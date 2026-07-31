Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:55 MusselburghHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:55 MusselburghHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Raceday Inteltomorrow
22:52 Colonial Downs

Arlington Million runner-by-runner guide - James Willoughby takes you through all eight contenders for this year's race

Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

If you want the best guide to the major races in North America this year, look no further than the Racing Post. Esteemed analyst and self-confessed US racing obsessive James Willoughby will be providing his expert runner-by-runner guides for a selection of the best Stateside races through 2026, exclusively on racecards at racingpost.com.

This week, a race beloved by European punters, the Arlington Million (10.52 Colonial Downs) comes under the spotlight. It's been won several times by European raiders, including the likes of Nations Pride, Mondialiste and Cape Blanco.

Read on for James Willoughby's runner-by-runner analysis.

1. Dresden Row

James Willoughby's view: Smart and consistent type has won three Graded stakes on Tapeta at Woodbine, including Grade 3 Autumn Stakes (1m1f) last November; showed himself just as good on turf (won Allowance in May) when around 1l third to Lagynos in Grade 2 Wise Dan at Churchill Downs (8.5f) last time; best form at around 1m.

Star rating: ***

Silk
Dresden Row22:52 Colonial Downs
View Racecard
Jky: Tyler Gaffalione Tnr: Todd Pletcher

2. Layabout

James Willoughby's view: Grade 3 winner at Gulfstream Park (1m4f; good ride by David Egan) in January; better effort since when fourth in Grade 2 on penultimate start but overall form leaves him plenty to find.

Star rating: **

Silk
Layabout22:52 Colonial Downs
View Racecard
Jky: Keith J Asmussen Tnr: Patrick L Biancone

3. Fort Washington

James Willoughby's view: Last year's winner when came off fast pace to beat Grand Sonata by half a length, with Integration close third; has struggled to reproduce that form, though did win Grade 3 Dinner Party Stakes (1m1f) at Laurel in May; respectable effort latest and maybe this track suits him, but easy to oppose on balance.

Star rating: ****

Silk
Fort Washington22:52 Colonial Downs
View Racecard
Jky: Javier Castellano Tnr: Claude R McGaughey III

4. Integration

James Willoughby's view: Six wins from 17 starts include Grade 2s in 2023 and 2024; largely consistent since (close third in this last year) and beaten under 2l by Deterministic when fifth in Grade 1 Manhattan Stakes (9.5f) at Saratoga on last start; looks poised to make a bold bid.

Star rating: ****

Silk
Integration22:52 Colonial Downs
View Racecard
Jky: John R Velazquez Tnr: Claude R McGaughey III

Free bet offer: bet £10 with Betfair and get £50 in free bets

Untitled Document
Recommended Offer
4/5
NEW CUSTOMER OFFER

Get £5 In Free Bets When You Place £10

NEW CUSTOMER OFFER
  • Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG)
CLAIM OFFER

5. Burnham Square

James Willoughby's view: Progressive turf horse, thriving at present and still unexposed; completed hat-trick in Listed race at Churchill Downs (1m3f) last time, beating smart Chapman's Peak (rec. 5lb) by neck, pair clear; previously wide-margin winner over 1m4f of Grade 2 at Keeneland (by 10l) and Grade 3 at Churchill Downs (by 5l); the coming force in this division and can prove himself at top level.

Star rating: *****

Silk
Burnham Square22:52 Colonial Downs
View Racecard
Jky: Brian Joseph Hernandez Jr Tnr: Ian R Wilkes

6. Test Score

James Willoughby's view: Benefited from excellent ride from Manny Franco when winning Grade 1 Pegasus World Cup Invitational at Gulfstream in January (1m1f, firm) by a neck; beaten only half a length by Deterministic in Grade 1 Manhattan Stakes (9.5f) at Saratoga; best form at shorter than 1m2f but should get the trip.

Star rating: ****

Silk
Test Score22:52 Colonial Downs
View Racecard
Jky: Manuel Franco Tnr: H Graham Motion

7. Mercante

James Willoughby's view: Smart form when runner-up in 2026 in Grade 3 Kentucky Cup Classic at Turfway (1m1f, Tapeta) and Grade 2 Wise Dan Stakes at Churchill Downs (8.5f, turf; beaten under 1l by Lagynos); best form at short of 1m2f and needs to step up in form too.

Star rating: ***

Silk
Mercante22:52 Colonial Downs
View Racecard
Jky: Florent Geroux Tnr: Brian Knippenberg

8. Gran Oriente

James Willoughby's view: Chilean Grade 1 winner in 2025; very useful form to complete hat-trick in lesser grade in USA at Santa Anita and twice at Gulfstream; on latest start (second for current trainer) justified favouritism by around 1l in handicap at Gulfstream (8.5f) from stablemate Nemo; progressive and in excellent hands but needs to rediscover peak from former country to contend.

Star rating: ***

Silk
Gran Oriente22:52 Colonial Downs
View Racecard
Jky: Paco Lopez Tnr: Saffie A Joseph Jr

James Willoughby's Arlington Million verdict:

BURNHAM SQUARE is the exciting horse here. He was wildly impressive in two Graded stakes before conceding weight successfully in a tough Listed race at Churchill Downs. Integration has to enter calculations as he has lots of form in solid Grade 1 company and this is a slightly lesser race than those. Fort Washington was the beneficiary of a race which fell apart somewhat when winning this last year; he has not reproduced the form since. Test Score (second choice) would be the pick if this race was over slightly shorter; he returned to form last time and should make a bold bid.

Silk
Burnham Square22:52 Colonial Downs
View Racecard
Jky: Brian Joseph Hernandez Jr Tnr: Ian R Wilkes

Read these next:

Stewards' Cup runner-by-runner guide: key quotes and Keith Melrose's star ratings for every contender 

Amelia Earhart was favourite for the Oaks - now she has questions to answer in the Group 2 Lillie Langtry 

Ranked: Billy Loughnane's rides at Newmarket on Saturday after five winners this week 

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Published on inRaceday Intel

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inRaceday Intel
more inBetting offers
more inRaceday Intel
more inBetting offers