murphy: Mister Winston

The jockeys' title hopefuls clash for the first time in Friday's ultra-competitive Golden Mile, with Murphy appearing to hold the stronger hand aboard Mister Winston, who has won two of his four starts this season.

The Balding-trained five-year-old failed to feature when 23rd of 28 in the Royal Hunt Cup last time but had won a competitive 1m½f handicap on Oaks day at Epsom on his start prior.

Meanwhile, Loughnane takes the ride on Ian Williams’ Ozat, who finished tenth behind Mister Winston at Epsom before reversing the form when eighth in the Royal Hunt Cup.

The five-year-old was last of 14 on his latest start at Sandown though, and his form figures for Williams now read 0080.

Ozat 15:00 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Ian Williams

Mister Winston 15:00 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

Billy Loughnane: Aspect Island

Oisin Murphy: Asfoora

Murphy is set to get aboard an old favourite in Asfoora, who he partnered to Group 1 victories in last year’s Prix de l’Abbaye and Nunthorpe Stakes.

Henry Dwyer's mare has not quite hit those heights this season though and has something to prove after trailing home last of nine on her latest start at Sandown.

Asfoora wins last year's Prix de l'Abbaye under Oisin Murphy Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Loughnane partners Aspect Island for the first time, who went close in Listed company at York earlier this month.

James Owen’s runner finished third in last year's Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint and looks capable of outrunning his odds here.

Aspect Island 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: James Owen

Asfoora 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Henry Dwyer

Billy Loughnane: Ambiente Friendly

Oisin Murphy: no ride

Billy Loughnane partners 2024 Derby runner-up Ambiente Friendly for the first time.

The five-year-old has struggled to rediscover that level on the Flat recently and after a spell hurdling finished eighth when returned to this discipline in the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes at Royal Ascot last month.

This looks a tough test against some proven Group performers and it would be a shock to see him threaten at the business end.

Ambiente Friendly 16:10 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: James Owen

Billy Loughnane: no ride

Oisin Murphy: The Dancing Pirate

Murphy partners handicap debutant The Dancing Pirate for Balding and owner Jeff Smith.

He rode the colt when fourth of seven at Newmarket on his debut and the son of Blackbeard comes into this on the back of a close second at Chester.

The switch to handicaps could unlock further improvement and this rates one of Murphy’s strongest chances of a winner on the card.

The Dancing Pirate 16:45 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

Billy Loughnane: Waterford Castle

Oisin Murphy: Mythical Valentine

The Bow Echo team of Loughnane and George Boughey combine with Waterford Castle, who has finished second in five of his nine starts, including on his latest run at Yarmouth last month.

He remains a maiden but has shaped as though a breakthrough is well within reach and another bold showing would come as little surprise with blinkers now applied for the first time.

Murphy partners Balding’s Mythical Valentine for the first time. Successful at Windsor earlier this year, the colt failed to back that up when last of three at Salisbury on his next start and first-time cheekpieces now go on.

Waterford Castle 17:20 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

Mythical Valentine 17:20 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

Billy Loughnane: Lady Dora Mae

Oisin Murphy: Zgharta

Both riders appear to have live chances in the meeting's closing 1m2f fillies' handicap.

Murphy reunites with the Balding-trained Zgharta, aboard whom he finished midfield in the Kensington Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot. The daughter of Ghaiyyath was fourth at Chester under PJ McDonald last time.

Zgharta: bids to gain a second career win on Friday Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Loughnane partners Lady Dora Mae, who he steered to victory at Kempton in March before she supplemented that victory at Windsor under Jack Callan.

The three-year-old failed to threaten in the Group 2 Lancashire Oaks over 1m4f last time but has her sights lowered considerably here and the drop back in trip should also suit.

Lady Dora Mae 17:55 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

Zgharta 17:55 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

Read more Glorious Goodwood Raceday Intel:

1.50 Goodwood: he's conquered Ascot, York and the Breeders' Cup - now Willie Mullins has his sights on Goodwood

2.25 Goodwood: Banker of the week? Charlie Appleby confident Talk Of New York will be the talk of Goodwood

3.00 Goodwood: from 10-1 into clear favourite and in the right stall - bookies could take another bashing in one of the week's biggest handicaps

3.35 Goodwood: Aussie ace Asfoora set for swansong in King George - but there is one caveat

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