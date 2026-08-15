Barred syndicate goes into liquidation amid allegations of non-payment of prize-money

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Deva Racing, the Group 1-winning syndicate barred from running horses in Britain amid allegations their members and trainers were not paid money they were owed, have gone into liquidation.

The syndicate, whose director is Ryan Tongue, are alleged to have failed to pay members prize-money winnings, oversold shares in horses – including huge money-earner Imperial Emperor – and left outstanding fees owed to trainers.

James Owen and Hugo Palmer are among the trainers affected by the allegations made against Deva, while some syndicate members claim to be owed tens of thousands of pounds in prize-money and money accrued from the sale of horses.

Birmingham insolvency practitioner Leonard Curtis has been appointed to handle the liquidation of Deva, of which Tongue took over the running in 2019.

A statement sent to the Racing Post by the firm read: “Leonard Curtis has been instructed by the director of Deva Racing Group Ltd to place the company into liquidation.

“Leonard Curtis is currently gathering the relevant information to allow it to prepare the required notices and report, which will be circulated to creditors in due course.

“On appointment, the joint liquidators will be focused on investigating the reasons for the company's failure, together with the director's conduct.

“They will primarily be concerned with tracing any potential assets and maximising realisation for the benefit of the creditors.”

One of the horses central to the allegations is Imperial Emperor , who was trained for Deva by Bhupat Seemar in Dubai. He has won more than £1 million in prize-money in three starts since December, including finishing fourth in the Dubai World Cup in March.

Ryan Tongue: director of Deva Racing

Tongue, who has repeatedly not responded when contacted by the Racing Post for comment, is alleged to have entered Imperial Emperor into sales hosted by Tattersalls Online and the Emirates Racing Authority without the syndicate members' consent.

Imperial Emperor, who won the Al Maktoum Challenge at Meydan in January, has since been sold privately by Deva.

Last month, the BHA confirmed it had stopped entries and declarations being made for Deva Racing horses trained in Britain.

The Companies House overview for Deva Racing Group Ltd lists an “active proposal to strike off” under company status, while its latest accounts are overdue. Deva's website is no longer online.

Leonard Curtis describes itself as a corporate restructuring firm with more than 30 years of experience, operating in the UK and offshore through a 30-strong office network.

The company added that creditors wishing to raise any concerns directly with it should email creditors.birmingham@leonardcurtis.co.uk or call 01905 677490.

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