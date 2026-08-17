Tax rises were meant to hurt the big gambling firms - instead they could leave the giants stronger than ever

Retail gambling came under the microscope last week following Andy Burnham's pledge to give local communities more powers to decide what businesses appear on their high streets.

The prime minister's promises are something of a moot point when it comes to betting shops given they are fast disappearing, and it may not be long before the industry is having to deal with another front in the seemingly never-ending assault on the sector.

Taxes are another area of discussion, and are likely to be increasingly talked about in the lead-up to this autumn's budget.