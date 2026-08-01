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The Edge
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Goodwood going analysis and a JP McManus gamble in the works - The Edge with Robbie Wilders
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You're now locked into The Edge on Saturday, August 1 with Robbie Wilders.
It's my birthday tomorrow isn't it (many happy returns to myself) and In My Teens winning the Glorious Stakes (2.25) would trump any gift I could possibly acquire - I always feel bloody uncomfortable receiving/opening them in front of people anyway.
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more inThe Edge
- A big-name trainer out of form and a Royal Ascot eyecatcher at a tasty price - The Edge with Keith Melrose
- Two eyecatchers in the same Goodwood maiden and a well-supported Wathnan runner to note - The Edge with Robbie Wilders
- A progressive tracker horse at Goodwood and an in-form trainer with one runner at Sandown - The Edge with Harry March
- Two eyecatchers at Goodwood and an in-form trainer with two runners in one race - The Edge with Harry March
- A cold trainer has a market steamer and a 'promising' juvenile second time up - The Edge with Henry Thorner
more inBetting offers
- Glorious Goodwood day five free bets: get £500+ in bookmaker offers for Stewards' Cup day
- Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £40 in free bets with BOYLE Sports for day four
- Paddy Power free bets: Get a £5 free bet with this bonus code for Glorious Goodwood day four
- Betway Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £40 in free bets for day three
- Claim £40 in Kwiff free bets for the Nassau Stakes at Glorious Goodwood
more inThe Edge
- A big-name trainer out of form and a Royal Ascot eyecatcher at a tasty price - The Edge with Keith Melrose
- Two eyecatchers in the same Goodwood maiden and a well-supported Wathnan runner to note - The Edge with Robbie Wilders
- A progressive tracker horse at Goodwood and an in-form trainer with one runner at Sandown - The Edge with Harry March
- Two eyecatchers at Goodwood and an in-form trainer with two runners in one race - The Edge with Harry March
- A cold trainer has a market steamer and a 'promising' juvenile second time up - The Edge with Henry Thorner
more inBetting offers
- Glorious Goodwood day five free bets: get £500+ in bookmaker offers for Stewards' Cup day
- Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £40 in free bets with BOYLE Sports for day four
- Paddy Power free bets: Get a £5 free bet with this bonus code for Glorious Goodwood day four
- Betway Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £40 in free bets for day three
- Claim £40 in Kwiff free bets for the Nassau Stakes at Glorious Goodwood