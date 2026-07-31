Amelia Earhart was favourite for the Oaks - now she has questions to answer in the Group 2 Lillie Langtry

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Two fillies who once appeared to be on the same trajectory have been sent to Glorious Goodwood this week by trainer Aidan O’Brien.

One, Diamond Necklace, continued her flawless career with perhaps the easiest win of the week when securing her sixth success – and fourth Group 1 – in the Qatar Nassau Stakes on Thursday.

The other, Amelia Earhart , lines up in Saturday’s Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes as a likely outsider having once been considered one of the most promising Classic prospects at Ballydoyle.

Amelia Earhart earned that position through a thumping victory in the Cheshire Oaks, a race O'Brien had sent out Minnie Hauk to win 12 months earlier.

Wearing the peculiar headgear combination of a hood, designed to calm a horse down, and blinkers, usually equipped to make them speed up, Amelia Earhart dismissed hype horse I’m The One and was subsequently sent off 7-4 favourite for the Oaks.

But Epsom was a write-off for Amelia Earhart and she was not much better in the Irish Oaks, when the more conventional cheekpieces replaced the hood-blinkers combination, as she trailed in fifth behind Johanna Walsh.

The cheekpieces stay on as Amelia Earhart goes up in trip, an understandable move given she is a close relative to Chester Cup winner Cleveland.

Her performance in this race may prove whether that Chester performance was a flash in the pan, or if O’Brien and jockey Ryan Moore are able to unlock the filly’s potential away from the tight turns of the Roodee.

What they say

Roger Varian, trainer of Little Dorrit

She’s shaping as though she’s going to improve for going up in trip. She would need to but she’s a lovely filly and she’s got very close to black type on two or three occasions. I think a race like this will suit her. It looks a strong renewal but I think the extra distance will bring about some improvement.

Santorini Star: bids to bounce back from Ascot disappointment Credit: Edward Whitaker

William Haggas, trainer of Santorini Star

She was never going at Ascot and we wonder if the cheekpieces put her off. It’s the first time she’d had headgear and she never picked up the bridle at all. She’s genuine and it’s a tight race. The horse of Owen’s is useful and Danielle won easily last time, while our old friend Consent is there as well. It’s a tough race but so it should be as a Group 2 worth all that money.

Owen Burrows, trainer of Waardah

The ground’s going to be a bit quicker than when she ran there last year, but it was quick enough when she ran well at Carlisle to be second to Estrange. She seems in good form.

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.