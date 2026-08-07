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The Punting Panel
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News
Raceday Intel
'He ran a massive race against some of the best sprinters on the planet' - see who our experts fancy for Saturday's racing
The Punting Panel
'He should have a huge chance here' - see who our experts fancy for Saturday's racing
The Punting Panel
'He couldn’t have been any more impressive last time' - see who our experts fancy for Saturday's racing
The Punting Panel
'He should take plenty of beating' - who do our experts fancy on a superb Saturday?
The Punting Panel
'He looks a huge price at 33-1 ' - our five judges convene to help find you winners this weekend
The Punting Panel
'His form is serious and I'm very keen on him' - the weekend's best bets from our team of experts
The Punting Panel
'I'm chuffed you can get 16-1 about this one' - the weekend's best bets from our team of experts
The Punting Panel
'Kalpana is right up against it' - our top panel give their strongest views on the final day of Royal Ascot
The Punting Panel
'I can’t see him getting beaten' - strong views on the weekend's racing and Royal Ascot
The Punting Panel
'He has a faultless middle-distance pedigree and stamina will not fail him' - who do our experts fancy in the Derby?
The Punting Panel
'He was impressive last time and looks well handicapped' - jockey Paul Mulrennan joins the team to answer the big punting questions
The Punting Panel
'He's going to take the world of beating' - Cieren Fallon and Adele Mulrennan tackle the big punting questions
The Punting Panel
'She's looked destined for the top and the favourite may need to be top class to beat her' - Jason Weaver gives his view
The Punting Panel
'She's on my radar for the Oaks and 40-1 about her for the big one could look huge'
The Punting Panel
'He has some good bits of form this season and this will have been his target all along'
The Punting Panel
Megan Nicholls joins our top panel for Scottish Grand National day - and she thinks the big one will stay in Scotland
The Punting Panel
'He should run better than his price suggests' - Grand National-winning trainer Lucinda Russell and commentator Mark Johnson join the line-up
The Punting Panel
'The handicapper's been very kind to leave his mark unchanged' - our top panel are on the hunt for Easter weekend winners
The Punting Panel
'He’s dangerously well treated' - Page Fuller and Andrew Thornton give their views on the big weekend action
The Punting Panel
'He will definitely have improved for moving to Paul Nicholls' - Lizzie Kelly gives her thoughts on Saturday's post-Cheltenham action
The Punting Panel
'I'm very excited to get the leg up on him' - Freddie Keighley and Oli Bell give their verdicts on Saturday's big-race action
The Punting Panel
'He looks a great each-way bet with form on heavy ground' - jockey Gina Andrews and TV presenter Josh Apiafi assess the weekend action
The Punting Panel
'This will suit him perfectly and his form this season is excellent' - trainer Chester Williams joins The Punting Panel
The Punting Panel
'His bang-in-form yard has an excellent record at this track' - our experts run the rule over Saturday's big-race action
The Punting Panel
Home
News
Raceday Intel
'He ran a massive race against some of the best sprinters on the planet' - see who our experts fancy for Saturday's racing
The Punting Panel
'He should have a huge chance here' - see who our experts fancy for Saturday's racing
The Punting Panel
'He couldn’t have been any more impressive last time' - see who our experts fancy for Saturday's racing
The Punting Panel
'He should take plenty of beating' - who do our experts fancy on a superb Saturday?
The Punting Panel
'He couldn’t have been any more impressive last time' - see who our experts fancy for Saturday's racing
The Punting Panel
'He should take plenty of beating' - who do our experts fancy on a superb Saturday?
The Punting Panel
'He looks a huge price at 33-1 ' - our five judges convene to help find you winners this weekend
The Punting Panel
'His form is serious and I'm very keen on him' - the weekend's best bets from our team of experts
The Punting Panel
'I'm chuffed you can get 16-1 about this one' - the weekend's best bets from our team of experts
The Punting Panel
'Kalpana is right up against it' - our top panel give their strongest views on the final day of Royal Ascot
The Punting Panel
'I can’t see him getting beaten' - strong views on the weekend's racing and Royal Ascot
The Punting Panel
'He has a faultless middle-distance pedigree and stamina will not fail him' - who do our experts fancy in the Derby?
The Punting Panel
'He was impressive last time and looks well handicapped' - jockey Paul Mulrennan joins the team to answer the big punting questions
The Punting Panel
'He's going to take the world of beating' - Cieren Fallon and Adele Mulrennan tackle the big punting questions
The Punting Panel
'She's looked destined for the top and the favourite may need to be top class to beat her' - Jason Weaver gives his view
The Punting Panel
'She's on my radar for the Oaks and 40-1 about her for the big one could look huge'
The Punting Panel
'He has some good bits of form this season and this will have been his target all along'
The Punting Panel
Megan Nicholls joins our top panel for Scottish Grand National day - and she thinks the big one will stay in Scotland
The Punting Panel
'He should run better than his price suggests' - Grand National-winning trainer Lucinda Russell and commentator Mark Johnson join the line-up
The Punting Panel
'The handicapper's been very kind to leave his mark unchanged' - our top panel are on the hunt for Easter weekend winners
The Punting Panel
'He’s dangerously well treated' - Page Fuller and Andrew Thornton give their views on the big weekend action
The Punting Panel
'He will definitely have improved for moving to Paul Nicholls' - Lizzie Kelly gives her thoughts on Saturday's post-Cheltenham action
The Punting Panel
'I'm very excited to get the leg up on him' - Freddie Keighley and Oli Bell give their verdicts on Saturday's big-race action
The Punting Panel
'He looks a great each-way bet with form on heavy ground' - jockey Gina Andrews and TV presenter Josh Apiafi assess the weekend action
The Punting Panel
'This will suit him perfectly and his form this season is excellent' - trainer Chester Williams joins The Punting Panel
The Punting Panel
'His bang-in-form yard has an excellent record at this track' - our experts run the rule over Saturday's big-race action
The Punting Panel
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