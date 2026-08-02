'He's been strong all morning' - in-form Roger Varian's sole Sunday runner has odds shortened significantly for Chester's big race

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Such is the strength of the Listed Queensferry Stakes (3.20 ) at Chester that it would not have looked out of place at Glorious Goodwood, but punters have eyes only for one horse after strong support on Calico Blue .

The Roger Varian-trained favourite has been backed into 11-10 (from 9-4) to extend his unbeaten course record to four against eight rivals in the 6f contest.

Varian, who is in red-hot form with a 38 per cent strike-rate (11-29) in the last two weeks, sent Calico Blue to Chester just eight days ago and the progressive son of Calyx won a handicap to add to a pair of novice victories he recorded at the course last summer.

On his penultimate start, Calico Blue was beaten a neck by Jazl in a Newmarket handicap last month and while he is 2lb worse off with that rival, his odds have shortened on Sunday morning.

Roger Varian: has his stable in excellent form Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

He was a 4-1 chance when the market opened on Saturday and his morning price of 9-4 has contracted into 11-10, with Ladbrokes and Coral going a standout 11-8.

"Calico Blue has been strong all morning and is 6-5 from 2 this morning," said Paddy Power's Paul Binfield.

Second favourite Lifeplan has been weak in the betting, with his odds drifting to 5-1 (from 11-4).

The unbeaten Declan Carroll-trained colt, who is drawn widest of all in stall nine, makes his first start since winning the Gimcrack at York nearly a year ago following an interrupted year.

The start to his season was delayed by a broken tooth, which derailed a bid for the 2,000 Guineas and planned runs in the Irish and French equivalents.

A belated comeback in the Commonwealth Cup was on the cards for Lifeplan, but there was more frustration for connections after a dirty scope ruled him out of Royal Ascot.

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