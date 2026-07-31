'It would be no surprise if this has been his long-term target' - six horses to note in Goodwood's Golden Mile and Stewards' Cup

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Two of Goodwood's biggest handicaps take centre stage for punters on the final two days of the Glorious meeting as the Golden Mile (3.00) and Stewards' Cup (3.35) provide a pair of fiercely competitive betting puzzles.

Draw trends remain a key factor in both races, although recent runnings have shown they're no longer as clear-cut as they once were. These are three runners to consider in each of the devilishly tricky contests.

Key trends: Eight of the last ten winners were drawn in stall five or lower, although high draws struck in 2023 and 2024 with horses emerging from stalls 18 and 21. Recent Royal Hunt Cup form could prove the key with six of the top ten from that race in action here.

The late withdrawal of Beagle Bay has blown this market wide open and Tribal Chief is now vying for favouritism. He finished sixth in this race last year from a 2lb lower mark before returning to win over this course and distance on his next start.

David Menuisier's gelding was unfortunate not to make the Royal Hunt Cup field this season and instead contested Sandown's Coral Challenge. Slowly away, he was detached after the opening furlong before staying on strongly to finish just over three lengths behind Indalo. He's 3lb better off with that rival as they clash again.

Third in both the Lincoln and Victoria Cup earlier this season, the Lincoln form is working out particularly well and he looks set for another bold bid if able to break better from what looks a favourable draw in stall four.

Tribal Chief 15:00 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Jamie Spencer Tnr: David Menuisier

David O'Meara has made a habit of landing valuable Goodwood handicaps and his Cerulean Bay looks another with an interesting profile. A dual course-and-distance winner late last season, he will be partnered by Danny Tudhope.

Cerulean Bay battles to victory, something he'll be hoping to repeat in the Golden Mile Credit: Grossick Photography (racingpost.com/photos)

The five-year-old finished fifth in the Royal Hunt Cup last month, an effort worth upgrading as he covered significant extra ground after switching across the track before finishing alone up the middle.

He then reared leaving the stalls and never got competitive when joint-favourite at York before a respectable run in Listed company at Pontefract on Sunday. It would be no surprise if this race has been his long-term target.

Cerulean Bay 15:00 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

Bunyola Bay could be well ahead of his handicap mark after just four starts. Richard Hannon's colt won impressively at Gowran after being heavily backed before finding the Irish Derby too big an ask last time.

Bunyola Bay impressed at Gowran last month Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

Dropped back to a mile on handicap debut, he becomes a fascinating contender. Ryan Moore takes the ride for the first time and there's every chance improvement is to come.

Bunyola Bay 15:00 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Richard Hannon

Key trends: High draws have dominated recent runnings, with eight of the last ten winners coming from stall 15 or higher, while eight of the last ten winners have also been aged four or older.

James Owen's Far Above Dream heads the market, but stablemate Soldier's Tree appeals at bigger odds. Lightly raced for a five-year-old, he ran well behind subsequent Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes winner Almeraq before another encouraging effort when third in the Wokingham.

James Owen has a strong hand in this year's Stewards Cup. Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

There was just a neck between him and Far Above Dream (fourth) at Ascot, and Soldier's Tree now has Mason Paetel's valuable 5lb claim while both race from the same marks. He looks the value of the pair.

Soldier's Tree 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Mason Paetel (5lb) Tnr: James Owen

Ryan Moore partners Completely Random, who finished eighth in this race last year off a 4lb lower mark. His recent Wokingham run was encouraging as he caught the eye staying on well late, while his latest effort over seven furlongs is easy enough to forgive as he's more suited to sprint trips.

Back over six furlongs for Harry Charlton, he's one who could be competitive at each-way odds.

Completely Random 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Harry Charlton

Richard Hannon's Fandom catches the eye from stall 22. His Wokingham effort was better than the finishing position (13th) suggests after doing plenty of work with the far-side group before sticking on well, and he backed that up with another encouraging run when third dropped to five furlongs last time.

With the draw and a return to six furlongs both in his favour, he looks capable of outrunning big odds.

Fandom 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Richard Hannon

Read more Glorious Goodwood Raceday Intel:

1.50 Goodwood: he's conquered Ascot, York and the Breeders' Cup - now Willie Mullins has his sights on Goodwood

2.25 Goodwood: Banker of the week? Charlie Appleby confident Talk Of New York will be the talk of Goodwood

3.00 Goodwood: Tribal Chief new favourite for the Golden Mile after significant non-runner - but his trainer knows he needs to overcome 'bad habit'

3.35 Goodwood: Aussie ace Asfoora set for swansong in King George - but there is one caveat

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