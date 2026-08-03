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Racing Industry
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How months of infighting spilled out into a racecourse civil war

The Jockey Club's exit from the Racecourse Association is the latest chapter in the governance saga

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With the Jockey Club announcing that it is leaving the Racecourse Association (RCA) at the end of the year, the governance of British racing has been thrown into flux again.

The Jockey Club’s impending departure follows months of uncertainty and division within the RCA, a group once known for its perceived stability and togetherness, especially when set against the disparate objectives of the Thoroughbred Group, its counterpart within British racing’s power structure.

Summer of disharmony

Splits began to emerge within the RCA last year following Lord Allen’s delay in taking up his appointment as BHA chair.

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Deputy industry editor

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