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The trainer who can't stop winning could now add the Stewards' Cup to his haul - but with which horse?
The in-form James Owen fields two runners in his bid to win the cavalry charge for the first time
When trying to make sense of the seemingly impenetrable puzzle that is the Coral Stewards' Cup, the first place to start is with the man who keeps finishing first.
James Owen is quick to point out he has never previously had a runner in the thrilling cavalry charge that once again provides the highlight of Glorious Goodwood's final day. In a wider sense, though, Owen is a perfect fit for the race.
The Stewards' Cup is all about speed and very few people have ever charged into the premier league of trainers as quickly as Owen. Having sent out his first three Flat runners in 2023, a man previously better known for his exploits with Arabian horses and point-to-pointers saddled 117 Flat winners last year, while there were 83 winners in the 2025-26 jumps season. More recently, the Newmarket-based Owen has been in sizzling form, so much so that before the start of racing on Friday, he had sent out 18 winners in the last fortnight at a strike-rate of 36 per cent.
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Published on inThe Big Story
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