Andy Burnham set to scrap 'aim to permit' rule to give local councils more power to block betting shops

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The prime minister is set to announce plans to scrap the "aim to permit" rule to make it easier for local councils to block new betting shops.

Andy Burnham said that action would be taken as Britain's high streets had become "hollowed out" and "unrecognisable" due to the spread of betting shops, vape shops and "rogue operators".

However, the Betting and Gaming Council (BGC) said claims that betting shops were spreading were "simply wrong" and that the sector should not be lumped in with "rogue" businesses.

The aim to permit rule was part of the 2005 Gambling Act introduced by the then Labour government but it became a cause of frustration for local councils, who blamed it for preventing them from turning down licence applications from gambling operators seeking to open venues.

Burnham, when mayor of Manchester, was one of the signatories to a letter sent by a coalition of local councils to culture secretary Lisa Nandy last year asking for the policy to be reformed.

Adult gaming centres will require planning permission under proposals due to come into effect at the start of next year, while police and local authorities will be given more time to investigate premises linked to organised crime such as "illegal" vape shops and "dodgy" barber shops.

Andy Burnham: High streets have become "hollowed out" Credit: Christopher Furlong (Getty Images)

“For many people, the high streets they grew up with have been hollowed out and become unrecognisable over decades of decline," Burnham said. "The rise of vape shops, betting shops and rogue operators have replaced the shops, services and community spaces that people are crying out for."

There has been a sharp decline in the number of betting offices in recent years, with Betfred recently announcing the closure of 132 shops.

A BGC spokesperson said: “We support tough action against criminal operators and agree local people should have a proper say over their high streets. But the suggestion that betting shops are spreading unchecked is simply wrong. Betting shop numbers have fallen by over a third since 2019. Around 3,000 shops have closed and over 15,000 jobs have already been lost.

"It's wrong to lump highly regulated, licensed betting shops together with rogue or criminal businesses. Betting shops still support 37,500 jobs, bring vital footfall to neighbouring businesses and, for many customers, are valued community hubs.

"The real threat to Britain’s hard-pressed high streets is more empty units and fewer local jobs, not businesses rooted in the communities they serve."

One industry insider described the references to betting shops alongside "rogue" businesses as "insulting".

They added: "This is supposed to be a government for every postcode but they’ve just attacked thousands of people who work hard every single day in a bookies – a legal, licensed and regulated trade."

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