Ranked: Ryan Moore's six rides on day four of Glorious Goodwood - plus what the jockey says about all of his chances

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Ryan Moore heads the Glorious Goodwood jockeys' standings with four winners and has six rides on day four as he looks to extend his advantage.

Interestingly, his rides come for six different trainers but, as ever in the big races, he teams up with Aidan O'Brien in the King George Qatar Stakes (3.35).

Race: Coral Goodwood Handicap (1.50)

Trainer: Michael Bell

Best odds: 33-1

All eight of Duke Of Oxford's wins have come on the all-weather and he is seeking his first win on turf at the seventh attempt. He has a lot of winning form over two miles but he still has a lot to prove on form. Moore rides against his son Toby, who is aboard Maxi King.

What Ryan Moore says:

“It’s the furthest he’s ever raced over, it will be his first trip to Goodwood and he’s yet to win on turf, but he’s certainly one of the more proven stayers in the field.”

Race: King George Qatar Stakes (3.35)

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Best odds: 25-1

The Ballydoyle colt has not been able to match the form of last year's juvenile campaign when he was second in the Middle Park and at the Breeders' Cup. The sprint division remains open, though, and a return to that level of performance should see him get involved.

What Ryan Moore says:

“He will need a career best to win this, but he ran well at the Curragh last time against the older horses when he wasn’t ideally drawn. He wasn’t far away at the finish, so that was promising.”

Race: HKJC World Pool Thoroughbred Stakes (2.25)

Trainer: John and Thady Gosden

Best odds: 12-1

Dropped right away in the Heron Stakes at Sandown last time, which was won by Talk Of New York, and the first-time tongue-tie now goes on after he had wind surgery prior to his seasonal return. Talk Of New York sets the standard in this rematch but Yazin does have the same strike-rate (3-5) as that rival.

What Ryan Moore says:

“He was disappointing last time at Sandown when he didn’t finish at all strongly, and he needs to bounce back. The trip and track should be fine. Talk Of New York is the one we’ve all got to beat.”

Race: Coral Golden Mile (3.00)

Trainer: Richard Hannon

Best odds: 12-1

Pitched into the Irish Derby last time, but trailed home last. Should be seen to better effect in a more suitable grade and, interestingly, his yard won this race with three-year-olds in 2013 and 2019.

What Ryan Moore says:

“He won twice this season before stepping up markedly in trip for the Irish Derby. On his two previous runs, the mile looks like a suitable trip for him, so hopefully he can bounce back.”

Race: Hawes & Curtis Nursery Handicap (4.45)

Trainer: Ben Haslam

Best odds: 4-1

Won comfortably at the third time of asking at Hamilton last time. Moore won on his only previous ride for Ben Haslam and his presence in the saddle heightens interest.

What Ryan Moore says:

“I’ve not ridden him before, but he looks to be an improving type. Hopefully he settles well and sees out the extra distance well.”

Race: British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies' Handicap (5.55)

Trainer: James Fanshawe

Best odds: 2-1

Eye-catching record of 1211 since moving into handicaps. Up 6lb for her victory on quick ground at Doncaster 22 days ago and looks sure to play another leading role.

What Ryan Moore says:

“She looks a nice ride to pick up. She’s won three of her four starts on turf this year and was second in the other one, all over trips close to this, so she ticks a lot of boxes. She’s up again in the handicap, so will have to take another step forward, but she looks to be going the right way.”

Read more . . .

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