William Hill owner Evoke takes £46m budget tax hit but online growth and World Cup performance offer some relief

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William Hill's parent company Evoke published its financial results for the first half of the year on Wednesday morning and while it was a "mixed" update, in the words of sector analyst David Brohan of Goodbody, there were a number of positives.

The company, which is in the process of being taken over by Greek lottery and gambling operator Bally's Intralot, posted flat revenue of £887.5 million while adjusted earnings were down ten per cent with improved profitability offset by a £46m increase in gaming duties – mainly down to last year's budget in the UK.

However, online revenue in the UK and Ireland increased by four per cent thanks to a strong performance from William Hill, while revenue from their much-reduced betting shop estate increased by four per cent on a like-for-like basis.

Chief executive Per Widerstrom and chief financial officer Sean Wilkins put more flesh on the bone in a call with analysts.

Fewer betting shops performing better

William Hill were operating 1,024 betting shops at the end of June compared to 1,302 12 months earlier, a reduction of 21.4 per cent.

The majority of those closures, about 270 shops, came after last year's budget which raised taxes on the industry, admittedly on online gaming.

Evoke has closed about 270 betting shops since the budget Credit: Peter Dazeley (Getty Images)

Evoke said the smaller estate was reflected in retail revenue falling three per cent. However, on a like-for-like basis, revenue increased by four per cent which the company put down to new gaming machines and 2,000 new self-service betting terminals.

Wilkins told analysts: "The decision to close shops is never taken lightly. However, in the current external environment it was necessary to address structurally loss-making locations.

"The performance of the remaining estate demonstrates the benefits of concentrating resources on a more productive shop portfolio."

Affordability checks implementation

Widerstrom was asked about the introduction of affordability checks, also known as financial risk assessments or FRAs, by the Gambling Commission.

He said they would be implemented in a staged process which he expected would start "in the immediate short term".

Evoke chief executive Per Widerstrom Credit: 888 Holdings

Widerstrom said the company welcomed the commission's decision to create implementation groups which would include operators such as Evoke.

He added: "We will obviously take an active part in working together with the Gambling Commission to make sure that whatever is coming out of the FRAs is proportionate and also is fit for purpose and future-proof.

"Likewise it is not going to have a detrimental impact from a customer experience and likewise the regulated market. So we are actively taking part and will take part in the development of FRAs in the UK market."

World Cup goes well

Evoke did not go into any financial details of how the company performed during this summer's Fifa World Cup, other than to say there had been strong customer engagement which would provide "a good foundation ahead of the upcoming football season".

Widerstrom did go into a little more detail with analysts, telling them: "We are really pleased with the operational and commercial execution of what we delivered to the customer during the World Cup."

Evoke: saw strong customer engagement during the World Cup Credit: Getty Images

"We have seen customer engagement that was overperforming versus the expectations we set out before the tournament started and that also follows an overperformance when it comes to revenue projections."

Widerstrom said that the group stage results of the tournament, which fell in the first half of the year, had been "a bit more customer-friendly", while results had turned the bookies' way in the knock-out stages, albeit with fewer games.

He added: "But overall I am very, very happy with the performance by the team giving great customer experience during the World Cup."

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