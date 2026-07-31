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Billy Loughnane v Oisin Murphy: star jockeys go head-to-head at Glorious Goodwood on Friday - who will come out on top?
It could prove to be a pivotal day in the jockeys' championship race as Billy Loughnane and Oisin Murphy go head-to-head at Glorious Goodwood.
Loughnane currently leads the standings with 81 winners to Murphy's 73, and ahead of today's action we have assessed both riders' chances.
1.50: Coral Goodwood Handicap
Billy Loughnane's ride: no ride
Oisin Murphy's ride: Berkshire Sundance
Murphy takes the ride on Berkshire Sundance for Andrew Balding, with Loughnane not booked to ride in the 2m4½f staying handicap.
Murphy has been aboard Berkshire Sundance in four of the gelding's seven victories, including his most recent success in the Easter Plate Marathon at Newcastle in April.
The six-year-old finished a respectable sixth in the Chester Cup on his next start but comes into this having been unable to land a blow when a distant eighth in the Queen Alexandra Stakes at Royal Ascot.
He will likely need to produce a career-best effort if Murphy is to make the perfect start.
2.25: HKJC World Pool Thoroughbred Stakes
Billy Loughnane: Catullus
Oisin Murphy: no ride
Murphy sits out the second race as Loughnane takes the ride on Charlie Appleby’s Catullus.
Loughnane was aboard when the gelding finished fourth in last year’s Group 3 Tattersalls Stakes at Newmarket, and on Catullus' penultimate start he impressed when running out an easy winner of a 7f handicap at this track under Tom Marquand.
However the Godolphin-owned three-year-old failed to back that performance up when tenth in the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot last time and his hopes rest on the return to Goodwood bringing about a revival.
3.00: Coral Golden Mile
Billy Loughnane: Ozat
Oisin Murphy: Mister Winston
The jockeys' title hopefuls clash for the first time in Friday's ultra-competitive Golden Mile, with Murphy appearing to hold the stronger hand aboard Mister Winston, who has won two of his four starts this season.
The Balding-trained five-year-old failed to feature when 23rd of 28 in the Royal Hunt Cup last time but had won a competitive 1m½f handicap on Oaks day at Epsom on his start prior.
Meanwhile, Loughnane takes the ride on Ian Williams’ Ozat, who finished tenth behind Mister Winston at Epsom before reversing the form when eighth in the Royal Hunt Cup.
The five-year-old was last of 14 on his latest start at Sandown though, and his form figures for Williams now read 0080.
3.35: King George Qatar Stakes
Billy Loughnane: Aspect Island
Oisin Murphy: Asfoora
Murphy is set to get aboard an old favourite in Asfoora, who he partnered to Group 1 victories in last year’s Prix de l’Abbaye and Nunthorpe Stakes.
Henry Dwyer's mare has not quite hit those heights this season though and has something to prove after trailing home last of nine on her latest start at Sandown.
Loughnane partners Aspect Island for the first time, who went close in Listed company at York earlier this month.
James Owen’s runner finished third in last year's Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint and looks capable of outrunning his odds here.
4.10: Regent Seven Seas Cruises Bentinck Conditions Stakes
Billy Loughnane: Ambiente Friendly
Oisin Murphy: no ride
Billy Loughnane partners 2024 Derby runner-up Ambiente Friendly for the first time.
The five-year-old has struggled to rediscover that level on the Flat recently and after a spell hurdling finished eighth when returned to this discipline in the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes at Royal Ascot last month.
This looks a tough test against some proven Group performers and it would be a shock to see him threaten at the business end.
4.45: Hawes & Curtis Nursery Handicap
Billy Loughnane: no ride
Oisin Murphy: The Dancing Pirate
Murphy partners handicap debutant The Dancing Pirate for Balding and owner Jeff Smith.
He rode the colt when fourth of seven at Newmarket on his debut and the son of Blackbeard comes into this on the back of a close second at Chester.
The switch to handicaps could unlock further improvement and this rates one of Murphy’s strongest chances of a winner on the card.
5.20: World Pool Bet With The Tote Handicap
Billy Loughnane: Waterford Castle
Oisin Murphy: Mythical Valentine
The Bow Echo team of Loughnane and George Boughey combine with Waterford Castle, who has finished second in five of his nine starts, including on his latest run at Yarmouth last month.
He remains a maiden but has shaped as though a breakthrough is well within reach and another bold showing would come as little surprise with blinkers now applied for the first time.
Murphy partners Balding’s Mythical Valentine for the first time. Successful at Windsor earlier this year, the colt failed to back that up when last of three at Salisbury on his next start and first-time cheekpieces now go on.
5.55: British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies' Handicap
Billy Loughnane: Lady Dora Mae
Oisin Murphy: Zgharta
Both riders appear to have live chances in the meeting's closing 1m2f fillies' handicap.
Murphy reunites with the Balding-trained Zgharta, aboard whom he finished midfield in the Kensington Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot. The daughter of Ghaiyyath was fourth at Chester under PJ McDonald last time.
Loughnane partners Lady Dora Mae, who he steered to victory at Kempton in March before she supplemented that victory at Windsor under Jack Callan.
The three-year-old failed to threaten in the Group 2 Lancashire Oaks over 1m4f last time but has her sights lowered considerably here and the drop back in trip should also suit.
Read more Glorious Goodwood Raceday Intel:
1.50 Goodwood: he's conquered Ascot, York and the Breeders' Cup - now Willie Mullins has his sights on Goodwood
2.25 Goodwood: Banker of the week? Charlie Appleby confident Talk Of New York will be the talk of Goodwood
3.00 Goodwood: from 10-1 into clear favourite and in the right stall - bookies could take another bashing in one of the week's biggest handicaps
3.35 Goodwood: Aussie ace Asfoora set for swansong in King George - but there is one caveat
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- 'He's tailor-made for this and is a massive player' - Paul Kealy and Tom Segal are taking on the favourite in Friday's feature race
- Four favourites and a talented Golden Mile team - is Friday the day Wathnan launch a monster raid on Glorious Goodwood?
- A son of Vroum Vroum Mag for JP McManus - plus a big handicap that often throws up a shock
- 2.25 Goodwood: Banker of the week? Charlie Appleby confident Talk Of New York will be the talk of Goodwood
- 3.35 Goodwood: Aussie ace Asfoora set for swansong in King George - but there is one caveat
- Betway Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £40 in free bets for day three
- Claim £40 in Kwiff free bets for the Nassau Stakes at Glorious Goodwood
- Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £20 in free bets with Tote for Thursday
- Glorious Goodwood free bets: get £500+ in bookmaker betting offers for day three
- Back the Nassau Stakes with William Hill's £30 free bet offer