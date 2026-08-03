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Billy Loughnane v Oisin Murphy: title-race jockeys go head-to-head at Windsor on Monday - who will come out on top?
The jockeys' championship is heating up - these are the big two's rides tonight
After Billy Loughnane emerged from Glorious Goodwood with an 11-winner lead in the jockeys' championship, Oisin Murphy hit back with a four-timer at Chester on Sunday.
With the gap cut to seven, the rivals head to Windsor on Monday evening, where we've assessed their chances.
- 'Billy is favourite and deserves to be' - Oisin Murphy bags fantastic four-timer but admits 'flying' Loughnane will be hard to catch
- Fight for the top spot: how the jockeys' championship shapes up after Glorious Goodwood
6.30: Wasdell Group Fillies' Restricted Novice Stakes
Billy Loughnane's ride: Lovely Dark Angel
Oisin Murphy's ride: Proper Naughty
The rivals ride newcomers in the 6f contest with Loughnane aboard short-priced favourite Lovely Dark Angel for in-form trainer George Boughey, whose last four runners have all won.
The Newmarket trainer has a 26 per cent strike-rate with two-year-olds at Windsor and the Jaber Abdullah-owned daughter of Dark Angel is clearly expected to show up well first time.
Murphy rides Proper Naughty for Richard Hannon, who is enjoying a good spell with his juveniles, and the Mehmas filly holds entries in several sales races.
7.00: Wasdell Group EBF Maiden Stakes
Billy Loughnane: Night Shining
Oisin Murphy: no ride
The start of the card looks key for Loughnane as for the second race in a row, he rides a strong favourite in Night Shining.
Another filly for Boughey, Night Shining finished fourth for the third consecutive start last time and drops back to 5f for the first time.
She holds leading claims in a race that lacks depth and Loughnane will be eager to hammer home an early advantage with Murphy watching on from the weighing room.
7.30: Happy Birthday Tyne Patterson Fillies' Handicap
Billy Loughnane: no ride
Oisin Murphy: Havana Halo
Murphy's turn to make the most of an opportunity on Havana Halo with Loughnane sitting this one out.
The five-runner race looks trappy and the Dominic Ffrench Davis-trained four-year-old is still searching for her first win after seven attempts.
Murphy has ridden Havana Halo before when she was fourth at Kempton last year and although a resurgence is needed, it is not out of the question against this opposition.
8.30: Talk Sport Radio Handicap
Billy Loughnane: Chilly Breeze
Oisin Murphy: Flag Carrier
The two jockeys go head-to-head in the last race on a pair of runners who are prominent in the betting, with Loughnane on his third forecast favourite of the night.
Chilly Breeze produced a career-best when second at Doncaster last time and could step forward again with Loughnane aboard for the first time.
Murphy could have a positive impact on two-time all-weather winner Flag Carrier, who raced too freely on his return to action over course and distance two weeks ago.
Read more...
'Billy is favourite and deserves to be' - Oisin Murphy bags fantastic four-timer but admits 'flying' Loughnane will be hard to catch
Fight for the top spot: how the jockeys' championship shapes up after Glorious Goodwood
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- Two eyecatchers at Ripon and an old favourite is being backed - The Edge with Harry March
- 'He's been strong all morning' - in-form Roger Varian's sole Sunday runner has odds shortened significantly for Chester's big race
- An in-form trainer with one runner and a couple of eyecatchers at Chester - The Edge with Harry Wilson
- Two making a second bid of the week, an expensive Robcour purchase and an unbeaten bumper horse - five to follow on the final day at Galway
- 3.40 Deauville: Blue Bolt bidding to emphasise status as Europe's dominant filly - can Precise turn the tables in a red-hot Prix Rothschild?