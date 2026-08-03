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Raceday Intel

Billy Loughnane v Oisin Murphy: title-race jockeys go head-to-head at Windsor on Monday - who will come out on top?

The jockeys' championship is heating up - these are the big two's rides tonight

Oisin Murphy and Billy Loughnane: joint-favourties with Betfred for the jockeys' championship
Oisin Murphy and Billy Loughnane head to Windsor on Monday evening
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After Billy Loughnane emerged from Glorious Goodwood with an 11-winner lead in the jockeys' championship, Oisin Murphy hit back with a four-timer at Chester on Sunday.

With the gap cut to seven, the rivals head to Windsor on Monday evening, where we've assessed their chances.

6.30: Wasdell Group Fillies' Restricted Novice Stakes

Billy Loughnane's ride: Lovely Dark Angel
Oisin Murphy's ride: Proper Naughty

The rivals ride newcomers in the 6f contest with Loughnane aboard short-priced favourite Lovely Dark Angel for in-form trainer George Boughey, whose last four runners have all won.

The Newmarket trainer has a 26 per cent strike-rate with two-year-olds at Windsor and the Jaber Abdullah-owned daughter of Dark Angel is clearly expected to show up well first time.

Murphy rides Proper Naughty for Richard Hannon, who is enjoying a good spell with his juveniles, and the Mehmas filly holds entries in several sales races. 

Silk
Lovely Dark Angel18:30 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey
Silk
Proper Naughty18:30 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Richard Hannon

7.00: Wasdell Group EBF Maiden Stakes

Billy Loughnane: Night Shining
Oisin Murphy: no ride

The start of the card looks key for Loughnane as for the second race in a row, he rides a strong favourite in Night Shining.

Another filly for Boughey, Night Shining finished fourth for the third consecutive start last time and drops back to 5f for the first time. 

She holds leading claims in a race that lacks depth and Loughnane will be eager to hammer home an early advantage with Murphy watching on from the weighing room.

Silk
Night Shining19:00 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

7.30: Happy Birthday Tyne Patterson Fillies' Handicap

Billy Loughnane: no ride
Oisin Murphy: Havana Halo

Murphy's turn to make the most of an opportunity on Havana Halo with Loughnane sitting this one out.

The five-runner race looks trappy and the Dominic Ffrench Davis-trained four-year-old is still searching for her first win after seven attempts. 

Murphy has ridden Havana Halo before when she was fourth at Kempton last year and although a resurgence is needed, it is not out of the question against this opposition.

Silk
Havana Halo19:30 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Dominic Ffrench Davis

8.30: Talk Sport Radio Handicap

Billy Loughnane: Chilly Breeze
Oisin Murphy: Flag Carrier

The two jockeys go head-to-head in the last race on a pair of runners who are prominent in the betting, with Loughnane on his third forecast favourite of the night.

Chilly Breeze produced a career-best when second at Doncaster last time and could step forward again with Loughnane aboard for the first time.

Murphy could have a positive impact on two-time all-weather winner Flag Carrier, who raced too freely on his return to action over course and distance two weeks ago.

Silk
Chilly Breeze20:30 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Ian Williams

Silk
Flag Carrier20:30 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Brian Toomey

Read more...

'Billy is favourite and deserves to be' - Oisin Murphy bags fantastic four-timer but admits 'flying' Loughnane will be hard to catch 

Fight for the top spot: how the jockeys' championship shapes up after Glorious Goodwood 

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