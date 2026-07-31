'He's tailor-made for this and is a massive player' - Paul Kealy and Tom Segal are taking on the favourite in Friday's feature race

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The Racing Post's top tipsters are taking on favourite Night Raider in the feature King George Qatar Stakes (3.35 ) on day four of Glorious Goodwood.

Paul Kealy is keen to side with a sprinter who ran twice at last year's meeting in Jakajaro , who has taken the step up in class in his stride this season with pleasing efforts in the Temple Stakes, King Charles III and Sapphire Stakes. The five-year-old is a 6-1 chance.

Speaking on In The Know, Kealy said: "You can understand why Night Raider is short going to a less-stiff track than Ascot but Jakajaro lasted a lot longer than he did at Ascot and he's a bigger price. He ran a cracker that day and ran two really, really good races at this meeting.

"He was sixth in a Class 2 handicap over five furlongs, beaten by Brazen Bolt, and then he was third to Two Tribes in the Stewards' Cup. This was when he was a hold-up handicapper and they seem to have discovered how fast he is this year and let him go. I think he's tailor-made for this track and he's going to be a massive player.

"I think he's got a right chance on a proper speed-favouring track and I think he'll run really well."

Spicy Marg: Tom Segal's selection in the King George Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Tom Segal could not perturb punters from Jakajaro but prefers Spicy Marg , who has twice finished behind the multiple Group 1 winner Venetian Sun this summer. A course-and-distance winner, the filly is a 10-1 shot.

"Jakajaro's got a perfectly good chance but price is my thing and he looked just about the right price," Segal said. "I quite like the three-year-old Spicy Marg. Venetian Sun is the best sprinter around, especially when she's got a bit of cut in the ground, and she was a short-head behind her. Division was behind her and they've both come out and run massive races in the July Cup.

"If she can keep in touch from stall 15, which might be a problem, I can see her finishing fast. I think she's very track-dependent, you can throw out her York form, but the rest of it is pretty good when she's got conditions right. If things go to plan and she's in the right place, she could come home fast, and I think that can win these sprints."

More insight from In The Know

There aren't any of these that would get closer to Bow Echo and Gstaad even if they were better in other races this season. He's still a long way clear. It's hard to make a strong case for anything beating him.

Keals can't see past red-hot favourite Talk Of New York in the Thoroughbred Stakes (2.25 ) – and Tom is in agreement



I thought given Tony Martin's great record at the moment, Alphonse Le Grande was going to run well. He's a former Cesarewitch winner off this mark, he's run really well in some big races off higher marks than this and was nibbled at in the market in the Northumberland Vase the other day and he ran all right. I think he's sitting on a good run.

Tom thinks Tony Martin's top form can continue with Alphonse Le Grande in the opening 2m4½f handicap (1.50 )

No way in God's earth is there a faster horse than him in the race. He could make the running and make all, because he's very good I think. He ran a blinder at Ascot. The question is if he can get across, because if he does then I think he's got a better chance than his price suggests.

Tom likes the chances of Scoville in the Golden Mile (3.00 )

Read more Glorious Goodwood Raceday Intel:

1.50 Goodwood: he's conquered Ascot, York and the Breeders' Cup - now Willie Mullins has his sights on Goodwood

2.25 Goodwood: Banker of the week? Charlie Appleby confident Talk Of New York will be the talk of Goodwood

3.00 Goodwood: from 10-1 into clear favourite and in the right stall - bookies could take another bashing in one of the week's biggest handicaps

3.35 Goodwood: Aussie ace Asfoora set for swansong in King George - but there is one caveat

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