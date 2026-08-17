Racecourses spared water usage restrictions but growing concern for jump racing if drought continues

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The Racecourse Association (RCA) has allayed fears that a potential tightening of the use of water in the UK could impact British racing, although contingency plans are being made at courses in the face of the summer drought.

Almost three-quarters of England is now in drought after experiencing record-low rainfall and unusually high temperatures. Rainfall has been five per cent of the seasonal average this month following the driest July in 190 years, although rain is forecast in parts of Britain this week.

A report in The Times over the weekend suggested ministers had been told to "brace themselves for widespread bans on water use at car washes and private swimming pools", with warnings that further limits could be extended to businesses and that non-essential use bans (NEUBs) may become widespread.

NEUBs, applied for by water companies, can be imposed to stop the watering of sport and recreation pitches, although the Environment Agency can issue exemptions. Only Southern Water has submitted a NEUB, with authorisation resting with the environment secretary.

A lack of rain has proved challenging for racecourses this summer

According to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), a NEUB would see restrictions on some non-essential uses of water for business and industrial uses, although sports pitches can still be irrigated using other sources of water.

A Defra spokesperson said: "This government is ready to take action to help secure water supplies if required. We're working closely with the Environment Agency, water companies, farmers and environmental organisations to protect water supplies and minimise environmental damage."

Despite the threat of restrictions, Paul Swain, the RCA's head of raceday experience and communications, is not anticipating sanctions being placed on British racing.

"We've been in touch with the BHA, racecourses and the relevant water authorities throughout," said Swain. "A lot of racecourses don't draw [their water] from mains. They have boreholes, reservoirs and other means.

A reservoir at Kelso - albeit pictured here with water at a low level Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

"We're not expecting any immediate sanctions put on us, but the longer this goes on, those other means begin to dry up and it becomes a bit of a concern, particularly for jump racing starting in the autumn. There's quite a bit of prep work that happens before then.

"We've been working with those [tracks] we have felt are potentially more at risk for the last few weeks to try to build up some contingency plans and see what other options are out there. That work is ongoing."

Rain is forecast this week, but largely in western Scotland and north-west England, according to the Met Office, and Swain said it was southern England where the biggest concerns lie.

"For the time being, there hasn't been any kind of immediate threat that we'd be banned from doing anything, and what goes in racing's favour is that it's a professional sport," he said.

"There are thousands of jobs on the back of it and it generates millions to the Exchequer, which is massively important and goes in our favour.

"The longer it goes on, you're going to feel more pressure, but the north of the country at least is due to get quite a good dousing this week. We're watching the south keenly and that's where we're most concerned about fixtures. For the time being, we're not part of any non-essential use bans.

Paul Swain: "For the time being, racing isn't part of any non-essential use bans" Credit: Racecourse Association

"We're monitoring it really closely and working with the tracks. Those contingencies are making sure tracks are aware of the different sources and different extraction licences available, which should take us through to the autumn.

"If it's still going to be dry until September and October, we might have to revisit that."

Newmarket’s watered gallop has been partially closed to manage reservoir levels this summer, while the grass gallops at Emma Lavelle's private training centre in Wiltshire have been out of commission. However, the Cheltenham Festival-winning trainer is not pressing the panic button yet.

"To be able to create ground that was safe to gallop horses on, we just wouldn't have the facility to do it," said Lavelle. "We haven't used the grass gallops, but I suppose that's the joy of having the all-weathers.

"It hasn't really made any difference to us at this stage. From the jumpers' perspective, you'd only just be getting them fit anyway, and they're on the sand, which is nice and deep. We've oiled the other surfaces, so they're all holding fine.

"If we still don't get any rain over the next few weeks, then I don't know quite where we're going to be for the start of the National Hunt season. I think everyone has to be understanding that it's been very dry."

Read more here:

Beverley the only afternoon card on Thursday as racing struggles with fifth heatwave of the summer

Multiple heatwaves cause partial closure of Newmarket's crucial watered gallop facility

'We've had the driest July on record in Britain, and there doesn’t seem to be any rain around' - key Newmarket gallop to close

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