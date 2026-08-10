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Betting Industry

Andy Burnham set to scrap 'aim to permit' rule to give local councils more power to block betting shops

Andy Burnham set to scrap 'aim to permit' rule to give local councils more power to block betting shops

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Betting Industry
Flutter Entertainment chief Peter Jackson to step down next month as gambling giant reveals replacement
Flutter Entertainment chief Peter Jackson to step down next month as gambling giant reveals replacement
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Betting Industry
Final 32 revealed for this year's Racing Post/SIS Betting Shop Manager of the Year competition
Final 32 revealed for this year's Racing Post/SIS Betting Shop Manager of the Year competition
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Betting Shop Manager of the Year
Have you been glued to the World Cup for the past six weeks? Here are the key racing stories that you may have missed
Have you been glued to the World Cup for the past six weeks? Here are the key racing stories that you may have missed
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Big-race latest
'I've never seen every bookmaker run out of cash before' - on-course layers counting cost of 'monumental' gamble
'I've never seen every bookmaker run out of cash before' - on-course layers counting cost of 'monumental' gamble
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Flat racing
'Like killing your own babies' – Fred Done's 132-shop closure to cost racing £4 million a year
'Like killing your own babies' – Fred Done's 132-shop closure to cost racing £4 million a year
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Betting Industry
Flutter Entertainment set for last day on London Stock Exchange - what does it mean for the betting giant?
Flutter Entertainment set for last day on London Stock Exchange - what does it mean for the betting giant?
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Betting Industry
Racing welcomes Lisa Nandy's reappointment as culture secretary and calls for the sport to be 'backed to the hilt'
Racing welcomes Lisa Nandy's reappointment as culture secretary and calls for the sport to be 'backed to the hilt'
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Politics
What is Andy Burnham's position on racing and gambling?
What is Andy Burnham's position on racing and gambling?
icon
Politics
padlock
Andy Burnham takes over as prime minister on Monday - and several key figures in his expected cabinet have racing and gambling in their sights
Andy Burnham takes over as prime minister on Monday - and several key figures in his expected cabinet have racing and gambling in their sights
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Politics
The Gambling Commission isn't protecting punters, it's just providing them with an even greater test of discipline
The Gambling Commission isn't protecting punters, it's just providing them with an even greater test of discipline
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Conor Fennelly
Ladbrokes and Coral owner Entain to shed 500 jobs as part of 'operational efficiency' drive
Ladbrokes and Coral owner Entain to shed 500 jobs as part of 'operational efficiency' drive
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Betting Industry
'It's vital that policy remains proportionate' - industry body reiterates concerns that official gambling statistics produce 'inflated' figures
'It's vital that policy remains proportionate' - industry body reiterates concerns that official gambling statistics produce 'inflated' figures
icon
Betting Industry
Sponsorship by unlicensed betting firms to cease next year under government plans
Sponsorship by unlicensed betting firms to cease next year under government plans
icon
Betting Industry
Get ready for a tidal wave of junk science: the misinformation war on gambling is about to get much worse
Get ready for a tidal wave of junk science: the misinformation war on gambling is about to get much worse
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Comment
'We are the biggest on-course bookmaker in Ireland' - firm strengthens betting ring position with purchase of 45 pitches for €3.1 million
'We are the biggest on-course bookmaker in Ireland' - firm strengthens betting ring position with purchase of 45 pitches for €3.1 million
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Betting Industry
Parliament's culture committee writes to Gambling Commission over affordability checks
Parliament's culture committee writes to Gambling Commission over affordability checks
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Affordability Checks
Next generation of legal punters could be lost for good because of 'really dangerous' checks
Next generation of legal punters could be lost for good because of 'really dangerous' checks
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Affordability Checks
Bookies slam 'absolutely disgusting' affordability checks - and warn of customers already being lost to the black market
Bookies slam 'absolutely disgusting' affordability checks - and warn of customers already being lost to the black market
icon
Affordability Checks
UK Tote Group posts £8.5m loss in 'challenging' environment
UK Tote Group posts £8.5m loss in 'challenging' environment
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Betting Industry
Worse odds, black market risk and inconsistency - why affordability checks will be a nightmare for punters
Worse odds, black market risk and inconsistency - why affordability checks will be a nightmare for punters
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Affordability Checks
'A clear abdication of duty' - BHA CEO slams government over affordability checks and says decision is 'self-harm on an immense scale'
'A clear abdication of duty' - BHA CEO slams government over affordability checks and says decision is 'self-harm on an immense scale'
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Affordability Checks
How did we get here? A timeline of the five-year road to today's announcement on affordability checks
How did we get here? A timeline of the five-year road to today's announcement on affordability checks
icon
Affordability Checks
Controversial affordability checks on punters given green light by Gambling Commission despite opposition from racing and bookmakers
Controversial affordability checks on punters given green light by Gambling Commission despite opposition from racing and bookmakers
icon
Affordability Checks
Andy Burnham set to scrap 'aim to permit' rule to give local councils more power to block betting shops

Andy Burnham set to scrap 'aim to permit' rule to give local councils more power to block betting shops

icon
Betting Industry
Flutter Entertainment chief Peter Jackson to step down next month as gambling giant reveals replacement
Flutter Entertainment chief Peter Jackson to step down next month as gambling giant reveals replacement
icon
Betting Industry
Final 32 revealed for this year's Racing Post/SIS Betting Shop Manager of the Year competition
icon
Betting Shop Manager of the Year
Have you been glued to the World Cup for the past six weeks? Here are the key racing stories that you may have missed
icon
Big-race latest
Final 32 revealed for this year's Racing Post/SIS Betting Shop Manager of the Year competition
icon
Betting Shop Manager of the Year
Have you been glued to the World Cup for the past six weeks? Here are the key racing stories that you may have missed
icon
Big-race latest
'I've never seen every bookmaker run out of cash before' - on-course layers counting cost of 'monumental' gamble
'I've never seen every bookmaker run out of cash before' - on-course layers counting cost of 'monumental' gamble
icon
Flat racing
'Like killing your own babies' – Fred Done's 132-shop closure to cost racing £4 million a year
'Like killing your own babies' – Fred Done's 132-shop closure to cost racing £4 million a year
icon
Betting Industry
Flutter Entertainment set for last day on London Stock Exchange - what does it mean for the betting giant?
Flutter Entertainment set for last day on London Stock Exchange - what does it mean for the betting giant?
icon
Betting Industry
Racing welcomes Lisa Nandy's reappointment as culture secretary and calls for the sport to be 'backed to the hilt'
Racing welcomes Lisa Nandy's reappointment as culture secretary and calls for the sport to be 'backed to the hilt'
icon
Politics
What is Andy Burnham's position on racing and gambling?
What is Andy Burnham's position on racing and gambling?
icon
Politics
padlock
Andy Burnham takes over as prime minister on Monday - and several key figures in his expected cabinet have racing and gambling in their sights
Andy Burnham takes over as prime minister on Monday - and several key figures in his expected cabinet have racing and gambling in their sights
icon
Politics
The Gambling Commission isn't protecting punters, it's just providing them with an even greater test of discipline
The Gambling Commission isn't protecting punters, it's just providing them with an even greater test of discipline
icon
Conor Fennelly
Ladbrokes and Coral owner Entain to shed 500 jobs as part of 'operational efficiency' drive
Ladbrokes and Coral owner Entain to shed 500 jobs as part of 'operational efficiency' drive
icon
Betting Industry
'It's vital that policy remains proportionate' - industry body reiterates concerns that official gambling statistics produce 'inflated' figures
'It's vital that policy remains proportionate' - industry body reiterates concerns that official gambling statistics produce 'inflated' figures
icon
Betting Industry
Sponsorship by unlicensed betting firms to cease next year under government plans
Sponsorship by unlicensed betting firms to cease next year under government plans
icon
Betting Industry
Get ready for a tidal wave of junk science: the misinformation war on gambling is about to get much worse
Get ready for a tidal wave of junk science: the misinformation war on gambling is about to get much worse
icon
Comment
'We are the biggest on-course bookmaker in Ireland' - firm strengthens betting ring position with purchase of 45 pitches for €3.1 million
'We are the biggest on-course bookmaker in Ireland' - firm strengthens betting ring position with purchase of 45 pitches for €3.1 million
icon
Betting Industry
Parliament's culture committee writes to Gambling Commission over affordability checks
Parliament's culture committee writes to Gambling Commission over affordability checks
icon
Affordability Checks
Next generation of legal punters could be lost for good because of 'really dangerous' checks
Next generation of legal punters could be lost for good because of 'really dangerous' checks
icon
Affordability Checks
Bookies slam 'absolutely disgusting' affordability checks - and warn of customers already being lost to the black market
Bookies slam 'absolutely disgusting' affordability checks - and warn of customers already being lost to the black market
icon
Affordability Checks
UK Tote Group posts £8.5m loss in 'challenging' environment
UK Tote Group posts £8.5m loss in 'challenging' environment
icon
Betting Industry
Worse odds, black market risk and inconsistency - why affordability checks will be a nightmare for punters
Worse odds, black market risk and inconsistency - why affordability checks will be a nightmare for punters
icon
Affordability Checks
'A clear abdication of duty' - BHA CEO slams government over affordability checks and says decision is 'self-harm on an immense scale'
'A clear abdication of duty' - BHA CEO slams government over affordability checks and says decision is 'self-harm on an immense scale'
icon
Affordability Checks
How did we get here? A timeline of the five-year road to today's announcement on affordability checks
How did we get here? A timeline of the five-year road to today's announcement on affordability checks
icon
Affordability Checks
Controversial affordability checks on punters given green light by Gambling Commission despite opposition from racing and bookmakers
Controversial affordability checks on punters given green light by Gambling Commission despite opposition from racing and bookmakers
icon
Affordability Checks
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