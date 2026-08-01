'It just shows how much the betting is affected by the draw' - Paul Kealy and Robbie Wilders give their selections for Saturday's 'blinding' Stewards' Cup

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Saturday sees the final day of Glorious Goodwood, with the Stewards' Cup (3.35 ) taking centre stage, and the Racing Post's top tipsters have narrowed the fiercely competitive 28-runner handicap down to three selections.

Speaking on In The Know , the panel described this year's renewal as a "blinding race", with Robbie Wilders even labelling it "the greatest sprint handicap of all time".

The draw has been a major talking point. Eight of the last ten winners have emerged from the top half of the draw, although TurfTrax data suggests this year that the quicker ground is on the far side. Despite that, many trainers appeared keen to secure high draws.

Paul Kealy is siding with Dark Thirty and Stratusnine , despite both being housed in the lower half of the draw. Dark Thirty arrives in good form after finishing second to favourite Sondad in the Scurry Handicap at the Curragh, having already won twice this season, while Stratusnine bids to complete the Sky Bet Dash-Stewards' Cup double after his impressive success at York last weekend. They are priced at 14-1 and 20-1 respectively.

Speaking on In The Know, Kealy said: "It just shows how much the betting is affected by the draw. Sondad is drawn 21 and Dark Thirty is drawn 8. Sondad is around 6-1 and Dark Thirty is 14-1, yet there was only half a length between them in the Scurry Handicap at the Curragh and they pulled clear of the rest.

"Sondad has to carry a 6lb penalty this time, while Dark Thirty runs off the same mark, so on the form you'd have to think Dark Thirty has every chance of reversing the placings."

Kealy is also keen on Stratusnine.

"He was heavily backed before winning the Sky Bet Dash last week," he said. "Aberama Gold completed the York-Stewards' Cup double in 2023 and he could easily follow that path. People might say he's just a York horse, but his best run before last week actually came at Chester. Three of the four best runs of his career have come in his last four starts."

Hamad Al Jehani bagged the big mile handicap on Friday and Robbie Wilders hopes he will strike again in the Stewards Cup Credit: GROSSICK RACING 07710461723

Robbie Wilders is putting his faith in Evening Saigon , trained by Hamad Al Jehani, after the stable landed Friday's big mile handicap at Goodwood. The progressive sprinter was seventh in the Wokingham at Royal Ascot and has been on the radar for this race for some time.

Host Ross Brierley made the case for the selection, saying: "He's one of those really progressive sprinters. The only poor run of his career came on heavy ground at Doncaster last year. He was strongly backed on his return at Newcastle and won very comfortably, while his time at Goodwood last season was phenomenal. He then ran a cracker in the Wokingham."

Wilders agreed, adding: "It is his day. I've fancied him for this race for a while. He's drawn low, but the sprint races this week have looked pretty fair across the track. I also think Far Above Dream is short enough in the betting now."

More insight from In The Know

She has ran two blinders on two of her three starts at Goodwood. She was beaten by Tattycoram in a listed race and she also wasn't disgraced at Royal Ascot when doing her best work at the end.

Keals fancies Incensed at a big price for Amanda Perrett in the opening Summer Handicap (1.50 ) - with Robbie seeing the case for it but has backed Small Fry in a related double with Friday's winner Defiantly.

Gavin Cromwell runners at these meetings are always worth a closer look. She has a very interesting pedigree and an RPR of 108, with the mares' allowance it puts her in contention here. Al Aasy is entitled to regress at some point.

Wilders hopes that if Al Aasy finds age catching up with him then In My Teens can take advantage in the Glorious Stakes (2.25 )

I think she is the classiest filly in this field. She looked like a potential Group 1 filly when she won a listed race at Doncaster. She is my NAP and I've backed her for this and the Yorkshire Oaks.

Wilders is bullish about Danielle in the Lillie Langtry (3.00 ) and is hopeful she'll win this en route to the Yorkshire Oaks.

I thought he was a massive eyecatcher when he made his debut and finished fourth at Leopardstown and he will come on a lot for that.

Leadlight for Joseph O'Brien is Kiels' selection in the (4.45 ).

Read more Glorious Goodwood Raceday Intel:

'She is better suited to this course and looks underestimated in the betting' - Harry Wilson has tips for every race on day five at Glorious Goodwood

Ground may be quicker on far side but Goodwood clerk does not expect track bias in Stewards' Cup

Stewards' Cup runner-by-runner guide: key quotes and Keith Melrose's star ratings for every contender

The trainer who can't stop winning could now add the Stewards' Cup to his haul - but with which horse?

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