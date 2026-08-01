Goodwood going analysis and a JP McManus gamble in the works - The Edge with Robbie Wilders

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You're now locked into The Edge on Saturday, August 1 with Robbie Wilders.

It's my birthday tomorrow isn't it (many happy returns to myself) and In My Teens winning the Glorious Stakes (2.25) would trump any gift I could possibly acquire - I always feel bloody uncomfortable receiving/opening them in front of people anyway.