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Raceday Intel

'He's been strong all morning' - in-form Roger Varian's sole Sunday runner has odds shortened significantly for Chester's big race

Dylan Browne McMonagle and A Piece Of Heaven (white) won the feature Chester Cup on Friday
Chester: stages a six-race card on SundayCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
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Such is the strength of the Listed Queensferry Stakes (3.20) at Chester that it would not have looked out of place at Glorious Goodwood, but punters have eyes only for one horse after strong support on Calico Blue.

The Roger Varian-trained favourite has been backed into 11-10 (from 9-4) to extend his unbeaten course record to four against eight rivals in the 6f contest.

Varian, who is in red-hot form with a 38 per cent strike-rate (11-29) in the last two weeks, sent Calico Blue to Chester just eight days ago and the progressive son of Calyx won a handicap to add to a pair of novice victories he recorded at the course last summer. 

On his penultimate start, Calico Blue was beaten a neck by Jazl in a Newmarket handicap last month and while he is 2lb worse off with that rival, his odds have shortened on Sunday morning.

Roger Varian: trainer of Eldar Eldarov
Roger Varian: has his stable in excellent formCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

He was a 4-1 chance when the market opened on Saturday and his morning price of 9-4 has contracted into 11-10, with Ladbrokes and Coral going a standout 11-8.

"Calico Blue has been strong all morning and is 6-5 from 2 this morning," said Paddy Power's Paul Binfield.

Second favourite Lifeplan has been weak in the betting, with his odds drifting to 5-1 (from 11-4). 

The unbeaten Declan Carroll-trained colt, who is drawn widest of all in stall nine, makes his first start since winning the Gimcrack at York nearly a year ago following an interrupted year.

The start to his season was delayed by a broken tooth, which derailed a bid for the 2,000 Guineas and planned runs in the Irish and French equivalents.

A belated comeback in the Commonwealth Cup was on the cards for Lifeplan, but there was more frustration for connections after a dirty scope ruled him out of Royal Ascot.

Read this next:

A staggering on-course gamble, Betfred closures, a 40-day ban and more racecourse turmoil - six stories you might have missed this week 

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