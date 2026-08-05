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Betting Shop Manager of the Year

Final 32 revealed for this year's Racing Post/SIS Betting Shop Manager of the Year competition

Final 32 revealed for this year's Racing Post/SIS Betting Shop Manager of the Year competition

icon
Betting Shop Manager of the Year
Our search begins to find the 2026 Racing Post/SIS Betting Shop Manager of the Year
Our search begins to find the 2026 Racing Post/SIS Betting Shop Manager of the Year
icon
Betting Shop Manager of the Year
‘Come and see what we do’ - betting shop champion’s message to politicians amid fears of tax hammer blow
‘Come and see what we do’ - betting shop champion’s message to politicians amid fears of tax hammer blow
icon
Betting Shop Manager of the Year
Introducing the final eight chasing the prestigious Betting Shop Manager of the Year title on Monday
Introducing the final eight chasing the prestigious Betting Shop Manager of the Year title on Monday
icon
Betting Shop Manager of the Year
Final eight revealed for 2025 Betting Shop Manager of the Year competition
Final eight revealed for 2025 Betting Shop Manager of the Year competition
icon
Betting Shop Manager of the Year
Introducing the final 16 for the 2025 Betting Shop Manager of the Year competition
Introducing the final 16 for the 2025 Betting Shop Manager of the Year competition
icon
Betting Shop Manager of the Year
Final 32 revealed for this year's Racing Post/SIS Betting Shop Manager of the Year competition
Final 32 revealed for this year's Racing Post/SIS Betting Shop Manager of the Year competition
icon
Betting Shop Manager of the Year
Our search begins to find the 2025 Racing Post/SIS Betting Shop Manager of the Year
Our search begins to find the 2025 Racing Post/SIS Betting Shop Manager of the Year
icon
Betting Shop Manager of the Year
Georgina Moloney crowned the 2024 Racing Post/SIS Betting Shop Manager of the Year
Georgina Moloney crowned the 2024 Racing Post/SIS Betting Shop Manager of the Year
icon
Betting Shop Manager of the Year
Introducing the final eight chasing the 2024 Betting Shop Manager of the Year title at Monday's awards lunch
Introducing the final eight chasing the 2024 Betting Shop Manager of the Year title at Monday's awards lunch
icon
Betting Shop Manager of the Year
Regional champions revealed for 2024 Betting Shop Manager of the Year competition
Regional champions revealed for 2024 Betting Shop Manager of the Year competition
icon
Betting Shop Manager of the Year
Final 24 revealed for the 2024 Betting Shop Manager of the Year competition
Final 24 revealed for the 2024 Betting Shop Manager of the Year competition
icon
Betting Shop Manager of the Year
Final 48 revealed for this year's Racing Post/SIS Betting Shop Manager of the Year competition
Final 48 revealed for this year's Racing Post/SIS Betting Shop Manager of the Year competition
icon
Betting Shop Manager of the Year
Our search begins to find the 2024 Racing Post/SIS Betting Shop Manager of the Year
Our search begins to find the 2024 Racing Post/SIS Betting Shop Manager of the Year
icon
Betting Shop Manager of the Year
'We need to futurise betting for a younger audience but keep that good old betting shop banter'
'We need to futurise betting for a younger audience but keep that good old betting shop banter'
icon
Britain
'I just found somewhere that fit' - Stacey Carnell named 2023 Betting Shop Manager of the Year
'I just found somewhere that fit' - Stacey Carnell named 2023 Betting Shop Manager of the Year
icon
Betting Shop Manager of the Year
Introducing the final eight chasing the Betting Shop Manager of the Year title
Introducing the final eight chasing the Betting Shop Manager of the Year title
icon
Betting Shop Manager of the Year
Regional champions revealed for 2023 Betting Shop Manager of the Year competition
Regional champions revealed for 2023 Betting Shop Manager of the Year competition
icon
Betting Shop Manager of the Year
Final 24 revealed for the 2023 Betting Shop Manager of the Year competition
Final 24 revealed for the 2023 Betting Shop Manager of the Year competition
icon
Betting Shop Manager of the Year
Final 48 revealed for the 2023 Betting Shop Manager of the Year competition
Final 48 revealed for the 2023 Betting Shop Manager of the Year competition
icon
Betting Shop Manager of the Year
Final 32 revealed for this year's Racing Post/SIS Betting Shop Manager of the Year competition

Final 32 revealed for this year's Racing Post/SIS Betting Shop Manager of the Year competition

icon
Betting Shop Manager of the Year
Our search begins to find the 2026 Racing Post/SIS Betting Shop Manager of the Year
Our search begins to find the 2026 Racing Post/SIS Betting Shop Manager of the Year
icon
Betting Shop Manager of the Year
‘Come and see what we do’ - betting shop champion’s message to politicians amid fears of tax hammer blow
icon
Betting Shop Manager of the Year
Introducing the final eight chasing the prestigious Betting Shop Manager of the Year title on Monday
icon
Betting Shop Manager of the Year
‘Come and see what we do’ - betting shop champion’s message to politicians amid fears of tax hammer blow
icon
Betting Shop Manager of the Year
Introducing the final eight chasing the prestigious Betting Shop Manager of the Year title on Monday
icon
Betting Shop Manager of the Year
Final eight revealed for 2025 Betting Shop Manager of the Year competition
Final eight revealed for 2025 Betting Shop Manager of the Year competition
icon
Betting Shop Manager of the Year
Introducing the final 16 for the 2025 Betting Shop Manager of the Year competition
Introducing the final 16 for the 2025 Betting Shop Manager of the Year competition
icon
Betting Shop Manager of the Year
Final 32 revealed for this year's Racing Post/SIS Betting Shop Manager of the Year competition
Final 32 revealed for this year's Racing Post/SIS Betting Shop Manager of the Year competition
icon
Betting Shop Manager of the Year
Our search begins to find the 2025 Racing Post/SIS Betting Shop Manager of the Year
Our search begins to find the 2025 Racing Post/SIS Betting Shop Manager of the Year
icon
Betting Shop Manager of the Year
Georgina Moloney crowned the 2024 Racing Post/SIS Betting Shop Manager of the Year
Georgina Moloney crowned the 2024 Racing Post/SIS Betting Shop Manager of the Year
icon
Betting Shop Manager of the Year
Introducing the final eight chasing the 2024 Betting Shop Manager of the Year title at Monday's awards lunch
Introducing the final eight chasing the 2024 Betting Shop Manager of the Year title at Monday's awards lunch
icon
Betting Shop Manager of the Year
Regional champions revealed for 2024 Betting Shop Manager of the Year competition
Regional champions revealed for 2024 Betting Shop Manager of the Year competition
icon
Betting Shop Manager of the Year
Final 24 revealed for the 2024 Betting Shop Manager of the Year competition
Final 24 revealed for the 2024 Betting Shop Manager of the Year competition
icon
Betting Shop Manager of the Year
Final 48 revealed for this year's Racing Post/SIS Betting Shop Manager of the Year competition
Final 48 revealed for this year's Racing Post/SIS Betting Shop Manager of the Year competition
icon
Betting Shop Manager of the Year
Our search begins to find the 2024 Racing Post/SIS Betting Shop Manager of the Year
Our search begins to find the 2024 Racing Post/SIS Betting Shop Manager of the Year
icon
Betting Shop Manager of the Year
'We need to futurise betting for a younger audience but keep that good old betting shop banter'
'We need to futurise betting for a younger audience but keep that good old betting shop banter'
icon
Britain
'I just found somewhere that fit' - Stacey Carnell named 2023 Betting Shop Manager of the Year
'I just found somewhere that fit' - Stacey Carnell named 2023 Betting Shop Manager of the Year
icon
Betting Shop Manager of the Year
Introducing the final eight chasing the Betting Shop Manager of the Year title
Introducing the final eight chasing the Betting Shop Manager of the Year title
icon
Betting Shop Manager of the Year
Regional champions revealed for 2023 Betting Shop Manager of the Year competition
Regional champions revealed for 2023 Betting Shop Manager of the Year competition
icon
Betting Shop Manager of the Year
Final 24 revealed for the 2023 Betting Shop Manager of the Year competition
Final 24 revealed for the 2023 Betting Shop Manager of the Year competition
icon
Betting Shop Manager of the Year
Final 48 revealed for the 2023 Betting Shop Manager of the Year competition
Final 48 revealed for the 2023 Betting Shop Manager of the Year competition
icon
Betting Shop Manager of the Year