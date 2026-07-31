'He’s a real bridle horse so he’s quite fun to ride' - inside the world of Al Aasy, the nine-year-old bidding for a Glorious hat-trick

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If one horse was made for the dramatic late changes of fortune which characterise Goodwood, then it was surely Al Aasy and, at the age of nine, he stands on the brink of a hat-trick in the Coral Glorious Stakes (2.25 )

Not that you would have thought this situation would ever have come about on the evidence of his last of six in the Gordon Stakes as a three-year-old. Yet it is Goodwood which has allowed his jockeys to be at their most daring.

Last time out, with Jim Crowley on the sidelines, Cieren Fallon unleashed Shadwell's son of Sea The Stars late to land the Listed Charlie Wood Stakes at Beverley.

In 2025 the William Haggas-trained Al Aasy arrived at Goodwood off the back of a sixth-placed effort in the Hardwicke, while 12 months earlier he had been denied by Phantom Flight in Newbury's Steventon Stakes.

But while there is no doubt Al Aasy's relish for the job remains intact, he faces strong opposition from a stablemate within Somerville Lodge, with Wathnan's Opportunity attempting to make the step up from Ascot handicap success to Goodwood Group winner already achieved by Enceladus this week.

"He seems fine and we’re looking forward to running him," said Haggas. "And the other horse is pretty useful too; Al Aasy will have to be on his game to beat Opportunity, never mind the rest of the opposition."

A horse that has been part of the Haggas and Shadwell set-up for such a long time is bound to have worked his way into the hearts of both those teams.

First as retained jockey and more recently as deputy racing manager, Richard Hills has served the late Hamdan Al Maktoum and his family for a quarter of a century, and he is really looking forward to Al Aasy's date with history.

Hills said: "He’s a star. He’s consistent and wins a Group race every year. William and the team have done a great job because it’s hard to keep a horse in training for that long and at that level. He’s a real big favourite in the Shadwell team and he’s in great nick. I think Beverley woke him up, just as it used to wake me up a bit back in the day."

Haggas and Shadwell deserve great credit for tip-toeing their way through a programme book where horses who ply their trade at Group 2 and Group 3 level often have to deal with penalties in future races.

But the biggest reason for Al Aasy's haul of big-race successes has been his riders' determination not to capitalise on his high cruising speed too soon.

"He’s not the easiest ride, you have to bring him there late on the scene, which you can do at Goodwood," said Hills. "He needs a few things to go right for him but he’s in great nick and it would be great if he could pull it off for the third time.

"I used to ride him work in his early days when he would pull like hell. Then as I got older I thought I should leave it to the professionals."

Hills added: "Michael [Hills, twin brother] rides him quite a bit and William and I have a laugh watching two old fellas going up there together. He’s a real bridle horse so he’s quite fun to ride at home, and that’s the way he travels through his races. He’s a lovely old horse to ride."

What they say

Roger Varian, trainer of Enfjaar

He’s had a great preparation and we’re excited to step him up to a mile and a half for the first time. Jim Crowley, who rode the horse last year, and Ray Dawson who has sat on him this year, both feel he might improve for going up in trip. He’s got to prove it under race conditions but, if he does stay, I think it might eke out a bit of improvement.

Roger Varian is looking forward to stepping Enfjaar up in trip Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Simon Crisford, joint-trainer of Involvement

He’s well but it looks like a very good renewal and he will need a career-best effort to be placed.

Harry Charlton, trainer of King’s Gambit

Probably ten [furlongs] on a galloping track is what really suits him but there aren’t that many options for that and therefore we thought we would try 12 again. It was hard to assess the Eclipse run, and it was quite a bizarre race anyway because they went unbelievably quickly. Jamie [Spencer] was there to do a job and looked after him after that. If you look at Ascot he was quite unlucky. He was on the inside from the back and the form of that race – which is Listed in name only – is very solid. He also ran very well at Newmarket at the start of the year, and then going to a tight track like Chester, it didn’t suit him so well. I hope he can run well on what is a new track for him but also a unique track which might just suit him.

King's Gambit (left) chased home Los Angeles (blue sleeves) and Illinois (purple cap) in the 2024 Great Voltigeur over a mile and a half Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Ian Williams, trainer of Midak

He’s certainly a horse with talent but he has a few demons. Once his demons settle, he’ll put his best foot forward and is very capable of being competitive in races of this ilk. He ran well at Newbury last time over an inadequate trip and we’re looking forward to stepping him up.

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