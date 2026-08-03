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Two eyecatchers at Ripon and an old favourite is being backed - The Edge with Harry March
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Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Monday, August 3 with Harry March.
I hope you all had an enjoyable weekend, and managed to pick out a winner or two.
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more inThe Edge
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more inThe Edge
- An in-form trainer with one runner and a couple of eyecatchers at Chester - The Edge with Harry Wilson
- Goodwood going analysis and a JP McManus gamble in the works - The Edge with Robbie Wilders
- A big-name trainer out of form and a Royal Ascot eyecatcher at a tasty price - The Edge with Keith Melrose
- Two eyecatchers in the same Goodwood maiden and a well-supported Wathnan runner to note - The Edge with Robbie Wilders
- A progressive tracker horse at Goodwood and an in-form trainer with one runner at Sandown - The Edge with Harry March