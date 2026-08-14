'They are vital community hubs - having a bet brings joy to millions of people' - BHA launches staunch defence of betting shops

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The BHA has launched a staunch defence of betting shops, branding them "vital community hubs", after prime minister Andy Burnham described them as a problem blighting Britain’s high streets.

Burnham is almost a month into his post and is set to scrap the "aim to permit" rule, which will allow local councils to have greater powers to block betting shops opening.

The prime minister also caused controversy by mentioning betting shops in the same breath as vape shops and "rogue operators" on the high street.

British racing's governing body has responded to the claims that high street betting shops are part of the same problem as other businesses, stating they have "been a much-loved feature of communities across Britain for almost 70 years".

Greg Swift, the BHA's director of communications and corporate affairs, said: "They are vital community hubs – from families having a once-a-year flutter on the Grand National to friendship groups spanning decades studying the form and watching the racing.

"We agree with the DCMS secretary of state Lisa Nandy, who said in the Commons that having a bet – particularly on horseracing – is something that 'brings joy to millions of people'."

DCMS minister Stephanie Peacock also recognised the importance of the high street bookmaker in tackling loneliness, telling a Westminster debate she had "visited most of the betting shops in my constituency of Barnsley South, and I have seen at first hand the difference they make in helping to combat loneliness."

Swift said: "This government has also publicly confirmed its support for horseracing – recognising our sport’s vital importance as a social, cultural, community and economic powerhouse – not least in last year’s budget.

"We have therefore been surprised to see the government suggest that betting shops are comparable to all-night casino gaming centres and vape shops. To be clear, we believe that comparison is wrong.

"The government must understand that an attack on the high street bookie is an attack not just on horseracing’s finances, but an attack on the communities which rely on them."

Swift added: "The Gambling Commission’s own data shows a third of bets on horseracing are placed in high street betting shops, venues often used by more elderly fans who do not want to bet online.

"Such a policy approach seems to contradict previous government recognition of the vital importance of the country’s second biggest sport.

"If the government wants to help British horseracing continue to grow in popularity and importance, then officials and ministers must recognise the importance of the high street bookie as part of the sport’s financial ecosystem."

On Thursday Stella David, chief executive of Entain – Ladbrokes and Coral's parent company – warned any damage to that "ecosystem" would have consequences for British racing as retail betting and horseracing were "very much joined at the hip".

The betting shops of the Entain brands contribute £50 million a year to British horseracing and David stated that, although Entain's 2,300-strong estate has remained largely intact, 560 shops have closed since last year's budget raised taxes on the gambling sector.

Grainne Hurst: says around 4,500 jobs in the betting industry have been lost since the budget

Grainne Hurst, chief executive of the Betting and Gaming Council (BGC), puts the number of shop closures at 540 and said: "The numbers speak for themselves. The BGC repeatedly warned the previous chancellor that further tax increases would cost jobs, close businesses and damage growth.

"Since the budget, betting operators have announced the closure of 540 high street shops, with around 4,500 jobs lost. Betfred’s decision to close 132 shops, putting more than 600 jobs at risk, is the latest evidence of the pressure now facing the sector.

"The unprecedented doubling of online gaming duty is already hammering betting businesses. The Treasury may pretend these tax rises hit only online gambling, but that is simply not how the industry works.

"Betting companies run their shops and online businesses together, so when costs are driven up in one part of the business, jobs, investment and high street shops suffer across the rest.

"And worse is still to come. The forthcoming increase in online sports betting duty will pile even more pressure on operators, threatening jobs and investment while taking vital funding and sponsorship away from British sport."

She added: "Betting shops are an integral part of Britain’s high streets. The real threat is more empty units and fewer local jobs. Heaping further pressure on these highly regulated businesses will result only in even more closures, more job losses, less investment and less money for sport.

"These are the real-world consequences of the previous chancellor’s damaging tax rises. They are bad for jobs, bad for high streets and bad for sport – and they hand a huge advantage to the unsafe, unregulated gambling black market."

Read these next:

'Our retail estate brings £50m to horseracing' - Entain boss warns of threat to racing's 'ecosystem' if betting shops are hit

The government may seem oblivious - but racing and betting can no longer afford to bury their heads in the sand

Andy Burnham's betting shop crackdown is based on a false narrative - and racing will feel the consequences

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