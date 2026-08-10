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Further allegations made against barred Deva Racing syndicate as Hugo Palmer describes situation as 'a very sad state of affairs'

Imperial Emperor triumphs for British syndicate Deva Racing in the Al Maktoum Challenge
Imperial Emperor: won a Group 1 in Dubai for Deva RacingCredit: Dubai Racing Club
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Michael Owen's Manor House Stables is among the yards caught up in the fallout from allegations against the Group 1-winning syndicate that was last month barred from running its horses in Britain

Deva Racing, whose director is Ryan Tongue, are alleged to have failed to pay their syndicate members prize-money winnings, oversold shares in their horses and left outstanding fees owed to trainers.

Hugo Palmer, who has trained at Manor House since 2022, said the Cheshire stable is owed money by Deva and described the situation as a "very sad state of affairs". 

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