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Two eyecatchers at Ripon and an old favourite is being backed - The Edge with Harry March

Market analysis, in-form trainers, our eyecatching runners and up-to-date going assessments in your daily form guide

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Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Monday, August 3 with Harry March.

I hope you all had an enjoyable weekend, and managed to pick out a winner or two.

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