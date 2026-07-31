'He should have a huge chance here' - see who our experts fancy for Saturday's racing

Who is your pick for a typically red-hot Stewards' Cup (3.35 Goodwood )?

Oliver Barnard, reporter Dark Thirty makes plenty of appeal as an each-way choice. He ran a fine race behind Sondad at the Curragh two weeks ago and is now 5lb ahead of the handicapper, so can run a big race. However, it's hard to ignore the in-form James Owen, who saddles a couple, and Far Above Dream has a winning profile as a three-time course-and-distance winner.

Dan Hill, reporter Two Tribes looked to be back to something like his best when beating all bar Amazing Journey in the International at Ascot last week, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see him follow up last year’s win in this race.

Ciaran Moroney, Betfair Two Tribes was right back to form last week at Ascot when finishing strongly against the well handicapped Amazing Journey so last year’s winner is my pick to go back-to-back in the race off a 7lb higher mark. Ferrous is another I’d give a shout to at a bigger price.

Josh Stacey, Racing TV presenter I think there’s value in Evening Saigon at an each-way price. He wasn’t far away in the Wokingham and is now 6lb better off with favourite Far Above Dream from their close finish over course and distance in May.

Robbie Wilders, tipster Evening Saigon . His best performance came at Goodwood and he’s 6lb better off with the favourite from their meeting here two starts ago. There wasn’t much wrong with his seventh in the Wokingham at Royal Ascot in first-time cheekpieces and he’s lightly raced as sprinters go after only eight starts. There is pace near him on the far side.

Can you look past last year's winner Waardah in the Lillie Langtry (3.00 Goodwood )?

Oliver Barnard If the best version of her turns up, she shouldn't be beaten. However, I'm willing to take a chance on the Aidan O'Brien-trained Amelia Earhart , who went off favourite for the Oaks, let's not forget. She posted an improved effort in the Irish version and I'd never be keen to write off O'Brien getting her back on track.

Dan Hill Joseph O’Brien and Dylan Browne McMonagle teamed up for two front-running winners on the Goodwood card yesterday and I fancy Goodie Two Shoes could outrun her odds if similar tactics are deployed. She finished third in this race last year, lining up off the back of a Group 3 win, and follows the same route again after a creditable second in that same Fairyhouse race.

Ciaran Moroney Waardah posted a promising comeback run behind Group 1 winner Estrange on her return and with question marks hanging over most of her competition, I expect her to retain her crown here. Danielle, Waardah’s chief threat, got her ideal conditions in the race last year and failed to capitalise so with the ground on Waardah's side here, I expect her to uphold that form.

Josh Stacey At the prices, just about. I’m siding with Danielle to reverse the form from last year's running. John and Thady Gosden’s five-year-old didn’t have a prep run last year while Waardah was hard-fit. Danielle returned with a fine victory at York and I think she’ll be much more ready this time around.

Robbie Wilders Absolutely. I think Danielle is classier and she beat Waardah when they met at Ascot on Champions Day, a performance that deserved upgrading as the pace was steady and she was in the rear rounding the home bend. Danielle is two from two since then and benefits from a 10lb swing with Waardah from the previous Lillie Langtry.

Which of the old favourites in the Glorious Stakes (2.25 Goodwood ) has your vote?

Oliver Barnard I think Opportunity could take this return to Group company in his stride. He's improved markedly in winning his last two starts and the lightly raced four-year-old could have a big say in this field of eight. He has 4lb to find with Al Aasy on official ratings, but youth is on his side against the nine-year-old.

Dan Hill The William Haggas-trained pair Opportunity and Al Aasy dominate the betting and I wouldn’t be surprised if the two battle out the finish. The nod just goes to the popular nine-year-old who no doubt has been targeted at this race all season.

Ciaran Moroney William Haggas appears to hold the two key cards here and it’s Opportunity who I’m going to side with. He was incredibly impressive when winning the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes at Royal Ascot coming from a less than ideal position and with further progression likely to be on the cards, I expect him to be too good for his stablemate Al Aasy.

Josh Stacey Al Aasy makes it three in a row - don’t overcomplicate this.

Robbie Wilders I favour new kid on the block In My Teens . Her latest seven-length win in a Curragh handicap was a big performance on the clock and that puts her right there on adjusted RPRs with everything bar Al Aasy, who is nine now. She’s unexposed and Gavin Cromwell’s runners at these big meetings are always worth close inspection.

Give us one to look out for in the other ITV races.

Oliver Barnard The return to seven furlongs might do the trick for the Andrew Balding-trained Ghost Mode (4.10 Goodwood ). He's well suited by the track, having finished third at this meeting last year, and although he's been campaigned over shorter trips this season, he's unexposed over this distance and down to a winnable mark of 93.

Dan Hill Mirsky shaped better than the bare result suggested on his last two outings and a return to Thirsk – where he has won twice from three starts – for the 2.08 can bring about a change in fortune. He can run off the same mark as when successful in the Thirsk Hunt Cup in May.

Ciaran Moroney Small Fry (1.50 Goodwood ) was very eye-catching in the Ascot Stakes coming from well off the pace to finish sixth, beaten three lengths. With him drawn wide here, Oisin Murphy should find little trouble and make full use of Small Fry’s strong staying capabilities, giving him a great each-way chance in a strong running of the race.

Josh Stacey I think Aqpan is interesting (4.10 Goodwood ). Now back in handicap company and post-gelding operation, Aqpan's recent campaigning would suggest Roger Varian thought he was better than this grade and he’s a fair each-way price.

Robbie Wilders Miss Justice in the Chalice Stakes (1.33 Newmarket ). This Listed race won’t take much winning and her two runs for Brian Meehan have been solid, including in the Lancashire Oaks. She sat close to a fierce pace set by Tiffany, who is nearly Group 1 class, before fading into fourth. That was a good race on the clock and a first-time hood may bring out more.

And what about a horse away from the TV cameras over the weekend?

Oliver Barnard Crest Of Fire 's (5.20 Goodwood ) form received a boost after he was beaten a nose by Ciarrai Abu at Ascot last time, with that rival winning comfortably at Goodwood on Thursday. Crest Of Fire posted a clear career best at Ascot and a 4lb rise may not be enough to stop the progressive three-year-old from going one better.

Dan Hill Dance In The Storm was towards the head of the Stewards’ Cup ante-post market, but connections have instead opted for the 7f handicap at Chester (3.52 ) tomorrow. A wide draw isn’t ideal, but provided Oisin Murphy can drop her in, Dance In The Storm has a great chance of repeating her course-and-distance success in May off just a 5lb higher mark.

Ciaran Moroney Putapoundinthejar was very impressive when winning the Galway Hurdle on Thursday and is likely to be very popular again; however, it’s Autumn Twist (2.37 Galway ), the horse who was second to him at Bellewstown who catches my eye. He has decent form in some very competitive winter handicap hurdles and with Alan O’Sullivan taking off a valuable 5lb, he should have a huge chance here.

Josh Stacey I think Market Leader will go close at a decent price (4.45 Goodwood ). He was awkward at the start when sent off odds-on on his debut at Windsor and I’ve no doubt connections expect more.

Robbie Wilders Jagged Edge in the Ahonoora Handicap (4.00 Galway ) on Sunday. He was an eyecatcher when third in the BMW Mile earlier in the week, making up significant late ground from a wide trip while Orandi slipped through up the inside. He’ll be 7lb better off with the winner, who is drawn wider than he is, and this son of Blue Point has the speed for seven furlongs.

What has been your biggest eyecatcher from Goodwood or Galway this week ?

Oliver Barnard I know he won, but Man's Best Friend was certainly an eyecatcher with the manner of his success under Ryan Moore in the Richmond Stakes. He repeatedly had to wait for a gap, but once Moore got him into the clear he quickened impressively and looks ready for Group 1 company, with a host of exciting entries to his name.

Dan Hill I was struck by the way Enceladus imposed himself on the opposition in the Gordon Stakes. He’s improved hugely since winning his maiden at Cork in April and is bred to see out the St Leger trip. Odds of 14-1 for the Doncaster Classic look tempting.

Ciaran Moroney Beguiled was a huge eyecatcher for the Gosdens in her maiden on Thursday coming from well off the pace to finish a close third and is one I would fully expect to win next time out. Expert Dancer is another I’d give a shoutout to from Monday at Galway flashing home after finding trouble in the run to finish second against the 16lb well-in Dancing Saxon.

Josh Stacey I felt for those who backed Harmonics in the Coral Kincsem Handicap on Thursday. Twice denied a run and wasn’t beaten far - I think that’s one that Shane Foley may wish he could have back.

Robbie Wilders Diego El Queso in the Chesterfield Cup on the opening day. He was backed as if he was ahead of his mark, found all the in-running trouble possible after missing the break, and stayed on strongly for sixth. He might even be up to taking up his entry in the Royal Whip Stakes at Leopardstown in a fortnight’s time.

Read more Raceday Intel:

Stewards' Cup runner-by-runner guide: key quotes and Keith Melrose's star ratings for every contender

JP McManus aiming to break new ground as pair bid to give leading owner a first Goodwood winner

'He’s a real bridle horse so he’s quite fun to ride' - inside the world of Al Aasy, the nine-year-old bidding for a Glorious hat-trick

The trainer who can't stop winning could now add the Stewards' Cup to his haul - but with which horse?

Ranked: Billy Loughnane's rides at Newmarket on Saturday after five winners this week

A new JP McManus acquisition and key quotes for two lucrative handicap hurdles on day six

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