Billy Loughnane v Oisin Murphy: title-race jockeys go head-to-head at Windsor on Monday - who will come out on top?

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After Billy Loughnane emerged from Glorious Goodwood with an 11-winner lead in the jockeys' championship, Oisin Murphy hit back with a four-timer at Chester on Sunday.

With the gap cut to seven, the rivals head to Windsor on Monday evening, where we've assessed their chances.

Billy Loughnane's ride: Lovely Dark Angel

Oisin Murphy's ride: Proper Naughty

The rivals ride newcomers in the 6f contest with Loughnane aboard short-priced favourite Lovely Dark Angel for in-form trainer George Boughey, whose last four runners have all won.

The Newmarket trainer has a 26 per cent strike-rate with two-year-olds at Windsor and the Jaber Abdullah-owned daughter of Dark Angel is clearly expected to show up well first time.

Murphy rides Proper Naughty for Richard Hannon, who is enjoying a good spell with his juveniles, and the Mehmas filly holds entries in several sales races.

Lovely Dark Angel 18:30 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

Proper Naughty 18:30 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Richard Hannon

Billy Loughnane: Night Shining

Oisin Murphy: no ride

The start of the card looks key for Loughnane as for the second race in a row, he rides a strong favourite in Night Shining.

Another filly for Boughey, Night Shining finished fourth for the third consecutive start last time and drops back to 5f for the first time.

She holds leading claims in a race that lacks depth and Loughnane will be eager to hammer home an early advantage with Murphy watching on from the weighing room.

Night Shining 19:00 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

Billy Loughnane: no ride

Oisin Murphy: Havana Halo

Murphy's turn to make the most of an opportunity on Havana Halo with Loughnane sitting this one out.

The five-runner race looks trappy and the Dominic Ffrench Davis-trained four-year-old is still searching for her first win after seven attempts.

Murphy has ridden Havana Halo before when she was fourth at Kempton last year and although a resurgence is needed, it is not out of the question against this opposition.

Havana Halo 19:30 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Dominic Ffrench Davis

Billy Loughnane: Chilly Breeze

Oisin Murphy: Flag Carrier

The two jockeys go head-to-head in the last race on a pair of runners who are prominent in the betting, with Loughnane on his third forecast favourite of the night.

Chilly Breeze produced a career-best when second at Doncaster last time and could step forward again with Loughnane aboard for the first time.

Murphy could have a positive impact on two-time all-weather winner Flag Carrier, who raced too freely on his return to action over course and distance two weeks ago.

Chilly Breeze 20:30 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Ian Williams

Flag Carrier 20:30 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Brian Toomey

Read more...

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