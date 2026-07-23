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Politics

Racing welcomes Lisa Nandy's reappointment as culture secretary and calls for the sport to be 'backed to the hilt'

Racing welcomes Lisa Nandy's reappointment as culture secretary and calls for the sport to be 'backed to the hilt'

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Politics
What is Andy Burnham's position on racing and gambling?
What is Andy Burnham's position on racing and gambling?
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Politics
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Andy Burnham takes over as prime minister on Monday - and several key figures in his expected cabinet have racing and gambling in their sights
Andy Burnham takes over as prime minister on Monday - and several key figures in his expected cabinet have racing and gambling in their sights
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Politics
'Horseracing is one of Britain's greatest sporting success stories' - MPs back calls to save Kempton racecourse from developers
'Horseracing is one of Britain's greatest sporting success stories' - MPs back calls to save Kempton racecourse from developers
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Racing Industry
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How did we get here? A timeline of the five-year road to today's announcement on affordability checks
How did we get here? A timeline of the five-year road to today's announcement on affordability checks
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Affordability Checks
MP tells parliament: 'All racing appears united by the notion we must save Kempton - apart from the Jockey Club'
MP tells parliament: 'All racing appears united by the notion we must save Kempton - apart from the Jockey Club'
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Industry
Silence on Welsh jump racing rings more alarm bells than anything that was actually said - the sport must get on the front foot
Silence on Welsh jump racing rings more alarm bells than anything that was actually said - the sport must get on the front foot
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Andrew Dietz
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First minister refuses to answer question over the future of jump racing in Wales following greyhound ban
First minister refuses to answer question over the future of jump racing in Wales following greyhound ban
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Jump racing
Former Tory MP Craig Williams pleads guilty over general election betting offence
Former Tory MP Craig Williams pleads guilty over general election betting offence
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Britain
Andy Burnham wanted to 'relegate gambling sponsorship of sport to the history books' – and now he's set to be PM
Andy Burnham wanted to 'relegate gambling sponsorship of sport to the history books' – and now he's set to be PM
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Britain
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Sir Keir Starmer resigns as prime minister with Andy Burnham 1-50 to succeed him
Sir Keir Starmer resigns as prime minister with Andy Burnham 1-50 to succeed him
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Britain
For Keir Starmer's government, affordability checks are bad policy but also bad politics - the time has come to see that and act
For Keir Starmer's government, affordability checks are bad policy but also bad politics - the time has come to see that and act
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Lee Mottershead
BHA confident that greyhound racing bans in Wales and Scotland have 'no connection to the future of horseracing'
BHA confident that greyhound racing bans in Wales and Scotland have 'no connection to the future of horseracing'
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Britain
Labour’s gambling crackdown is a gift to criminals - and an insult to everyone who likes a bet
Labour’s gambling crackdown is a gift to criminals - and an insult to everyone who likes a bet
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Ian Proctor
Confused? You bet they are! How Labour MPs' calls for gambling tax hike collapse under scrutiny
Confused? You bet they are! How Labour MPs' calls for gambling tax hike collapse under scrutiny
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On The Money
Out of character but brave and ballsy - racing drastically changes tack by inviting a public showdown with Keir Starmer
Out of character but brave and ballsy - racing drastically changes tack by inviting a public showdown with Keir Starmer
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Lee Mottershead
Former Tory MP in court on general election betting charges
Former Tory MP in court on general election betting charges
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Britain
Former Tory MP among 15 charged for alleged cheating over bets placed on general election date
Former Tory MP among 15 charged for alleged cheating over bets placed on general election date
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Britain
Starmer signals a bonfire of the quangos - but the Gambling Commission is set to avoid going up in smoke
Starmer signals a bonfire of the quangos - but the Gambling Commission is set to avoid going up in smoke
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On The Money
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'A dirty backroom deal' - Greyhound Board hits out at 'cynical' politics behind the decision to ban the sport in Wales
'A dirty backroom deal' - Greyhound Board hits out at 'cynical' politics behind the decision to ban the sport in Wales
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Britain
Racing welcomes Lisa Nandy's reappointment as culture secretary and calls for the sport to be 'backed to the hilt'

Racing welcomes Lisa Nandy's reappointment as culture secretary and calls for the sport to be 'backed to the hilt'

icon
Politics
What is Andy Burnham's position on racing and gambling?
What is Andy Burnham's position on racing and gambling?
icon
Politics
padlock
Andy Burnham takes over as prime minister on Monday - and several key figures in his expected cabinet have racing and gambling in their sights
icon
Politics
'Horseracing is one of Britain's greatest sporting success stories' - MPs back calls to save Kempton racecourse from developers
icon
Racing Industry
padlock
Andy Burnham takes over as prime minister on Monday - and several key figures in his expected cabinet have racing and gambling in their sights
icon
Politics
'Horseracing is one of Britain's greatest sporting success stories' - MPs back calls to save Kempton racecourse from developers
icon
Racing Industry
padlock
How did we get here? A timeline of the five-year road to today's announcement on affordability checks
How did we get here? A timeline of the five-year road to today's announcement on affordability checks
icon
Affordability Checks
MP tells parliament: 'All racing appears united by the notion we must save Kempton - apart from the Jockey Club'
MP tells parliament: 'All racing appears united by the notion we must save Kempton - apart from the Jockey Club'
icon
Industry
Silence on Welsh jump racing rings more alarm bells than anything that was actually said - the sport must get on the front foot
Silence on Welsh jump racing rings more alarm bells than anything that was actually said - the sport must get on the front foot
icon
Andrew Dietz
padlock
First minister refuses to answer question over the future of jump racing in Wales following greyhound ban
First minister refuses to answer question over the future of jump racing in Wales following greyhound ban
icon
Jump racing
Former Tory MP Craig Williams pleads guilty over general election betting offence
Former Tory MP Craig Williams pleads guilty over general election betting offence
icon
Britain
Andy Burnham wanted to 'relegate gambling sponsorship of sport to the history books' – and now he's set to be PM
Andy Burnham wanted to 'relegate gambling sponsorship of sport to the history books' – and now he's set to be PM
icon
Britain
padlock
Sir Keir Starmer resigns as prime minister with Andy Burnham 1-50 to succeed him
Sir Keir Starmer resigns as prime minister with Andy Burnham 1-50 to succeed him
icon
Britain
For Keir Starmer's government, affordability checks are bad policy but also bad politics - the time has come to see that and act
For Keir Starmer's government, affordability checks are bad policy but also bad politics - the time has come to see that and act
icon
Lee Mottershead
BHA confident that greyhound racing bans in Wales and Scotland have 'no connection to the future of horseracing'
BHA confident that greyhound racing bans in Wales and Scotland have 'no connection to the future of horseracing'
icon
Britain
Labour’s gambling crackdown is a gift to criminals - and an insult to everyone who likes a bet
Labour’s gambling crackdown is a gift to criminals - and an insult to everyone who likes a bet
icon
Ian Proctor
Confused? You bet they are! How Labour MPs' calls for gambling tax hike collapse under scrutiny
Confused? You bet they are! How Labour MPs' calls for gambling tax hike collapse under scrutiny
icon
On The Money
Out of character but brave and ballsy - racing drastically changes tack by inviting a public showdown with Keir Starmer
Out of character but brave and ballsy - racing drastically changes tack by inviting a public showdown with Keir Starmer
icon
Lee Mottershead
Former Tory MP in court on general election betting charges
Former Tory MP in court on general election betting charges
icon
Britain
Former Tory MP among 15 charged for alleged cheating over bets placed on general election date
Former Tory MP among 15 charged for alleged cheating over bets placed on general election date
icon
Britain
Starmer signals a bonfire of the quangos - but the Gambling Commission is set to avoid going up in smoke
Starmer signals a bonfire of the quangos - but the Gambling Commission is set to avoid going up in smoke
icon
On The Money
padlock
'A dirty backroom deal' - Greyhound Board hits out at 'cynical' politics behind the decision to ban the sport in Wales
'A dirty backroom deal' - Greyhound Board hits out at 'cynical' politics behind the decision to ban the sport in Wales
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Britain