BHA seeking urgent talks with new gambling minister Vicky Foxcroft over affordability checks

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The BHA has said it will seek urgent talks with new gambling minister Vicky Foxcroft MP over the implementation of affordability checks following news of a change in roles at the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

Foxcroft, who has said she supports a ban on gambling advertising in live sport, is set to take over from Baroness Twycross in the role and will also have responsibility for horseracing.

The BHA has previously accused the government of abdicating responsibility for the introduction of affordability checks, also known as financial risk assessments, to the Gambling Commission.

A spokesperson for the governing body said: "We look forward to working with Vicky Foxcroft MP following confirmation of her appointment as gambling minister.

"We will continue to engage with the ministerial team at the DCMS to champion Britain’s second largest sport. We are seeking an urgent discussion with the new minister to make her aware of our concerns following last month’s announcement that the Gambling Commission will press ahead with implementing affordability checks in 2027."

Foxcroft, who has been MP for Lewisham North since 2015, joined the DCMS as a junior minister in July after Andy Burnham became prime minister.

Last year Foxcroft signed an early day motion which voiced concern about local authorities being unable to prevent the spread of gambling premises due to the "aim to permit" rule and which also described gambling harm as a "growing public health issue".

Burnham this week unveiled plans to scrap the aim to permit rule to give local councils more powers to block new betting shops and other gambling premises.

Earlier in her time as an MP she supported action against FOBTs, and said in 2018: "I also support a ban on gambling advertising in live sport."

The Betting and Gaming Council (BGC) said it looked forward to "working constructively" with the new minister.

Betting and Gaming Council chief executive Grainne Hurst

BGC chief executive Grainne Hurst added: "We look forward to working with her to champion Britain’s casinos, betting shops and online betting, gaming and bingo businesses – an industry that brings enjoyment to millions of people, sustains 109,000 jobs, contributes billions of pounds to the economy and provides vital funding for some of Britain’s best-loved sports.

“Following the extensive changes introduced through the gambling white paper, it is vital that future policy is evidence-led, proportionate and fully considers the cumulative impact of regulation and recent tax increases on jobs, investment and the competitiveness of the regulated sector.

“We also look forward to working with the new minister to tackle the rapidly growing illegal gambling black market, which puts consumers at risk and contributes nothing to the economy or British sport."

The news comes in the aftermath of the prime minister controversially mentioning betting shops in the same breath as "rogue operators" as he pledged to save Britain's high streets.

The BGC has countered that more than 540 high street betting shops had closed, and about 4,500 jobs had been lost since last November's budget.

In response to Burnham's comments, shadow culture minister Louie French said: “Millions of Brits safely enjoy a bet each month and it is part of our culture. Labour’s anti-fun police are wrong to suggest that licensed bookmakers and punters were dodgy, especially when they rely heavily on the billions of tax revenues and sponsorship for UK sports."

He added that the prime minister should "focus his concerns on the illegal black market, which pays no tax and has no protections for consumers".

Lack of public views makes new minister a blank canvas for racing

Vicky Foxcroft appears to offer racing a blank page to work with having expressed no public position on the sport since entering parliament in 2015.

Foxcroft has voiced views on banning the export of animals to the EU for slaughter, and backed a campaign from World Horse Welfare, one of the BHA’s recognised animal welfare partners, on ending the tethering of horses.

In a post on her website in May 2019, Foxcroft said she and her Labour colleagues would “continue to call for the highest standards in equine welfare”.

On gambling, Foxcroft has put forward a position more frequently stretching back to 2017 when she posed a question on underage betting during DCMS questions.

She said: “To ask the secretary of state for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, what steps her department is taking to protect children against underage gambling?”

Writing on her website in November 2018, Foxcroft agreed with the decision to reduce maximum stakes on fixed odds betting terminals to £2 per spin, adding she remained “committed to pressing for further improvements to gambling regulation”.

Foxcroft also said “problem gambling should be treated as a public health emergency”, and that she would “support a ban on gambling advertising in live sport”.

Three years later, following the collapse of Football Index, Foxcroft reiterated a public health approach to problem gambling but added it should still “allow others who choose to do so to gamble safely”.

Last year, Foxcroft was one of 31 signatories to an early day motion expressing concern at the ‘aim to permit’ rule which made it difficult for local authorities to stop the opening of new betting shops.

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