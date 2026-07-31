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WATCH: Paul Kealy and Robbie Wilders provide their best bets for the fifth and final day of Glorious Goodwood
Join Ross Brierley, Racing Post tipsters Paul Kealy and Robbie Wilders as they preview all the action on ITV Racing for day five of the Qatar Goodwood festival.
The team analyse the biggest races of the final day, including:
- Stewards' Cup
- Lillie Langtry Stakes
- Glorious Stakes
Expect expert horse racing tips, betting insight, ante-post analysis, value selections and their best bets for one of the biggest meetings of the Flat racing season.
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more inIn The Know
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- 'She's a spectacularly bad price' - Paul Kealy on why Diamond Necklace is way too short and a 'proper' filly that could upset her
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more inBetting offers
- Glorious Goodwood day five free bets: get £500+ in bookmaker offers for Stewards' Cup day
- Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £40 in free bets with BOYLE Sports for day four
- Paddy Power free bets: Get a £5 free bet with this bonus code for Glorious Goodwood day four
- Betway Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £40 in free bets for day three
- Claim £40 in Kwiff free bets for the Nassau Stakes at Glorious Goodwood
more inIn The Know
- 'He's tailor-made for this and is a massive player' - Paul Kealy and Tom Segal are taking on the favourite in Friday's feature race
- WATCH: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy provide their best bets for day four of Glorious Goodwood
- 'She's a spectacularly bad price' - Paul Kealy on why Diamond Necklace is way too short and a 'proper' filly that could upset her
- WATCH: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy provide their best bets for day three of Glorious Goodwood
- 'I fancy him strongly to turn them over' - Bow Echo or Gstaad in Sussex rematch? Our top tipster is taking both horses on
more inBetting offers
- Glorious Goodwood day five free bets: get £500+ in bookmaker offers for Stewards' Cup day
- Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £40 in free bets with BOYLE Sports for day four
- Paddy Power free bets: Get a £5 free bet with this bonus code for Glorious Goodwood day four
- Betway Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £40 in free bets for day three
- Claim £40 in Kwiff free bets for the Nassau Stakes at Glorious Goodwood