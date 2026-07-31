A new JP McManus acquisition and key quotes for two lucrative handicap hurdles on day six

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Race in focus: BOYLE Sports Handicap Hurdle (Listed) (3.12)

The betting puzzles do not get any easier as the week progresses at Galway.

This is another ferociously competitive handicap that can throw up a smart performer, most notably The Wallpark (2024) and Carlingford Lough (2012), and it is full of unexposed types.

Minella Diamond is near the top of that list for Bill Lanigan. Despite being an eight-year-old, he is lightly raced and seems to be thriving having won a Clonmel maiden hurdle and following up with a smooth nine-length handicap hurdle success at Limerick in May.

He has raised 10lb but the form of that Limerick race looks solid and he could not have won much easier. He looks a horse going places and should enjoy this step up in distance.

Willie Mullins saddles another unexposed novice in Dani Donadoni , who finished second at Roscommon to Lizzie Twigg, who advertised that form splendidly when landing a Listed novice hurdle here this week.

Dream On Baby was the victim of a starter error in this race last year and has achieved plenty in the interim, landing a Listed mares' hurdle at Kempton before not finishing far off smart mares like Wodhooh and Feet Of A Dancer. She had a nice warm-up for this on the Flat at Tramore last time and looks poised for a big run for Emmet Mullins.

Joseph O'Brien backs up Comfort Zone quickly after he landed the Connacht Hotel Handicap under Derek O'Connor on Monday. He has not raced over hurdles since the Punchestown festival last year but had been thereabouts in strong handicaps that season and is clearly in good heart.

Two novices to note

Young Rebel (2.02 )

Young Rebel looked a smart prospect when winning a bumper at Fairyhouse in November for Mags Mullins and will be of significant interest in the opening maiden hurdle.

That debut win caught the eye of JP McManus, who purchased the five-year-old and switched him to Emmet Mullins. He will need to be every bit as promising as he looked that day with Columbus, Tyson Fury and Eastwatch, who is rated 101 on the Flat, among the opposition.

That Fairyhouse bumper has worked out nicely with the runner-up going on to land a Grade 2, but Young Rebel did shape as if he'd come into his own over staying distances so whether this trip might be a bit sharp over hurdles is a slight worry.

Victory Speech (4.27 )

Futurity Trophy and Dante runner-up Action landed the 1m½f maiden for Aidan O'Brien last year and the trainer saddles Victory Speech and Thomas Chippendale in the four-runner field.

Victory Speech (right): shaped well on Curragh debut Credit: Patrick McCann

A brother to Beautify, Victory Speech shaped well when beaten half a length on his debut at the Curragh and has obvious claims of going one better, while Thomas Chippendale, who is closely related to Oaks third Alluringly, makes his debut.

Joseph O'Brien saddles Zarak Pasha, who was beaten two lengths into fourth in what is traditionally a strong maiden at Killarney last month.

Interesting each-way contender

The Ado McGuinness stable has been in good form this week with a win and three seconds and Apache Outlaw looks primed for a big effort in the 7f handicap (5.35) .

The six-year-old finished second over course and distance last year off 8lb higher and showed he is still capable of exploiting his current mark when placed in a competitive handicap at the Curragh last month, while he was not beaten far into fifth in a conditions race at Limerick.

He was well held at the Curragh last time but five furlongs on fast ground is too sharp a test for him and this will be right up his alley.

Best of the quotes

BoyleSports Galway Tribes Handicap Hurdle (2.37)

Tony Mullins, trainer of Paul's Dream

She seems to have come out of her last race well and the form is working out. We just have to see if the 10lb penalty finds her limit but I'm confident it won't – I always saw her as a filly who could definitely be competitive up to 130. I'm confident they have us to beat more than we have them to beat. Her mother won the mares' hurdle at Galway years ago and the various parts of the family have handled the track.

Cian Collins, trainer of Fiveonefive

He ran very well the last day and was maybe a bit unlucky. I think Galway should suit him better if they go a good gallop and he gets a bit of luck in running. He ran very well in this two years ago and got no luck so hopefully Jack [Kennedy] can get a clear round and he should go close.

Eoin McCarthy, trainer of Wholelotofbusiness

We weren't happy with him after Listowel so we gave him a short break. If he reproduces his Down Royal run from last year, I think he'll be involved.

Peter Fahey, trainer of Avalo

I was very impressed with the way he won at Punchestown and they pulled a good bit clear. Galway was always in the back of our minds and the ground should be perfect.

Andrew Kinirons, trainer of Lips Freedom

We had this pencilled in for a while now and I think he'll improve from the win at Killarney. Galway will suit him as he has plenty of pace and he's settling well now. He has a lovely weight and he should be well handicapped on his Flat form.

BoyleSports Handicap Hurdle (Listed) (3.12)

Emmet Mullins, trainer of Dream On Baby

She's a consistent, tough filly and is in good form. Hopefully Donagh [Meyler] and the starter can see eye to eye this time!

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Comfort Zone

He ran well here earlier in the week and has been good since so we're hoping he can back it up with another good run.

Ambitious Fellow: has been point-to-pointing Credit: Patrick McCann

Peter Fahey, trainer of Ambitious Fellow and Koori Star

Ambitious Fellow won this a few years ago. We sent him point-to-pointing this year and it's sweetened him up a bit. He had a lovely run in the champion hunter chase at Punchestown and was running a lovely race at Listowel before being unlucky to tip up at the second-last. It should suit going back over hurdles for Koori Star too. He's consistent and had a great run at Navan last time over hurdles. A lot of the lads are based in Galway so hopefully he puts up a good run for them.

Eoin McCarthy, trainer of Burning Ability and Elusive Ogie

Burning Ability has learned a lot and it's his first run in a handicap. He ran really well here in a bumper and probably should have won as he idled when he got to the front and he got nailed. Elusive Ogie was unlucky to make a mistake at the second-last at Killarney but he ran on late. If he gets in, he has a chance.

Bill Lanigan, trainer of Minella Diamond

He stepped forward again at Limerick and the bit of nicer ground suited. He's an eight-year-old but has very little mileage. I think stepping up in trip will suit and off a light weight for a novice, you'd hope there's more to come, and the track will suit. We train on the hill gallop and while it's a different story racing on it, he's well used to going up hills and is very balanced.