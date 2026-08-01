Blue Bolt bidding to emphasise status as Europe's dominant filly - can Precise turn the tables in a red-hot Prix Rothschild?

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Blue Bolt will look to cement her claims as Europe's dominant filly over a mile in a fascinating Prix Rothschild (3.40 ) in which, just over three weeks on from the pair finishing one-two in the Falmouth Stakes, she again faces the three-year-old Precise.

Juddmonte's progressive four-year-old had posted a career best when routing her rivals in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot and improved another 5lb in beating Precise by two lengths, after which retained rider Colin Keane paid tribute to the daughter of Blue Point as "very uncomplicated."

Looking ahead to her Deauville assignment, trainer Andrew Balding said: "She won well in the Falmouth and we've been very happy with her since, so I'm hoping she can put in the same sort of performance. Any Group 1 takes some winning but she seems in great form and takes the travelling well so fingers crossed."

Blue Bolt winning the Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Ascot Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

In the Falmouth Ryan Moore was never able to take close order on Precise behind pacemaker Venosa after being bumped by Evolutionist leaving the gates.

Asked if the early scrimmaging might have cost her later in the race, Aidan O'Brien said: "She did [get a bump]. I think it did. She probably lost a couple of lengths, so all those things might help her.

"She seems to be in suitable form since the last day and everything has gone well with her since. We think she could improve on her Newmarket run."

Analysis: where will Precise find necessary improvement?

Following a second defeat to Roger Federer in the Wimbledon singles final, Andy Roddick famously said of the two players' battles on court: "It's only a rivalry if I start winning."

The bookmakers have priced up Blue Bolt at odds-on, while Precise is as big as 5-2, a disparity which might be accurate in describing the Juddmonte filly's dominance when they met at Newmarket last month, but which does not allow for the possibility that Precise could have more to offer under different circumstances.

The decision to try again at a mile with Precise, when O'Brien's immediate post-race comments raised the option of stepping up in trip, suggests that either Ryan Moore offered some extra insight afterwards into why it would be worth trying again – potentially the bump coming out of the stalls was more costly than most observers are allowing for – or else the Ballydoyle team believe there was some other reason for her to have underperformed in the Falmouth relative to what she had shown in the Irish 1,000 Guineas and the Coronation Stakes.

Precise showed herself ahead of her own age group in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

An alternative interpretation is that Precise has had to come to Deauville because the race that might have suited her better, the Nassau over a mile and a quarter at Goodwood, was already earmarked for Diamond Necklace.

And the fact is that Deauville's pancake-flat straight mile places more emphasis on speed than stamina, so if your interpretation is that Blue Bolt is more of a pure miler than Precise then, all other things being equal, the result should be the same.

Evolutionist is the third part of the Falmouth equation, and she could easily be better than she was able to show at Newmarket having lost a shoe before the race, as well as being the filly that jinked right and bumped Precise.

She would be of interest with a touch more give in the ground and, although Deauville officials put plenty of water on the track earlier in the week, some combination of good and good to firm is the expected going.

What they say

Gerald Mosse, trainer of Gaga Girl

I'm more than pleased with her. She's a lovely filly and we don't know her limits yet. She's progressed with every race. Last time was a bit like a sprint and she's not built for that, so she only won by a short margin. But she was only beginning to pick up at that point. The opposition is solid but I'm very pleased with her and I guess she will will run very well. The British and Irish fillies will go forward as it's not in their interest to do otherwise, and that could suit her.

Richard Brown, racing and bloodstock adviser to Wathnan Racing, owners of Godspeed

Things didn't go her way at Ascot where she got a bit claustrophobic and I think the setup on Sunday will suit her better. Godspeed ran very well in this race last year and Yann Lerner says she is in excellent form.

Green Spirit (white cap) chasing home Diamond Necklace in the Prix Marcel Boussac at Longchamp last October Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Pierre-Yves Bureau, racing manager to Wertheimer et Frere, owners of Anakova and Green Spirit

Maxime's [Guyon] initial thought after the Diane was that Green Spirit didn't stay and we found no other explanation for her performance. We gave it a go but it seems she is a true miler, and she showed in both the Marcel Boussac and the Poule d'Essai that she is among the best at that trip. We're hoping that by coming back to a mile we will rediscover the real Green Spirit. It's going to be much harder for Anakova and we're gambling on trying to sneak some more black type, as she's taking a big jump in class having won her Listed.

Karl Burke, trainer of Evolutionist

She's travelled over well and looks in good shape. Fingers crossed the ground will be nice for her and she can run a good race. I'm expecting a big run out of both her and Light Of Dawn in the Prix de Cabourg (1.52 )

Sir Mark Prescott, trainer of Moon Target

She is thoroughly consistent though probably not at the very, very top, but well worth running in these races. I think she was as fit as we could get her at Ascot and she'd had a very easy and straightforward preparation. I'm not sure she'll improve a whole lot. She's within knocking distance of those very good fillies and if one day it all goes right for you and it doesn't for them, then you might do it. On official ratings she's got a stone to find but in fact she's been closer than that to all the stars.

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