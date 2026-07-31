Arlington Million runner-by-runner guide - James Willoughby takes you through all eight contenders for this year's race

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If you want the best guide to the major races in North America this year, look no further than the Racing Post. Esteemed analyst and self-confessed US racing obsessive James Willoughby will be providing his expert runner-by-runner guides for a selection of the best Stateside races through 2026, exclusively on racecards at racingpost.com.

This week, a race beloved by European punters, the Arlington Million (10.52 Colonial Downs) comes under the spotlight. It's been won several times by European raiders, including the likes of Nations Pride, Mondialiste and Cape Blanco.

Read on for James Willoughby's runner-by-runner analysis.

James Willoughby's view: Smart and consistent type has won three Graded stakes on Tapeta at Woodbine, including Grade 3 Autumn Stakes (1m1f) last November; showed himself just as good on turf (won Allowance in May) when around 1l third to Lagynos in Grade 2 Wise Dan at Churchill Downs (8.5f) last time; best form at around 1m.

Star rating: ***

Dresden Row 22:52 Colonial Downs View Racecard Jky: Tyler Gaffalione Tnr: Todd Pletcher

James Willoughby's view: Grade 3 winner at Gulfstream Park (1m4f; good ride by David Egan) in January; better effort since when fourth in Grade 2 on penultimate start but overall form leaves him plenty to find.

Star rating: **

Layabout 22:52 Colonial Downs View Racecard Jky: Keith J Asmussen Tnr: Patrick L Biancone

James Willoughby's view: Last year's winner when came off fast pace to beat Grand Sonata by half a length, with Integration close third; has struggled to reproduce that form, though did win Grade 3 Dinner Party Stakes (1m1f) at Laurel in May; respectable effort latest and maybe this track suits him, but easy to oppose on balance.

Star rating: ****

Fort Washington 22:52 Colonial Downs View Racecard Jky: Javier Castellano Tnr: Claude R McGaughey III

James Willoughby's view: Six wins from 17 starts include Grade 2s in 2023 and 2024; largely consistent since (close third in this last year) and beaten under 2l by Deterministic when fifth in Grade 1 Manhattan Stakes (9.5f) at Saratoga on last start; looks poised to make a bold bid.

Star rating: ****

Integration 22:52 Colonial Downs View Racecard Jky: John R Velazquez Tnr: Claude R McGaughey III

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James Willoughby's view: Progressive turf horse, thriving at present and still unexposed; completed hat-trick in Listed race at Churchill Downs (1m3f) last time, beating smart Chapman's Peak (rec. 5lb) by neck, pair clear; previously wide-margin winner over 1m4f of Grade 2 at Keeneland (by 10l) and Grade 3 at Churchill Downs (by 5l); the coming force in this division and can prove himself at top level.

Star rating: *****

Burnham Square 22:52 Colonial Downs View Racecard Jky: Brian Joseph Hernandez Jr Tnr: Ian R Wilkes

James Willoughby's view: Benefited from excellent ride from Manny Franco when winning Grade 1 Pegasus World Cup Invitational at Gulfstream in January (1m1f, firm) by a neck; beaten only half a length by Deterministic in Grade 1 Manhattan Stakes (9.5f) at Saratoga; best form at shorter than 1m2f but should get the trip.

Star rating: ****

Test Score 22:52 Colonial Downs View Racecard Jky: Manuel Franco Tnr: H Graham Motion

James Willoughby's view: Smart form when runner-up in 2026 in Grade 3 Kentucky Cup Classic at Turfway (1m1f, Tapeta) and Grade 2 Wise Dan Stakes at Churchill Downs (8.5f, turf; beaten under 1l by Lagynos); best form at short of 1m2f and needs to step up in form too.

Star rating: ***

Mercante 22:52 Colonial Downs View Racecard Jky: Florent Geroux Tnr: Brian Knippenberg

James Willoughby's view: Chilean Grade 1 winner in 2025; very useful form to complete hat-trick in lesser grade in USA at Santa Anita and twice at Gulfstream; on latest start (second for current trainer) justified favouritism by around 1l in handicap at Gulfstream (8.5f) from stablemate Nemo; progressive and in excellent hands but needs to rediscover peak from former country to contend.

Star rating: ***

Gran Oriente 22:52 Colonial Downs View Racecard Jky: Paco Lopez Tnr: Saffie A Joseph Jr

James Willoughby's Arlington Million verdict:

BURNHAM SQUARE is the exciting horse here. He was wildly impressive in two Graded stakes before conceding weight successfully in a tough Listed race at Churchill Downs. Integration has to enter calculations as he has lots of form in solid Grade 1 company and this is a slightly lesser race than those. Fort Washington was the beneficiary of a race which fell apart somewhat when winning this last year; he has not reproduced the form since. Test Score (second choice) would be the pick if this race was over slightly shorter; he returned to form last time and should make a bold bid.

Burnham Square 22:52 Colonial Downs View Racecard Jky: Brian Joseph Hernandez Jr Tnr: Ian R Wilkes

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