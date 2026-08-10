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next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
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News
Industry
Andy Burnham set to scrap 'aim to permit' rule to give local councils more power to block betting shops
Betting Industry
Flutter Entertainment chief Peter Jackson to step down next month as gambling giant reveals replacement
Betting Industry
Final 32 revealed for this year's Racing Post/SIS Betting Shop Manager of the Year competition
Betting Shop Manager of the Year
Have you been glued to the World Cup for the past six weeks? Here are the key racing stories that you may have missed
Big-race latest
'I've never seen every bookmaker run out of cash before' - on-course layers counting cost of 'monumental' gamble
Flat racing
'Like killing your own babies' – Fred Done's 132-shop closure to cost racing £4 million a year
Betting Industry
Flutter Entertainment set for last day on London Stock Exchange - what does it mean for the betting giant?
Betting Industry
Racing welcomes Lisa Nandy's reappointment as culture secretary and calls for the sport to be 'backed to the hilt'
Politics
What is Andy Burnham's position on racing and gambling?
Politics
Andy Burnham takes over as prime minister on Monday - and several key figures in his expected cabinet have racing and gambling in their sights
Politics
The Gambling Commission isn't protecting punters, it's just providing them with an even greater test of discipline
Conor Fennelly
Ladbrokes and Coral owner Entain to shed 500 jobs as part of 'operational efficiency' drive
Betting Industry
'It's vital that policy remains proportionate' - industry body reiterates concerns that official gambling statistics produce 'inflated' figures
Betting Industry
Sponsorship by unlicensed betting firms to cease next year under government plans
Betting Industry
Get ready for a tidal wave of junk science: the misinformation war on gambling is about to get much worse
Comment
'We are the biggest on-course bookmaker in Ireland' - firm strengthens betting ring position with purchase of 45 pitches for €3.1 million
Betting Industry
Parliament's culture committee writes to Gambling Commission over affordability checks
Affordability Checks
Next generation of legal punters could be lost for good because of 'really dangerous' checks
Affordability Checks
Bookies slam 'absolutely disgusting' affordability checks - and warn of customers already being lost to the black market
Affordability Checks
UK Tote Group posts £8.5m loss in 'challenging' environment
Betting Industry
Worse odds, black market risk and inconsistency - why affordability checks will be a nightmare for punters
Affordability Checks
'A clear abdication of duty' - BHA CEO slams government over affordability checks and says decision is 'self-harm on an immense scale'
Affordability Checks
How did we get here? A timeline of the five-year road to today's announcement on affordability checks
Affordability Checks
Controversial affordability checks on punters given green light by Gambling Commission despite opposition from racing and bookmakers
Affordability Checks
Home
News
Industry
Andy Burnham set to scrap 'aim to permit' rule to give local councils more power to block betting shops
Betting Industry
Flutter Entertainment chief Peter Jackson to step down next month as gambling giant reveals replacement
Betting Industry
Final 32 revealed for this year's Racing Post/SIS Betting Shop Manager of the Year competition
Betting Shop Manager of the Year
Have you been glued to the World Cup for the past six weeks? Here are the key racing stories that you may have missed
Big-race latest
Final 32 revealed for this year's Racing Post/SIS Betting Shop Manager of the Year competition
Betting Shop Manager of the Year
Have you been glued to the World Cup for the past six weeks? Here are the key racing stories that you may have missed
Big-race latest
'I've never seen every bookmaker run out of cash before' - on-course layers counting cost of 'monumental' gamble
Flat racing
'Like killing your own babies' – Fred Done's 132-shop closure to cost racing £4 million a year
Betting Industry
Flutter Entertainment set for last day on London Stock Exchange - what does it mean for the betting giant?
Betting Industry
Racing welcomes Lisa Nandy's reappointment as culture secretary and calls for the sport to be 'backed to the hilt'
Politics
What is Andy Burnham's position on racing and gambling?
Politics
Andy Burnham takes over as prime minister on Monday - and several key figures in his expected cabinet have racing and gambling in their sights
Politics
The Gambling Commission isn't protecting punters, it's just providing them with an even greater test of discipline
Conor Fennelly
Ladbrokes and Coral owner Entain to shed 500 jobs as part of 'operational efficiency' drive
Betting Industry
'It's vital that policy remains proportionate' - industry body reiterates concerns that official gambling statistics produce 'inflated' figures
Betting Industry
Sponsorship by unlicensed betting firms to cease next year under government plans
Betting Industry
Get ready for a tidal wave of junk science: the misinformation war on gambling is about to get much worse
Comment
'We are the biggest on-course bookmaker in Ireland' - firm strengthens betting ring position with purchase of 45 pitches for €3.1 million
Betting Industry
Parliament's culture committee writes to Gambling Commission over affordability checks
Affordability Checks
Next generation of legal punters could be lost for good because of 'really dangerous' checks
Affordability Checks
Bookies slam 'absolutely disgusting' affordability checks - and warn of customers already being lost to the black market
Affordability Checks
UK Tote Group posts £8.5m loss in 'challenging' environment
Betting Industry
Worse odds, black market risk and inconsistency - why affordability checks will be a nightmare for punters
Affordability Checks
'A clear abdication of duty' - BHA CEO slams government over affordability checks and says decision is 'self-harm on an immense scale'
Affordability Checks
How did we get here? A timeline of the five-year road to today's announcement on affordability checks
Affordability Checks
Controversial affordability checks on punters given green light by Gambling Commission despite opposition from racing and bookmakers
Affordability Checks
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